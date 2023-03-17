AMD silently launches the Radeon RX 6300 2GB GPU: Expected performance, price, and more

The last-gen RDNA 2-based AMD RX 6000 lineup seems to have expanded with a new RX 6300 2 GB video card launch. It is, however, not a gaming GPU.

The card has been built as a basic video adapter to act as a low-cost integrated graphics equivalent for processors that don't have a GPU built into their die.

The discrete GPU still hasn't made its way out of China yet. However, it has been spotted in some OEM systems. The card looks very basic and is slower than the entry-level Arc A380 from Team Blue.

The latest entry-level card from Team Red packs 2 GB of GDDR6 memory and a 32W power draw. Its low-profile single-slot and single-fan design make it ideal for office use and media consumption PCs.

The AMD Radeon RX 6300 might not be for everyone

The AMD Radeon RX 6300 (Image via HXL)

The RX 6300 is a basic video card for basic computing tasks. AMD has released a spec sheet that suggests that the device relies on clock speeds to deliver most of its performance. A glance at its hardware reveals that the GPU isn't built for gaming.

Specs

The AMD Radeon RX 6300 is based on the Navi 24 GPU, which is also used by the costlier and higher-end RX 6400. The card packs 768 shading units, 48 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and 32 Render Output Units (ROPs). It also has 12 high-performance ray tracing (RT) cores. However, its hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance in video games is questionable.

The GPU packs a meager 2 GB of 32-bit 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory, which makes it sub-par for most modern games. It will struggle even in 1080p. Thus, budget gamers who opt for this card will have to limit themselves to 720p.

AMD Radeon RX 6300 2 GB Engine clock 1512 MHz Memory clock 2000 MHz Memory size 2 GB Memory type 32-bit 512 MBx32 GDDR6 Max. resolution via DP 7680 x 4320 @60Hz Multi-display support 2 displays HDCP compliance Yes Rear I/O connectors HDMI x1, DP x1 Cooling (active/passive) Active fan-sink (Active cooling with dynamic speed) Total power consumption 32W

However, AMD did not build this card for gaming. It packs support for up to 8K 60 Hz video output and can run up to two monitors.

The card will be supported for over five to seven years, following Team Red's general support cycle. This makes it a solid pick for low-power PCs.

Prices

The card is reportedly priced at an insanely low $60. This makes it cheaper than the GTX 1030 and the 1630, both of which are weaker.

Nvidia charges $140 for its low-power entry-level GPU, which doesn't pack native support for ray-tracing or temporal upscaling. This makes the new RX 6300 a more lucrative option.

In a market filled with ridiculously priced GPUs, a budget $60 card is always welcome. Although the new offering from Team Red isn't the most powerful pixel pusher, it is almost as powerful as the GTX 1650, which continues to be the most popular GPU on the Steam Hardware Survey charts.

