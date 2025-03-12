ASUS launches new TUF gaming laptop for esports and competitive gaming

ASUS has launched its new TUF Gaming F16 laptop in India with the latest Intel processor, Nvidia RTX GPU, and 144Hz display to deliver a stellar 1080p gaming experience, especially in esports titles. These specs will not only let you play your favorite titles but also stream on Twitch or other such platforms simultaneously. The laptop launched at a price tag of INR 80,990, which seems decent for the specs, but it remains to be seen if it can deliver good value.

Ad

In this article, we will highlight this laptop and discuss if it's a great option for esports players.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

ASUS TUF gaming F16 launched: Here's everything you need to know

This gaming laptop is quite decent for esports enthusiasts (Image via ASUS)

The TUF gaming F16 is designed to deliver a competitive 1080p gaming experience, so competitive esports players will love it. Also, since it's a TUF gaming laptop, it is designed with durability in mind and should last longer than other notebooks.

Ad

Trending

Here's everything you need to know about the new laptop:

Specs

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness

CPU

Intel Core 5 210H 8C/12T Processor

Memory

16GB DDR4 RAM GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A Laptop GPU @65W Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Battery and charging 52.6Wh battery with 30W USB‑C charging

Ad

Design and display

ASUS TUF gaming laptops are built to last, and the TUF F16 is no different. It has received US MIL-STD 810H, which is a military-grade certification given to products that are tough and built to survive in harsh conditions.

The TUF gaming F16 is also excellently designed, making it quite attractive. The RGB keyboard certainly plays a role in its gaming-centric design, and most players would love it.

Ad

As for the display, the ASUS TUF F16 has a 16-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which should be enough for most esports enthusiasts. The display is color-accurate and can get as bright as 300 nits, so the visual quality will look good when you are indoors. However, the brightness won't be enough for outdoor LAN party setups.

Gaming performance

The ASUS TUF gaming F16 features the Intel Core 5 210H 8-core/12-thread processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050A graphics chip, delivering a decent 1080p gaming performance. The 8-core processor is good enough for video editing and game streaming.

Ad

The RTX 3050A is a new GPU that is significantly different from the regular RTX 3050. It features the newer Ada Lovelace architecture, compared to RTX 3050's Ampere, and should deliver better performance than the regular model.

The only caveat of the RTX 3050A is its 4GB memory, which is lower than the RTX 4050's 6GB memory. The lower memory could cause issues in some AAA games, though most esports titles should be fine. The new Intel CPU and RTX card should also be more efficient compared to their predecessors, so power consumption should decrease.

Ad

Also read: Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB RAM available for the lowest price on Best Buy

Battery life

The ASUS TUF gaming F16 features a 56Wh battery, which, when combined with the efficient processor and GPU, should provide decent battery life. However, you must connect the laptop to AC power when gaming.

Pricing and availability

The ASUS TUF gaming F16 launched in India at INR 80,990, which is a bit pricey for its specs. Other laptops in this price range have an Nvidia RTX 4050 with 6GB of memory. It is available for sale through the ASUS e-shop and all major e-retailers like Flipkart and Amazon.

Ad

Final thoughts on the ASUS TUF Gaming F16

The ASUS TUF gaming F16 is a great laptop for esports gaming and streaming. It seems like a decent gaming laptop on paper, but its higher price tag diminishes its potential. Hence, even though it's decent for esports players and content creators, those who play a lot of AAA single-player titles should look towards RTX 4050 laptops and above.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback