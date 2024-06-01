AMD Ryzen 9000 series expected specs, features, and more

We now have some detailed information about the upcoming Ryzen 9000 series processors. Earlier this week, the full specs of all the chips Team Red is prepping got leaked. Moreover, this Saturday, we got tipped about the possible launch window — and, new CPUs aren't far away. We are expecting a launch as early as next month.

These latest leaks come from Videocardz, a reputed name in the hardware leaks and rumors market. An image with the text "AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors" and "Coming July 2024" was leaked, which is expected to be from an internal product presentation.

Take all of this information with your regular dosage of salt since none of this has been confirmed by AMD yet. We'll have to wait until July for them.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series expected CPUs

New AMD CPUs are scheduled to launch soon (Image via AMD)

For now, AMD is expected to launch four CPUs to kickstart the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 lineup. The company is leaked follow a similar blueprint as the last couple of generations, with a 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X, a 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X, an eiggt-core Ryzen 9 9700X, and a six-core Ryzen 5 9600X rolling out this July.

We have got a brief idea of the specs of the chips. All processors are slated to receive further increments in boost clock speeds. The flagship Ryzen 9 9950X, for example, can boost up to a 5.7 GHz. Even the six-core Ryzen 5 9600X is rated at up to 5.4 GHz, which makes it 100 MHz faster than the last generation.

The most interesting change, however, is in the maximum power draw of the eight and six-core variants. Both are rumored to be rated at 65W, a step down from the 100+W TDPs of the Ryzen 7 7700X and the 7600X.

Below is the rumored specs sheet of the rumored processors:

Ryzen 9 9950X Ryzen 9 9900X Ryzen 7 9700X Ryzen 5 9600X CPU cores 16 12 8 6 Max. clock speeds 5.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz L2+L3 cache 80 MB 76 MB 40 MB 38 MB iGPU dual-core RDNA 2 dual-core RDNA 2 dual-core RDNA 2 dual-core RDNA 2 TDP 170W 120W 65W 65W

AMD Ryzen 9000 series expected launch

For now, rumors suggest AMD will launch their next generation processors as early as July. An exact lauch date hasn't been specified yet and just the month alone is a wide launch window.

This should preceed the next-generation of Intel chips, which are expected arrive in the fall.

AMD Ryzen 9000 series expected prices

AMD Ryzen 9000 series will use the same AM5 socket (Image via AMD)

There haven't been any rumors of how the next-gen Zen 5 processors will be priced. For now, we are not expecting the chips to be significantly more than their Zen 4 counterparts. Upon launch, Zen 4 faced strong criticism due to its steep prices. We aren't expecting Team Red to repeat that mistake.

For now, the following is our expectation:

Ryzen 9 9950X: $599 Ryzen 9 9900X: $449 Ryzen 7 9700X: $349 Ryzen 5 9600X: $299

The Ryzen 5 9600X can be a bit cheaper. Historically, this series has always launched for $300. However, the Ryzen 5 7600X has been discounted to $199 these days. This keeps the possibilities of a $249 9600X alive.