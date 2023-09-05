5 best AAA games for 4 GB RAM PCs in 2023

Modern PC gaming is starting to make systems with under 4 GB RAM feel obsolete as the minimum specifications needed to run games have become more demanding. With all the technological advancements being implemented into releases today, PC gamers on a budget are finding it increasingly difficult to play the newest AAA titles.

However, this does not mean that there aren't any more games that can run on at least 4GB RAM. Listed below are five titles that do not demand a ton of memory from your PC.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft, Valorant, and other big games that can run with 4 GB RAM

1) NBA 2k23

NBA 2k23 can be run with 4 GB RAM on low settings (Image via 2k Games)

NBA 2k hasn't had any competition in terms of basketball simulation games for several years now. The series has seen an annual release since the 2000s, and while it has slowly gotten more demanding over the years, its minimum requirements are still relatively low.

The PC version of NBA 2k can run with a minimum of 4 GB RAM, an Intel Core i3, and an NVIDIA GeForce GT 450. If you are a huge basketball fan with a low-end PC, you should still be able to run NBA 2k.

2) Minecraft

Minecraft can be enjoyed with 4 GB RAM (Image via Microsoft/Mojang)

Minecraft was originally released in 2011, but it is still going strong today. Players still enjoy logging in to the game to explore its procedurally generated worlds and create something out of almost nothing. The signature blocky textures of the title have not dissuaded fans from playing, which proves that good gameplay mechanics outclass great graphics.

Minecraft only requires a minimum of 4 GB RAM and an Intel Celeron to run. The minimum requirements are very low, and the game can provide hours of fun, especially when played with friends.

3) Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the biggest games on the market (Image via Epic Games)

Even those who aren't fans of battle royale games or multiplayer shooters will have heard of Fortnite. The title has become one of the most popular online shooters in the past few years, and it continues to attract vast amounts of players. It has also seen some cameos from some of the biggest pop culture icons like John Wick and Spiderman.

The official minimum requirement to play Fortnite is 8 GB RAM, but it is possible for the game to run on a system that has only 4 GB RAM.

4) Valorant

Valorant can be run with only 4 GB (Image via Riot Games)

If massive battle royales aren't your thing, then maybe a team-based tactical first-person shooter will do the trick. Valorant is a 5v5 shooter that is reminiscent of classic multiplayer games with a twist. Aside from being able to buy weapons, each character also has special skills and abilities that aid in combat.

Valorant will give you the feeling of playing a MOBA but in first person. Its objective-based gameplay provides lots of thrilling moments, and the title can be played with up to four friends. The best part is it can run with only 4 GB RAM.

5) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS: GO is still a solid FPS title until today (Image via Valve Corporation)

Since we are on the topic of first-person shooters, it would be a crime not to bring up Counter-Strike. While it is not the original FPS game, it is probably the one that started the competitive FPS genre.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been around since 2012. While its AAA status is up for debate, the game certainly has the feel of a AAA title, especially because it comes from a big developer.

CS:GO is a game that runs even on older systems, and it became free to play in 2018.

These are five of the best AAA titles you can still play today if your system has 4 GB of RAM. Of course, running these titles at higher settings will require better specifications, but at the very least, they can run smoothly on lower-end systems.