Best Black Friday deals for Apple Watch: Price drops and more

It's almost Christmas, and the Apple Watch is at its lowest price of the year, thanks to the current Black Friday sale. Out of all the noteworthy outlets, Amazon is offering unprecedented discounts on almost every version of the device. Don't let this opportunity pass you by.

This article lists some of the best Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch.

Black Friday deals you should check out for Apple Watch

1) Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) at $329

Original price : $399

: $399 Discounted price: $329

This 2023 smartwatch is currently for sale at an all-time low price of $329 on Amazon. Early Black Friday Apple Watch deals predominantly pertain to the latest Series 9 models, and several can be found at discounted prices.

The 41mm GPS device is the most popular choice and comes with a $70 discount. It has a matte finish with an Ion-X-strengthened glass display, which is incredible at this price range. Notably, the device comes with three months of Apple Fitness Plus for free.

Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS): $329 (Amazon)

2) Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) at $359

Original price : $429

: $429 Discounted price: $359

On Amazon, the Watch Series 9 model with a 45mm GPS is now available for $359 only, a steep $70 markdown and a record low.

The S9 chip powering it makes the device's display incredibly bright and introduces a unique gesture-based interaction system that doesn't require a single screen touch. You can also take advantage of several crucial health, safety, and activity features.

Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS): $359 (Amazon)

3) Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular) at $429

Original price : $499

: $499 Discounted price: $429

If you're looking for the 41mm Series 9 Cellular model, it can be found on Amazon for only $429 (a $70 discount from its original price). This is one of the all-time low prices for the smartwatch lineup.

The Watch Series 9 has advanced health features that allow you to monitor your blood oxygen levels and take an ECG at any time. Furthermore, there are plenty of color options to choose from.

Watch Series 9 (41mm Cellular): $429 (Amazon)

4) Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular) at $459

Original price : $529

: $529 Discounted price: $459

The Watch Series 9 comes in a 45mm Cellular option that now has a noteworthy $70 markdown on Amazon.

This aluminum case timepiece is a great smartwatch. Its advanced health and activity features provide you with a lot of key information when you need it. The redesigned apps in watchOS are also very efficient.

Watch Series 9 (45mm Cellular): $459 (Amazon)

5) Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $739

Original price : $799

: $799 Discounted price: $739

Amazon is offering a $60 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 during Black Friday. Available for $739 (an all-time low), this offer is great if you want the latest and greatest of Apple Watches for a good price.

One of the best features of the Watch Ultra 2 is its battery life. It can last up to 36 hours normally and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Plus, it comes with a plethora of great features, including Cycle Tracking, Voice Control, GPS, a Heart Rate Monitor, and more.

Watch Ultra 2: $739 (Amazon)

6) Apple Watch SE (40mm) at $189

Original price : $249

: $249 Discounted price: $189

This Black Friday, the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS model is selling for just $189 on Amazon. The bigger version, the 44mm GPS model, now costs $219, which is another great deal to consider.

The Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches in this price range, with all the essentials to help you stay active, track your health, and stay connected. Furthermore, it has great crash detection and upgraded workout metrics.

Watch SE (40mm): $189 (Amazon)

