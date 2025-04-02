AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is the best gaming CPU?

  • home icon
By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 02, 2025 06:36 GMT
The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D are high-end gaming CPUs (Image via Amazon)
The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some of the highest-end gaming CPUs on the market today. They are both designed to deliver the best experiences when paired with some of the latest video cards, making the chips lucrative for high-end and enthusiast players.

However, which is the best X3D processor to buy? The answer can be difficult to determine, given that the chips have varying profiles with surprising differences in performance.

In this article, we look at the cheapest and costliest 3D V-cached processors in the Zen 5 lineup and try to determine which is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the subjective and personal opinions of the writer.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some premium gaming CPUs today

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is the flagship offering from Team Red (Image via AMD)
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D both share AMD's coveted 3D V-caching architecture. Some architectural differences separate them from the regular Ryzen 7 9700X and the Ryzen 9 9950X. These changes lie in how the Core Complex Dies (CCDs) are laid out in the processors.

Specs comparison

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are quite different from each other despite being from the same Zen 5 generation. While the Ryzen 7 pairs eight cores and 12 threads with a more budget-oriented package, the 9950X3D goes all out with 16 cores and 32 threads.

The costlier chip also has an extra package die with eight cores meant for lower clocks that work with 3D V-cache. The other eight cores are meant to boost higher to enable better multi-core efficiency in CPU-heavy workloads.

The detailed specs of the chips are as follows:

SpecificationRyzen 9 9950X3DRyzen 7 9800X3D
Cores / Threads16 Cores / 32 Threads8 Cores / 16 Threads
Base Clock~4.3 GHz~4.7 GHz
Boost Clock~5.7 GHz~5.2 GHz
L2 Cache16 MB8 MB
L3 Cache128 MB96 MB
TDP170W120W
Integrated Graphics2-core AMD Radeon Graphics2-core AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory SupportDDR5DDR5
OverclockingYesYes
Package Die Count32
Price~$835~$399
Pricing is also a big differentiator between the chips. While you can get the Ryzen 7 9800X3D for $399 from stores like Amazon, the flagship 9950X3D costs more than double that ($835). This makes it prohibitively expensive for a large portion of the gaming population, drawing more buyers to the mid-ranger eight-core chip.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D bundles competitive performance in the mid-range (Image via AMD)
Gaming performance depends more on GPUs than the central chip in your system. That said, 3D V-cache has interesting performance characteristics and results in much different scaling than regular CPUs.

We sourced the following numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games. All titles were tested at 1080p (the most CPU-bound resolution) with an RTX 4090 24 GB.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3DAMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024106 FPS104 FPS
Hogwarts Legacy70 FPS67 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077162 FPS164 FPS
PUBG339 FPS330 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2206 FPS204 FPS
Marvel's Spider-Man 280 FPS88 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2102 FPS102 FPS
Counter-Strike 2731 FPS728 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2194 FPS211 FPS
Starfield159 FPS157 FPS
Forza Horizon 5257 FPS252 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima204 FPS216 FPS
Overall, the costlier Ryzen 9 9950X3D is 0.85% slower than the 9800X3D in the benchmarks above. The 9800X3D takes a lead in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (9.09% faster), Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (8.06% faster), and Ghost of Tsushima (5.56% faster), which makes it odd, given that the eight-core chip is about half the price of the 9950X3D.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the clear winner in this comparison if you're looking for a gaming-only rig. While the chip is decent at multi-core workloads such as rendering and simulation, the eight extra cores on the 9950X3D (that also clock higher) with the extra cache make it a better fit for power users.

For the majority of gamers and casual users, the 9800X3D offers more than enough computing prowess.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
