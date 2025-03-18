Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best Xbox controller settings

The much-awaited Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally arrived on the Xbox Series X and S. Fans can now explore feudal Japan and enjoy the rich gameplay with the consoles' advanced hardware. For the best experience, gamers will need to get the right settings on their Xbox Elite controllers since this can significantly impact Yasuke's and Naoe's movements and combat.

This guide presents the best Xbox controller settings for the newly-released Assassin's Creed Shadows.

What are the best Xbox settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Considering Naoe and Yasuke have different fighting styles, players will need to adapt well to their controller settings.

Xbox controller settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Ubisoft)

Settings for Naoe

Naoe is a kunoichi-turned-assassin, who relies on her agility for stealth and quick attacks. These settings best suit this protagonist in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Move

LS: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).

Movement and Sprint (Toggle). Y: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).

Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold). B: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).

Evade enemy attacks (Tap). A: Jumping or Climbing up (Hold).

Jumping or Climbing up (Hold). X: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).

Camera Control

RS: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).

Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold). LT: Free-aim camera (Hold).

D-Pad

Up: Use ration (Tap).

Use ration (Tap). Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).

Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold). Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).

Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold). Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).

Tools

LT+D-Pad Up: Select Kunai (Tap).

Select Kunai (Tap). LT+D-Pad Left: Select Shinobi Bells (Tap).

Select Shinobi Bells (Tap). LT+D-Pad Right: Select Shuriken (Tap).

Select Shuriken (Tap). LT+D-Pad Down: Select Smoke Bombs (Tap).

Attack

RT: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).

Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold). RB: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).

Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold). LB: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Attach grappling hook to point (Tap)

Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Attach grappling hook to point (Tap) LT+RT: Aim/Shoot tool (Hold).

Aim/Shoot tool (Hold). LT+RB: Quick throw tool (Tap).

Menu

View button: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).

World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold). Menu button: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).

Ability

RT+Y: Ability 1 (Tap).

Ability 1 (Tap). RT+A: Ability 2 (Tap).

Ability 2 (Tap). RT+X: Ability 3 (Tap).

Ability 3 (Tap). LT+Y: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)

Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold) L2+A: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)

Settings for Yasuke

Yasuke is more combat-focused and relies on his powerful strikes and defensive capabilities. Here are the best DualSense controls for him in Assassin's Creed Shadows:

Move

LS: Movement and Sprint (Toggle).

Movement and Sprint (Toggle). Y: Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold).

Grab objects (Tap) or Interact/Loot (Hold). B: Evade enemy attacks (Tap).

Evade enemy attacks (Tap). A: Jumping or climbing up (Hold).

Jumping or climbing up (Hold). X: Crouch/Get Up (Tap) or Prone/Get Up (Hold).

Camera Control

RS: Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold).

Lock-on a target (Toggle) or Activate Eagle Vision (Hold). LT: Free-aim camera (Hold)

D-Pad

Up: Use ration (Tap).

Use ration (Tap). Left: Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold).

Dynamic hud (Tap) or Pathfinder (Hold). Right: Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold).

Swap weapon (Tap) or Sheathe/Unsheathe weapon (Hold). Down: Whistle for distractions (Tap) or Whistle horse (Hold).

Ammo

LT+D-Pad Up: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). LT+D-Pad Left: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). LT+D-Pad Right: Select ammo (Tap).

Select ammo (Tap). LT+D-Pad Down: Select ammo (Tap).

Attack

RT: Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold).

Heavy attack (Tap) or Heavy posture attack (Hold). RB: Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold).

Light attack/Contextual assassinate (Tap) or Light posture attack (Hold). LB: Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Block (Hold).

Parry/Deflect (Tap) or Block (Hold). LT+RT: Shoot range weapon (Hold).

Menu

View button: World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold).

World Map (Tap) or Animus Hum light hub (Hold). Menu button: Pause menu (Tap) or Photo mode (Hold).

Ability

RT+Y: Ability 1 (Tap).

Ability 1 (Tap). RT+A: Ability 2 (Tap).

Ability 2 (Tap). RT+X: Ability 3 (Tap).

Ability 3 (Tap). LT+Y: Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold)

Ally quick ability 1 (Tap) or Ally target ability 1 (Hold) LT+A: Ally quick ability 2 (Tap) or Ally target ability 2 (Hold)

These Xbox controller settings will help Naoe and Yasuke fight Templars with ease, as they look to discover the mysteries around Isu civilization in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

