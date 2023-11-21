The much-anticipated Black Friday sale is upon us, bringing with it a massive selection of discounts across a variety of gaming hardware. Of the many items to buy this season, gaming headsets remain a quintessential pick for every gamer. A good mic, decent-sounding speakers, and lag-free connectivity are all required for a serviceable gaming headset. However, not all products are created equal.
This article lists the best gaming headset deals for each major gaming platform during 2023’s Black Friday sale.
Best PS5 headset Black Friday deals
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset
The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a fantastic budget wireless headset for the price. It is available at a $30 discount off its MSRP in a white and black color that matches well with the PS5.
SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset
The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is a great wireless headset from SteelSeries, boasting a retractable mic and bluetooth connectivity. The headset is available at a whopping $100 off its MSRP.
Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset
The INZONE H9 headset is an official product from Sony, offering full support for the PS5. Despite being on the pricier side, a $50 off MSRP is a great deal for the device.
Best Xbox headset Black Friday deals
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
The most affordable entry on our list, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a solid budget pick. Possessing a mic and a very Xbox-themed green color, it is available at a $20 discount. Keep in mind that this particular headset is wired, with no wireless connectivity options.
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X | S
Yet another Razer headset makes its way into our list. The Kaira Pro is an excellent mid-range headset, boasting wireless capabilities and a sleek green-black dual color scheme. It is available at a respectable $80 discount for the black and white variants.
Official Xbox Wireless Headset
Nothing gets better than the official Xbox Wireless gaming headset for Xbox owners. This sleek-looking headset has excellent compatibility with the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, making it quite appealing when considering its $10.99 discount.
Best gaming PC headset Black Friday deals
Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
The Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless is a great headset to pick on a budget. Boasting wireless connectivity and RGB, it is sure to turn a few heads and grab the attention of gamers in the heat of battle. It is available at a $40 discount.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset
Despite being a wired headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is an excellent gaming headset that is also suitable for high-res audio playback. It is available at a massive $90 discount on its MSRP.
Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset
The Logitech G PRO X is an excellent wireless gaming headset. It boasts wireless connectivity via its specialized Lightspeed adapter and a detachable mic. It is available at a whopping $100 discount.
