Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best Xbox controller settings

The much-awaited Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally arrived on the Xbox Series X and S. Fans can now explore feudal Japan and enjoy the rich gameplay with the consoles' advanced hardware. For the best experience, gamers will need to get the right settings on their Xbox Elite controllers since this can significantly impact Yasuke's and Naoe's movements and combat.
This guide presents the best Xbox controller settings for the newly-released Assassin's Creed Shadows.
What are the best Xbox settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows?
Considering Naoe and Yasuke have different fighting styles, players will need to adapt well to their controller settings.
Settings for Naoe
Naoe is a kunoichi-turned-assassin, who relies on her agility for stealth and quick attacks. These settings best suit this protagonist in Assassin's Creed Shadows:
Move
- LS: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).
- Y: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).
- B: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).
- A: Jumping or Climbing up (Hold).
- X: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).
Camera Control
- RS: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).
- LT: Free-aim camera (Hold).
D-Pad
- Up: Use ration (Tap).
- Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).
- Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).
- Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).
Tools
- LT+D-Pad Up: Select Kunai (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Left: Select Shinobi Bells (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Right: Select Shuriken (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Down: Select Smoke Bombs (Tap).
Attack
- RT: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).
- RB: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).
- LB: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Attach grappling hook to point (Tap)
- LT+RT: Aim/Shoot tool (Hold).
- LT+RB: Quick throw tool (Tap).
Menu
- View button: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).
- Menu button: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).
Ability
- RT+Y: Ability 1 (Tap).
- RT+A: Ability 2 (Tap).
- RT+X: Ability 3 (Tap).
- LT+Y: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)
- L2+A: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)
Settings for Yasuke
Yasuke is more combat-focused and relies on his powerful strikes and defensive capabilities. Here are the best DualSense controls for him in Assassin's Creed Shadows:
Move
- LS: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).
- Y: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).
- B: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).
- A: Jumping or climbing up (Hold).
- X: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).
Camera Control
- RS: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).
- LT: Free-aim camera (Hold)
D-Pad
- Up: Use ration (Tap).
- Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).
- Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).
- Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).
Ammo
- LT+D-Pad Up: Select ammo (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Left: Select ammo (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Right: Select ammo (Tap).
- LT+D-Pad Down: Select ammo (Tap).
Attack
- RT: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).
- RB: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).
- LB: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Block (Hold).
- LT+RT: Shoot range weapon (Hold).
Menu
- View button: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).
- Menu button: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).
Ability
- RT+Y: Ability 1 (Tap).
- RT+A: Ability 2 (Tap).
- RT+X: Ability 3 (Tap).
- LT+Y: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)
- LT+A: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)
These Xbox controller settings will help Naoe and Yasuke fight Templars with ease, as they look to discover the mysteries around Isu civilization in Assassin's Creed Shadows.