Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) review: a balanced blend of performance, portability, and premium design

Striking the right equilibrium between performance and portability while looking for an ultrabook is a common challenge. Many devices offer noteworthy performance but compromise on portability, while others are extremely portable but lack the necessary power for intensive tasks. The Asus S13 OLED (UX5304VA) seeks to harmonize these two seemingly contrasting elements. As the latest flagship notebook from Asus, it has set out to redefine the capabilities of ultrabooks.

The Asus S13 OLED demands attention with its feather-light and ultra-compact silhouette. Tipping the scales at a mere 1 kg and flaunting thinness of just 1 cm, it's astounding to realize this laptop trims down its predecessor, the Zenbook S (UM5302), by more than 30%. This remarkable decrease in size and heft speaks volumes about Asus's pioneering approach to design.

Yet, as is the case with any product, it's crucial not to take the manufacturer's claims at face value and instead scrutinize the device's performance in real-life scenarios. In the ensuing sections, we'll take a closer look at the Asus S13 OLED's design, display, performance, and convenience features to determine whether it genuinely delivers on its promises.

Specs of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Design Build Aluminum body, Magnesium-aluminum alloy lid Weight 1 kg Dimensions 296 x 216 x 10.9 mm Hinge 180° ErgoLift hinge Durability US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification (26 tests) Color variants Basalt Grey, Ponder Blue Display Panel 13.3" 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED Aspect ratio 16:10 (11% higher vertical screen) Color accuracy 100% DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone validated Brightness 0.0005 – 550 nits HDR VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 Specs Dolby Vision, 0.2 ms response time, 100000 contrast Performance CPU options Intel Core i7-1355U (2P + 8E cores, up to 5 GHz) Intel Core i5-1335U (2P + 8E cores, up to 4.7 GHz) GPU Intel Iris Xe graphics Node 10 nm (Intel 7 lithography) TDP 15 W (base) – 55 W (boost) Memory 16GB/32GB LPDDR5 RAM (6000 MHz) Storage 512GB/1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (up to 6.5 Gbps) Convenience Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gb/s data, 4K display, 65W charging)USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)3.5 mm combo audio jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Touchpad Glass touchpad (129 x 81 mm) Webcam Full HD 3DNR camera with Infrared sensor and Windows Hello Battery 63 WHrs, 65 W fast charging (USB Type-C) Audio Dolby Atmos, Audio Booster, Smart Amp Keyboard Edge-to-edge backlit chiclet keyboard, 1.0 mm travel Inclusions Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 (lifetime subscription) In the box Designer sleeve Features AI Noise Cancelation, MyASUS, Alexa OS Windows 11 Home

Design and first impression of the Asus S13 OLED

ASUS's innovative use of plasma ceramic aluminum for the laptop's lid is noteworthy. Developed through an environmentally-friendly process, this novel material enhances the laptop's longevity, durability, and thermal management while also making it recyclable. The corrosion protection offered is intrinsically part of the substrate, eliminating the need for additional coatings.

The laptop uses an internal honeycomb design to reduce the heft of the device while not hampering the structural integrity (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zenbook S 13 OLED's ultra-thin and light design is another highlight. Despite measuring only 1 cm in thickness and weighing a mere kg, the laptop offers robustness comparable to heavier devices. This is due to the use of a magnesium-aluminum alloy in the keyboard deck. The thin glass covering on the touchpad ensures smooth navigation, further enhancing user experience.

In terms of durability, the laptop meets the MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard and holds an EPEAT Gold rating. These achievements reflect the use of post-industrial recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy in constructing the keyboard cover, chassis, and lid.

ASUS has also incorporated post-consumer recycled plastics into the keycaps and speakers and has even utilized ocean-bound plastics in the speakers. These sustainable practices not only reflect ASUS's commitment to the environment but also contribute to the laptop's remarkable build quality.

Display

When it comes to the display, the Asus S13 OLED is nothing short of spectacular. It brandishes a 13.3-inch ASUS Lumina OLED panel, which sets a fresh paradigm in the arena of display technology.

The screen boasts a 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800) that is remarkably sharp and an eye-pleasing feast. This resolution, combined with a 16:10 aspect ratio, enables more on-screen content, fostering productivity and an immersive viewing experience.

The OLED technology used takes the visual experience to a whole new dimension. It offers vibrant color reproduction, with deeper blacks and dazzling whites.

This contrast, aided by HDR capabilities, ensures lifelike visuals that are as close to reality as one can get on a digital canvas. Every image radiates an astounding level of detail and clarity, making everything from reading text, graphic designing, and watching movies to gaming a visually exhilarating experience.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (Image via ASUS)

Moreover, the OLED panel promises to deliver an excellent view, no matter the angle, thanks to its wide viewing angles. Additionally, the panel reduces harmful blue light, safeguarding your eyes during extended usage.

The bezels are incredibly slim, enhancing visual appeal and creating an almost borderless screen. The outcome is a laptop that flawlessly intertwines practicality with aesthetics.

The Asus S13 OLED display brilliantly showcases Asus's relentless pursuit of advancements in display technology. It provides an immersive, sharp, and color-saturated viewing experience that is truly a masterclass in display technology.

Performance

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a powerhouse of performance, with the capacity to handle any task, be it simple or complex. At its heart lies the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, with a 15W base TDP, providing robust processing capabilities.

Paired with 32GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM clocked at a speedy 6000 MHz, the CPU ensures seamless performance, even for memory-intensive applications. The laptop offers a choice of 16GB or 32GB memory, adapting to varying user requirements.

