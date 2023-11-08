Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S deals 2023: Consoles, early offers, discounts and more

The Xbox Series consoles may not be as popular as the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, but perhaps Black Friday will entice newcomers to check out the green team. The ongoing pre-sale discounts have some solid offers for both the beefier Series X rendition and the smaller, less powerful Series S version. From bundles to accessories, there is something for every Xbox fan here.
Let's take a look at some of the best offers that lie in store for consumers across various retailers.
Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S deals 2023
The Series lineup marks the latest and best from a tech standpoint in Xbox's console business.
- Xbox Series X 1 TB console ($485.09 at Amazon): This is the cheapest deal users may find on a base Series X model online.
- Xbox Series S 512 GB console ($246 at Amazon): The already affordable Series S is made even more appealing with a 30% discount.
Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals
Microsoft's ace this generation, experience 4K couch gaming like never before with the Series X at 120 FPS performance while boasting high-end visuals
- Xbox Series X - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($545 at Amazon): Packed in with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, this is the ideal starting point for a new Xbox player to witness some of the best the green team has to offer.
- Xbox Series X - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Bundle ($559 at Amazon): Grab the latest COD experience with this Series X bundle. Alternately, players can also choose between other titles like Starfield, EA FC 24, and Forza Motorsport for the same price on the same bundle.
- Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 Bundle ($490 at Walmart): For just 10 bucks below MSRP, players can get a Series X console with the full Diablo 4 base game and additional in-game goodies like cosmetics.
Best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals
While not as powerful as its older brother, the Series S still promises 1440p gaming and up to 120 FPS performance.
- Xbox Series S - Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle ($334 on Amazon): Flex your skills in Fortnite and Rocket League with cosmetics and in-game currency for both games.
- Xbox Series S - Gilded Hunter Bundle ($203 on Newegg): The cheapest Series S deal thus far, players will also be treated to a bunch of cosmetics and currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.
Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S accessory deals
Enrich your Xbox gaming experience this Black Friday with these accessory options
- Xbox Wireless Controller Gold Shadow Special Edition ($55.88 at Amazon): With an attractive gold color, this is one of the most visually appealing controllers on the market.
- Microsoft Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller ($95 at Best Buy): Save a good $35 on one of the high-end controller options from Xbox.
- Seagate 1 TB Storage Expansion Card ($150 at Amazon): At about 32% off, this is a great deal for users looking to expand their console's storage.
- Seagate 2 TB Storage Expansion Card ($280 at Best Buy): Double your storage further with this 2 TB SSD option.
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset ($100 at Best Buy): A headset is a must-have for any Xbox player, whether they aim to indulge in single-player pleasure or online multiplayer against friends and randoms.