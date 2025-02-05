Apple Mac mini with M2 Pro dropped to the lowest price on Best Buy

The Apple Ecosystem is considered one of the best, and the Apple Mac mini is the best device to get into it. You get a similar computing horsepower as the MacBooks but without their exorbitant price tag. It can do all your productivity and production workloads, including video editing, photo editing, video transcoding, and more, in a tiny package, which you can carry anywhere.

While it was already low-cost, it is even cheaper now, thanks to the huge price drop on Best Buy. This makes it an attractive option for professionals who want a compact device to get their work done.

In this article, we will explain whether the Apple Mac mini with M2 Pro is worth its current price tag and if you should consider buying it..

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. The price mentioned herein is subject to change.

Trending

The Apple Mac mini with M2 Pro is available for as low as $899

The Mac mini with M2 Pro chip and 16GB memory was originally priced at $1,199, but a recent discount lowered the price to only $899 at Best Buy. Thanks to the discounted pricing, more users will be able to afford it now.

Here's what you need to know about the Mac mini with M2 Pro:

Specs

Specifications Details CPU

Apple M2 chip 10-core processor

Memory

16GB Unified RAM

GPU

Apple 16-core GPU

Storage

512GB SSD

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions and weight 3.58 x 19.70 x 19.70 cm and 1.28 kg

Design and build quality

Mac Mini design (Image via Apple)

The Mac mini's body is crafted from a single aluminum piece using a CNC-machining process. This manufacturing process delivers a smooth finish and texture on the body that not only looks good but also feels quite smooth to the touch. The body is also compact and weighs a bit over one kilogram.

Since the body is constructed from aluminum, the Mac mini is also extremely durable, and you won't find any issues with the build quality.

Ports

Mac Mini ports (Image via Apple)

All of the ports are located at the back of the Apple Mac mini. There are a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI output, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 10GB Ethernet port for ultra-fast connectivity.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 dropped to the lowest price during the New Year sale on Best Buy

Performance and cooling

The performance is where the Mac mini truly shines, thanks to the powerful Apple M2 Pro chipset and 16GB of unified memory. The Mac mini is equipped with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, which can deliver fantastic performance in productive and production applications like Davinvi Resolves, Premier Pro, Final Cut Pro, and more.

Here are some benchmark that reveals just how powerful this CPU really is:

Benchmarks Score Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1589 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

13876

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)

2666 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)

14489 Passmark CPU (Single-Core) 4107 Passmark CPU (Multi-Core) 26661

This level of performance, combined with the Apple ecosystem and software availability, makes the Mac mini a powerhouse of a device for professionals.

The cooling potential of the Mac mini is great, thanks to the active fan bottom, which pulls in cold air from the bottom ventilation area. This fan keeps the chipset cooler and prevents thermal throttling, even during intense workloads.

Should you consider buying the Apple Mac mini with an M2 Pro chip?

Mac Mini box contents (Image via Apple)

The Apple Mac mini's processing capabilities and software ecosystem puts it miles ahead of other computers in the same price range. Apple truly managed to cram all that performance in such a tiny package, and it is a remarkable feat. The Apple M2 Pro chipset with 16GB should be enough for most professional workloads.

The best part about this Apple Mac mini is its current $899 price tag, which is more affordable now than before. Considering the top-notch performance of the Mac mini, the $899 price tag is worth it, and you should consider buying it.

Also read: Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM available for the lowest price on Best Buy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback