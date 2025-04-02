AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some of the highest-end gaming CPUs on the market today. They are both designed to deliver the best experiences when paired with some of the latest video cards, making the chips lucrative for high-end and enthusiast players.

However, which is the best X3D processor to buy? The answer can be difficult to determine, given that the chips have varying profiles with surprising differences in performance.

In this article, we look at the cheapest and costliest 3D V-cached processors in the Zen 5 lineup and try to determine which is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the subjective and personal opinions of the writer.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some premium gaming CPUs today

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is the flagship offering from Team Red (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D both share AMD's coveted 3D V-caching architecture. Some architectural differences separate them from the regular Ryzen 7 9700X and the Ryzen 9 9950X. These changes lie in how the Core Complex Dies (CCDs) are laid out in the processors.

Specs comparison

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are quite different from each other despite being from the same Zen 5 generation. While the Ryzen 7 pairs eight cores and 12 threads with a more budget-oriented package, the 9950X3D goes all out with 16 cores and 32 threads.

The costlier chip also has an extra package die with eight cores meant for lower clocks that work with 3D V-cache. The other eight cores are meant to boost higher to enable better multi-core efficiency in CPU-heavy workloads.

The detailed specs of the chips are as follows:

Specification Ryzen 9 9950X3D Ryzen 7 9800X3D Cores / Threads 16 Cores / 32 Threads 8 Cores / 16 Threads Base Clock ~4.3 GHz ~4.7 GHz Boost Clock ~5.7 GHz ~5.2 GHz L2 Cache 16 MB 8 MB L3 Cache 128 MB 96 MB TDP 170W 120W Integrated Graphics 2-core AMD Radeon Graphics 2-core AMD Radeon Graphics Memory Support DDR5 DDR5 Overclocking Yes Yes Package Die Count 3 2 Price ~$835 ~$399

Pricing is also a big differentiator between the chips. While you can get the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $399 from stores like Amazon, the flagship 9950X3D costs more than double that ($835). This makes it prohibitively expensive for a large portion of the gaming population, drawing more buyers to the mid-ranger eight-core chip.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D bundles competitive performance in the mid-range (Image via AMD)

Gaming performance depends more on GPUs than the central chip in your system. That said, 3D V-cache has interesting performance characteristics and results in much different scaling than regular CPUs.

We sourced the following numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games. All titles were tested at 1080p (the most CPU-bound resolution) with an RTX 4090 24 GB.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 106 FPS 104 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 70 FPS 67 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 162 FPS 164 FPS PUBG 339 FPS 330 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 206 FPS 204 FPS Marvel's Spider-Man 2 80 FPS 88 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 102 FPS 102 FPS Counter-Strike 2 731 FPS 728 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 194 FPS 211 FPS Starfield 159 FPS 157 FPS Forza Horizon 5 257 FPS 252 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 204 FPS 216 FPS

Overall, the costlier Ryzen 9 9950X3D is 0.85% slower than the 9800X3D in the benchmarks above. The 9800X3D takes a lead in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (9.09% faster), Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (8.06% faster), and Ghost of Tsushima (5.56% faster), which makes it odd, given that the eight-core chip is about half the price of the 9950X3D.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the clear winner in this comparison if you're looking for a gaming-only rig. While the chip is decent at multi-core workloads such as rendering and simulation, the eight extra cores on the 9950X3D (that also clock higher) with the extra cache make it a better fit for power users.

For the majority of gamers and casual users, the 9800X3D offers more than enough computing prowess.

