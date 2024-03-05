Facebook and Instagram went non-functional this evening. The photo-sharing app is still in a better condition — users can still check out stories and DMs. However, lots of Facebook users have reported mass logout from their apps. Login is down and recovery doesn't seem to work either.

The plot thickens, however. Both the social media apps have gone missing from PlayStore, which is not usual for a general server-down problem. Nothing is known yet since most of the reports are from the past hour. We will update this article once more information surfaces.

What happened to Facebook and Instagram today?

Facebook is stuck in the login page (Image via Facebook)

Both Facebook and Instagram have gone down. Most users have been logged out of their accounts and the login pages show upon signing on. However, the feature doesn't work, leaving people out of the platforms.

Instagram is plagued by a similar problem. The homepage is stuck at "Can't refresh feed" and no other features like Explore or DMs work.

We have no information on when the issue will be resolved. Right now, our best bet is to wait for Meta to roll out a fix.