Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S deals 2023: Consoles, early offers, discounts and more

The Xbox Series consoles may not be as popular as the PlayStation 5 or Nintendo Switch, but perhaps Black Friday will entice newcomers to check out the green team. The ongoing pre-sale discounts have some solid offers for both the beefier Series X rendition and the smaller, less powerful Series S version. From bundles to accessories, there is something for every Xbox fan here.

Let's take a look at some of the best offers that lie in store for consumers across various retailers.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S deals 2023

The Series lineup marks the latest and best from a tech standpoint in Xbox's console business.

Xbox Series X 1 TB console ($485.09 at Amazon) : This is the cheapest deal users may find on a base Series X model online.

This is the cheapest deal users may find on a base Series X model online. Xbox Series S 512 GB console ($246 at Amazon): The already affordable Series S is made even more appealing with a 30% discount.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

Microsoft's ace this generation, experience 4K couch gaming like never before with the Series X at 120 FPS performance while boasting high-end visuals

Xbox Series X - Forza Horizon 5 Bundle ($545 at Amazon) : Packed in with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, this is the ideal starting point for a new Xbox player to witness some of the best the green team has to offer.

Packed in with Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, this is the ideal starting point for a new Xbox player to witness some of the best the green team has to offer. Xbox Series X - Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (2023) Bundle ($559 at Amazon) : Grab the latest COD experience with this Series X bundle. Alternately, players can also choose between other titles like Starfield, EA FC 24, and Forza Motorsport for the same price on the same bundle.

Grab the latest COD experience with this Series X bundle. Alternately, players can also choose between other titles like Starfield, EA FC 24, and Forza Motorsport for the same price on the same bundle. Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 Bundle ($490 at Walmart): For just 10 bucks below MSRP, players can get a Series X console with the full Diablo 4 base game and additional in-game goodies like cosmetics.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals

While not as powerful as its older brother, the Series S still promises 1440p gaming and up to 120 FPS performance.

Xbox Series S - Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle ($334 on Amazon) : Flex your skills in Fortnite and Rocket League with cosmetics and in-game currency for both games.

Flex your skills in Fortnite and Rocket League with cosmetics and in-game currency for both games. Xbox Series S - Gilded Hunter Bundle ($203 on Newegg): The cheapest Series S deal thus far, players will also be treated to a bunch of cosmetics and currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Best Black Friday Xbox Series X|S accessory deals

Enrich your Xbox gaming experience this Black Friday with these accessory options

Xbox Wireless Controller Gold Shadow Special Edition ($55.88 at Amazon) : With an attractive gold color, this is one of the most visually appealing controllers on the market.

With an attractive gold color, this is one of the most visually appealing controllers on the market. Microsoft Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller ($95 at Best Buy) : Save a good $35 on one of the high-end controller options from Xbox.

Save a good $35 on one of the high-end controller options from Xbox. Seagate 1 TB Storage Expansion Card ($150 at Amazon) : At about 32% off, this is a great deal for users looking to expand their console's storage.

: At about 32% off, this is a great deal for users looking to expand their console's storage. Seagate 2 TB Storage Expansion Card ($280 at Best Buy) : Double your storage further with this 2 TB SSD option.

Double your storage further with this 2 TB SSD option. SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset ($100 at Best Buy): A headset is a must-have for any Xbox player, whether they aim to indulge in single-player pleasure or online multiplayer against friends and randoms.