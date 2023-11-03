Avatar Frontiers of Pandora PC system requirements revealed

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora recently revealed its PC system requirements, which are a bit hefty. The game requires 16 GB of duel-channel RAM across the board, from 1080p low 30fps to 4k ultra 60fps. It also requires a 90GB SSD storage space, which together hints at a very demanding title. The title is built on the Snowdrop engine by Ubisoft Massive, the studio behind the Division franchise and the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws.

From the reveal trailers, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora has showcased a visually impressive world representative of Camron's on-screen representation. Players take on the role of a Na'vi in the events set between the first movie and The Way of Water.

The game is set for release on December 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Microsoft Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.

With that being said, let's take a look at the system requirements for PCs.

System requirement for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on PC

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora requires either a Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or an AMD RX 5700 8GB paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or an Intel i7 8700K along with 16 GB of duel-channel RAM to run at a minimum. The full system requirements for PC are as follows:

Minimum

Visual setting: 1080p, Low Preset with FSR2 Quality/ 30 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 /Intel i7 8700K

GPU: AMD RX 5700 8GB / Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB / Intel ARC A750 8GB (REBAR ON)

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

: 90 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX 12

Recommended

Visual setting: 1080p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6700 XT 12GB / Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti 8GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

: 90 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX 12

Enthusiast

Visual setting: 1440p, High Preset with FSR2 Quality/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x / Intel i5 11600k

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT 16GB / Nvidia RTX 3080 10GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage Space: 90 GB SSD

: 90 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX 12

Ultra

Visual setting: 4K, Ultra Preset with FSR2 Balanced/60 FPS

CPU: AMD Ryzen7 5800x3D/ Intel i7 12700k

GPU: AMD RX 7900 XTX 24GB/ Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB

RAM: 16 GB dual-channel

Storage: 90 GB SSD

: 90 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 / Windows 11 with DirectX 12

Taking a look at the system requirements, it is clear that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is quite a demanding title on PC. Even with upscaling technology like FSR, the game requires an Nvidia RTX 3060ti or an AMD RX 6700 XT.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora releases on December 7, 2023, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store.