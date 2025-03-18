Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best PS5 DualSense controller settings

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally here and available on various platforms, including the PlayStation 5. Thanks to the console's powerful hardware, fans will get to enjoy the game's rich visuals and action at 4K 60 FPS. The experience is further enhanced by the DualSense controller, which offers precise controls and intuitive haptic feedback. However, choosing the right controller settings for Naoe and Yasuke is crucial for the best experience. After all, it can significantly impact combat, movement, and exploration.

So, here are the best PS5 DualSense controller settings for both the Assassin's Creed Shadows characters.

What are the best PS5 DualSense settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Naoe and Yasuke have unique playstyles, so players should tweak the controls accordingly for the best experience. Below are the ideal settings for each character to best optimize their abilities.

Settings for Naoe

Naoe's strength lies in her movement and agility, as she relies more on stealth and quick attacks. Here are the best DualSense controls for her in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Move

L3: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).

Movement and Sprint (Toggle). Triangle: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).

Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold). Circle: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).

Evade enemy attacks (Tap). Cross: Jumping or Climbing up (Hold).

Jumping or Climbing up (Hold). Square: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).

Camera Control

R3: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).

Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold). L2: Free-aim camera (Hold).

D-Pad

Up: Use ration (Tap).

Use ration (Tap). Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).

Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold). Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).

Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold). Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).

Tools

L2+D-Pad Up: Select Kunai (Tap).

Select Kunai (Tap). L2+D-Pad Left: Select Shinobi Bells (Tap).

Select Shinobi Bells (Tap). L2+D-Pad Right: Select Shuriken (Tap).

Select Shuriken (Tap). L2+D-Pad Down: Select Smoke Bombs (Tap).

Attack

R2: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).

Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold). R1: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).

Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold). L1: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Attach grappling hook to point (Tap)

Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Attach grappling hook to point (Tap) L2+R2: Aim/Shoot tool (Hold).

Aim/Shoot tool (Hold). L2+R1: Quick throw tool (Tap).

Menu

Touchpad: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).

World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold). Menu: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).

Ability

R2+Triangle: Ability 1 (Tap).

Ability 1 (Tap). R2+Cross: Ability 2 (Tap).

Ability 2 (Tap). R2+Square: Ability 3 (Tap).

Ability 3 (Tap). L2+Triangle: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)

Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold) L2+Cross: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)

Settings for Yasuke

Yasuke is more combat-focused and relies on powerful strikes as well as a solid defense. Here are the best DualSense controls for him in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Move

L3: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).

Movement and Sprint (Toggle). Triangle: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).

Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold). Circle: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).

Evade enemy attacks (Tap). Cross: Jumping or climbing up (Hold).

Jumping or climbing up (Hold). Square: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).

Camera Control

R3: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).

Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold). L2: Free-aim camera (Hold)

D-Pad

Up: Use ration (Tap).

Use ration (Tap). Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).

Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold). Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).

Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold). Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).

Ammo

L2+D-Pad Up: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). L2+D-Pad Left: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). L2+D-Pad Right: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). L2+D-Pad Down: Select ammo (Tap).

Attack

R2: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).

Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold). R1: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).

Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold). L1: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Block (Hold).

Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Block (Hold). L2+R2: Shoot range weapon (Hold).

Menu

Touchpad: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).

World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold). Menu: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).

Ability

R2+Triangle: Ability 1 (Tap).

Ability 1 (Tap). R2+Cross: Ability 2 (Tap).

Ability 2 (Tap). R2+Square: Ability 3 (Tap).

Ability 3 (Tap). L2+Triangle: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)

Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold) L2+Cross: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)

Mastering these PS5 DualSense controls will help players dominate the fight against Templars and easily navigate the open world of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