The memory is soldered onto the motherboard PCB making upgrades impossible (Image via Sportskeeda)

A standout aspect of its performance capability is the inclusion of a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The advanced storage technology boasts read and write speeds of up to 7000 GB/s, resulting in faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and an overall smoother operating experience.

1 TB Gen 4 SSD by Samsung (Image via Sportskeeda)

Asus S13 OLED Improved motherboard layout (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Zenbook S13's performance credentials extend to its thermal management. The laptop features an advanced design that includes two additional ultra-thin fans, which improve airflow and thermal handling. This innovative design provides a significant 20% boost in performance and increases the thermal design performance from a default 15W to an impressive 20W.

Sound & audio

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED features Dolby Atmos audio (Image via ASUS)

The Zenbook S13 OLED is armed with Dolby Atmos technology, taking the auditory experience to another level by producing a three-dimensional sonic environment.

Regardless of whether you're engrossed in a movie, vibing to your favorite tunes, or engaging in a video conference, Dolby Atmos brings a whole new dimension to the sound, delivering an audio performance that is profound, crystal clear, and uncannily realistic.

Keyboard & trackpad

Typing comfort is a key aspect of any laptop experience, and the Zenbook S 13 OLED excels in this department. The keyboard offers a pitch of 18.7 mm and includes commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably.

The backlit feature adds to the convenience, allowing comfortable typing in dimly lit environments.

Asus S13 OLED Keyboard (Image via Asus)

The keys feature a subtle 0.1 mm dish-shaped indentation (for improved ergonomics) and a key travel of 1.1 mm — the longest of its class of laptops, ensuring a comfortable and accurate typing experience. Every keystroke feels solid and responsive, with just the right amount of feedback and travel.

The trackpad is quite large and responsive (Image via Asus)

Complementing the keyboard is the ASUS ErgoSense Touchpad, which measures 129 x 81 mm and offers a 9.5% increase in the touch area compared to the previous model. The large touchpad is responsive and precise, making navigation and gestures smooth and effortless.

Benchmarks

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED showcases an impressive set of benchmark scores, underlining its powerful capabilities.

Specifications, as tested:

CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 32GB LPDDR5 6000 MHz

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

Profile: Standard/Balanced

Power: Plugged-in

Ambient temperature: 25 C

CrystalDiskMark 8.0

Starting with the storage, the device excels in sequential read and write scores in CrystalDiskMark 8.0, with 6782 and 5027 MB/s, respectively, hinting at its ability to handle high-volume data transfers efficiently.

Cinebench

In CPU benchmarks, the laptop shows its prowess in Cinebench R23 and R20 tests, signifying strong CPU performance under both multi-threaded and single-threaded workloads.

GPU 3D Mark

The GPU benchmarks show robust gaming potential. The device scored an overall 15575 in 3D Mark's Night Raid, with the graphics score soaring to 19982, indicative of a smooth gaming experience for less demanding titles.

PC Mark 10 Extended

The PC Mark 10 Extended results further highlight the laptop's overall competence, with the main score of 4897 and standout figures in the Essentials and App Start-up categories.

This suggests swift everyday computing and fast software loading times. The laptop doesn’t fall short in the digital content creation domain either, indicating its aptitude for tasks like video editing and rendering.

7-Zip

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED also fared well in the 7-Zip benchmark, achieving a score of 48875 MIPS (Million Instructions Per Second). This is an impressive figure that speaks to the laptop's computational prowess in data compression and decompression tasks.

A high 7-Zip score like this one indicates a powerful processor with efficient multi-threading capabilities, which is a crucial factor for users who often work with large compressed files or software development tasks that require frequent compressing and decompressing operations.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 7 Zip Score (Image via Sportskeeda)

Geekbench 6

In the Geekbench 6 test, the laptop also scored 2523 and 9258 in the single and multi-core tests, respectively, signifying a well-rounded performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded applications.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Geekbech 6 score (Image via Sportskeeda)

Thermal management

The Zenbook S13 also excels in thermal management, a crucial aspect often overlooked in many laptops. The inclusion of two extra ultra-thin fans to improve airflow and thermal handling provides a notable 20% performance boost and drives the thermal design performance from a standard 15W to 20W.

impressive thermal management hardware ( Image via Sportskeeda)

In summary, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is an extraordinary laptop that strikes a harmonious balance between performance, audio quality, comfort, and superior craftsmanship. Its robust features and impressive specifications position it as a remarkable choice for anyone searching for a dependable, high-performing laptop.

Convenience

AsusZenbook S13 OLED ports (Image via Asus)

The Asus S13 OLED doesn't skimp on convenience features. The laptop offers an expansive array of connectivity options with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a standard HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a combination audio jack.

Additionally, the laptop is equipped with a high-capacity battery, fast charging capabilities, infrared sensors, and the prestigious Intel EVO certification, along with the ability to customize performance profiles. This combination of features ensures that the Asus Zenbook S13 OLED is ready to handle any challenge thrown its way.

In Conclusion

Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Score Card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Asus S13 OLED is a game-changer in the world of ultrabooks. It combines a sleek and lightweight design with powerful performance and a stunning display.

Whether you're a professional seeking a steadfast device for your workload, a student in need of a compact study partner, or a casual user craving a top-notch entertainment medium, the Asus S13 OLED manages to fulfill all these shoes perfectly.

In considering its environmentally conscious approach, innovative design, and the incorporation of advanced technology, the Asus S13 OLED positions itself as more than just a traditional laptop.

It underscores Asus's continuous endeavor to expand the limits of ultrabook capabilities. For those seeking a new laptop, the Asus S13 OLED's features and specifications certainly merit close examination in their decision-making process.