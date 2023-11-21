The much-anticipated Black Friday sale is upon us, bringing with it a massive selection of discounts across a variety of gaming hardware. Of the many items to buy this season, gaming headsets remain a quintessential pick for every gamer. A good mic, decent-sounding speakers, and lag-free connectivity are all required for a serviceable gaming headset. However, not all products are created equal.

This article lists the best gaming headset deals for each major gaming platform during 2023’s Black Friday sale.

Best PS5 headset Black Friday deals

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headset

The Hyper X Cloud Stinger Core is a great pick for the PS5 (Image via Best Buy)

The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a fantastic budget wireless headset for the price. It is available at a $30 discount off its MSRP in a white and black color that matches well with the PS5.

$49.99 on Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries is a great midrange pick (Image via Best Buy)

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 is a great wireless headset from SteelSeries, boasting a retractable mic and bluetooth connectivity. The headset is available at a whopping $100 off its MSRP.

$99.99 on Best Buy

Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset

The Sony INZONE is a pricey but great option (Image via Best Buy)

The INZONE H9 headset is an official product from Sony, offering full support for the PS5. Despite being on the pricier side, a $50 off MSRP is a great deal for the device.

$249.99 on Best Buy

Best Xbox headset Black Friday deals

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is one of the best Black Friday picks (Image via Amazon)

The most affordable entry on our list, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is a solid budget pick. Possessing a mic and a very Xbox-themed green color, it is available at a $20 discount. Keep in mind that this particular headset is wired, with no wireless connectivity options.

$39.99 on Amazon

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X | S

The Razer Kaira Pro is a great headset (Image via Amazon)

Yet another Razer headset makes its way into our list. The Kaira Pro is an excellent mid-range headset, boasting wireless capabilities and a sleek green-black dual color scheme. It is available at a respectable $80 discount for the black and white variants.

$69.99 on Amazon

Official Xbox Wireless Headset

The official Xbox Gaming Headset is a great pick (Image via Amazon)

Nothing gets better than the official Xbox Wireless gaming headset for Xbox owners. This sleek-looking headset has excellent compatibility with the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, making it quite appealing when considering its $10.99 discount.

$89.99 on Amazon

Best gaming PC headset Black Friday deals

Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

The Corsair Void Elite RGB is a good PC gaming headset (Image via Amazon)

The Corsair Void Elite RGB Wireless is a great headset to pick on a budget. Boasting wireless connectivity and RGB, it is sure to turn a few heads and grab the attention of gamers in the heat of battle. It is available at a $40 discount.

$69.99 on Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity is an excellent wired headset (Image via Best Buy)

Despite being a wired headset, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is an excellent gaming headset that is also suitable for high-res audio playback. It is available at a massive $90 discount on its MSRP.

$89.99 on Best Buy

Logitech G PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset

The Logitech G PRO X boasts unparalleled low latency (Image via Best Buy)

The Logitech G PRO X is an excellent wireless gaming headset. It boasts wireless connectivity via its specialized Lightspeed adapter and a detachable mic. It is available at a whopping $100 discount.

$129.99 on Best Buy

For more news and updates on Black Friday deals, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.