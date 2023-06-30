5 best ASUS ROG Phone 7 alternatives (2023)

Despite being the most high-octane flagship out there, ROG's newest phone leaves some looking for a ROG Phone 7 alternative. Boasting an AnTuTu score of 1.33 million, the ROG Phone 7 is doubtless a gaming behemoth. If you want the most powerful phone on the market right now, the ROG Phone 7 is the way to go due to its staggering AnTuTu of 1.3 million and various gaming-centric features. However, it is an extremely gaming-centric device.

For those who want a more balanced phone that can still game for a similar price, listed below are 5 devices that might interest you.

Red Magic 8 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and three more top alternatives for ASUS ROG Phone 7

1) Red Magic 8 Pro

The Red Magic 8 (Image via Red Magic)

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 12GB Display AMOLED, 1B colors (China only), 120Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Battery 6000 mAh

This ROG Phone 7 alternative is a gaming beast, born and bred. To this end, it has a physical cooling fan that can reach up to 20,000 RPM. With snappy and responsive shoulder triggers, an AnTuTu score of 1.3 million, an under-display selfie camera, and a 97.3% screen-to-body ratio, the Red Magic 8 Pro provides a smooth, intuitive gaming experience.

The phone's design is hit and miss - some hail it as the epitome of the minimalistic gamer look, while others want something a little more sophisticated. While Nubia provides no official IP rating, the phone has open grilles for the fans to function, so submersing the device is a big no-no.

2) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image via Xiaomi)

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8/12GB Display LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nits (peak) Battery 4820 mAh

This ROG Phone 7 alternative is for all the camera phone lovers out there - packing Sony's award-winning IMX989 sensor and incredible software, this phone is arguably the best camera phone out there for this price. Xiaomi didn't just leave it at the camera, though - it has an AnTuTu score of 1.28 million, making it a viable and competent device for mobile gaming.

Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Its wireless charging speeds can go up to 50W, more than most flagships manage wired. It can also reverse wireless charge devices at 10W. If you want a phone that can take gorgeous snaps while still being a powerhouse, look no further: the Xiaomi 13 Pro brings the best of both worlds.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image via Samsung)

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8GB Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1750 nits (peak) Battery 3900 mAh

Often considered the poster boy of Android flagships, this ROG Phone 7 alternative has a little of everything - a sleek design, a healthy AnTuTu score, an IP68 rating, and 4 years of software updates. With a capable camera system (albeit one accused of faking photos of the moon), this phone is an all-rounder in the true sense of the term.

However, there are a few small issues, none dealbreakers per se, but when combined, it might be enough to dissuade a gamer from buying it. The 3900 mAh battery charging at a measly 25W might be inadequate for heavy gamers. Also, the S23's design has been used in almost every Samsung launched this year, with a slight movement in the flashlight placement, but it is barely noticeable, right down to the A14, which costs a quarter of the S23's price.

4) iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro (Image via Apple)

SoC Apple A16 Bionic Memory 6GB Display LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Battery 3200 mAh

Being the most affordable iPhone with the A16 Bionic chip, this ROG Phone 7 alternative is for those rare iPhone gamers. The new Dynamic Island and the Apple logo give the iPhone 14 a street cred that sets it apart from its Android brethren.

The main drawback of this device is its battery - the powerful chip draws a fair bit of power, and the 3200 mAh doesn't have much to spare. Also, since iOS doesn't allow sideloading and only a few games are available on the App Store, this might not be the best choice for gamers.

5) Oneplus 11

The Oneplus 11 (Image via Oneplus)

SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 8/12/16GB Display LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Battery 5000 mAh

The other entries on this list all cost around or above $800, a sum many wouldn't be willing to part with for a smartphone. The Oneplus 11 is an affordable ROG Phone 7 alternative for those on a budget. The lower price tag means that corners had to be cut, but at the end of the day, it's still cheaper.

This is perfect for someone who isn't serious about gaming but still wants a decent overall experience for a reasonable price. It packs most flagship-essential features like a good display and a cutting-edge processor.

Why should you consider buying a ROG Phone 7 alternative?

Though it is a very capable device in terms of gaming prowess, the ROG Phone 7 isn't for everyone. Most premium features that lend it its price tag aren't even visible to an everyday user, creating the need for ROG Phone 7 alternatives.

Only in extreme gaming situations does the phone get to show its true colors: the capacitive shoulder triggers reduce finger strain, the 165 Hz display saves precious milliseconds, the 6000 mAh battery keeps it going without a charger, and the decked-out cooling system kicks into its full strength. Most of this doesn't mean much to an average user, though - and including these features meant that others had to be compromised.

The phone has a lackluster IP54 ingress protection rating, whereas similarly priced flagships ship with IP68. It has mediocre cameras at best, and certainly ones that do not justify the price. Some people also dislike its futuristic space-age design and desire something more simplistic. Hence, the need for a viable ROG Phone 7 alternative is born.

Verdict

There cannot be a single "best" ROG Phone 7 alternative due to users' varying needs. However, among the devices listed above, there is one that will suit your individual needs while also being a capable mobile gaming platform.

