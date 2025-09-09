Apple iPhone 17: Screen, camera, and other features

The much-awaited iPhone 17 arrived at Apple’s September 9 “Awe-Dropping” event as the next installment in Apple's lineup. This year's refresh is a slightly larger model, featuring faster silicon, a brighter display, and an excellent camera setup. The new lineup boasts big upgrades, featuring a new sleek design. This guide will break down the specs, display, camera, and more.

Apple iPhone 17: What's new?

The new iPhone 17 houses powerful specs for the price (Image via Apple)

The all-new iPhone comes with significant upgrades in design, performance, and more. Not only is the base model larger, but it also comes with upgraded features that were previously only available on Pro models. The new iPhone will start at $799 for the 256GB model and $999 for the 512GB model.

Here are the specs for the iPhone 17:

Features Apple iPhone 17 Processor A19 chip 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU Display 6.3”, LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Camera Rear: 48MP + 48MP Video: 4K/60 FPS, 1080p/60FPS Front: 18MP Battery 3692 mAh

Performance

The new iPhone 17 comes with the A19 chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. This allows for smoother processing and multitasking. The chip is perfect for playing demanding mobile titles, and even supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. This makes in-game visuals look highly realistic and immersive.

The device also has enough power to smoothly handle all the new Apple Intelligence features. While the new iPhones still feature 8GB of unified memory, the base storage starts at 256GB.

Display and design

As the phone is a base model, there isn't a huge difference in the design from last year's iPhone 16, at least cosmetically. However, this year's iteration is larger, featuring a display size of 6.3 inches. For the first time, a base model iPhone will get a 120Hz ProMotion display, offering a smoother visual experience.

Featuring contoured edges, the iPhone 17 is made of Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, making it durable and also giving it a sleek look. Its Super Retina XDR display features bright, vibrant color tones, making it perfect for viewing content and gaming.

The iPhone also comes with an eSIM, which is a digital version of a physical SIM card. This eliminates the need for a removable plastic card. It enables you to use different carriers and profiles.

Camera

The new iPhone features a dual 48MP Fusion camera system, which is a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Featuring powerful sensors, both cameras are capable of capturing high-res pictures and cinematic videos. The camera is capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60 FPS, which is super versatile thanks to the multitude of video and AI features.

One of the most notable features would be the 18MP center stage selfie camera on the new iPhone. This changes the framing, allowing you to incorporate more people in the photo.

Battery

Featuring the new and upgraded Apple A19 processor, the iPhone 17 is highly power-efficient and reduces stress on hardware. Apple claims the device will last an entire day's use, but we must wait for user reviews for exact numbers.

That's about it for the specs and details of the new Apple iPhone 17. This year's refresh comes with big upgrades, receiving significant design changes for the first time in five years.

