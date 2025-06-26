5 best budget gaming phones in 2025

Budget gaming phones have come a long way in terms of quality and performance. There are several on the market offering top-of-the-line hardware with excellent performance in a mobile setting. However, these are super expensive, often being as expensive as flagship devices in the market.

Luckily, there are several budget-friendly options available too. This guide will look into the best budget gaming phones to help you make an informed decision about your purchase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best budget gaming phones of 2025

1) REDMAGIC 10 Air

The REDMAGIC 10 Air is one of the best high-performance budget gaming phones (Image via REDMAGIC)

Price: $499.00

The REDMAGIC 10 Air is undoubtedly one of the best budget gaming phones currently available on the market. REDMAGIC is known for making gaming-exclusive smartphones and its products have always featured high-end specs. The 10 Air offers great specs at a relatively affordable price. It even features shoulder triggers for precise gameplay and has an RGB ring on the camera module.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it can easily handle the most demanding games at their best resolutions and graphics settings. It brilliantly runs features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing on compatible games, increasing the immersiveness and visual experience.

Features REDMAGIC 10 Air Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.8”, AMOLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 12GB, 16GB RAM 256GB, 512GB ROM Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP Front: 16MP Video Capabilities 8K/30fps, 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 6000 mAh

The base model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is incredible for gaming. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen is the largest display on the list and offers an immersive experience. The 6000 mAh battery lasts an incredible nine hours of moderate use or gaming. With lighter use, it runs an average of 12 hours, which is superb for the price.

Here's the buying link for the phone.

2) Google Pixel 9a

The Google Pixel 9a is one of the best premium budget gaming phones (Image via Google)

Price: $499

The Google Pixel 9a is an excellent option for those into premium smartphones in the Android ecosystem. Featuring a sleek design, the Pixel 9a is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, which offers passable performance in gaming. While it isn't exactly a gaming phone, it offers super smooth framerates for the price, even with higher graphics settings on moderately demanding titles.

Features Google Pixel 9a Processor Google Tensor G4 Display 6.3”, OLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 48 MP + 13MP Front: 13MP Video Capabilities 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5100 mAh

The Pixel 9a features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is quite decent for gaming and multitasking. With a 6.3-inch OLED display, it is quite smaller compared to other budget gaming phones; nevertheless, it offers excellent color quality and immersivity. Its 5100 mAh battery lasts an average of 13 hours of moderate use and almost an entire day with lighter usage.

Here's the buying link for the phone.

3) OnePlus Nord N30 5G

The OnePlus Nord N30 is one of the best low-priced budget gaming phones (Image via OnePlus)

Price: $299.99

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a solid option for those on a tighter budget. At less than $300, it offers excellent performance and serves as a great daily driver. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, it offers smooth performance on moderately demanding games. However, it may not be the best for demanding titles at higher graphics quality.

Features OnePlus Nord N30 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Display 6.72”, IPS LCD, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 128GB ROM Camera Rear: 108MP + 2MP + 2MP Front: 16MP Video Capabilities 1080p/30fps Battery 5000 mAh

It features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which are quite decent for gaming purposes. It has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, making the gameplay super smooth. The phone's 5000 mAh battery lasts an impressive 13 hours of use based on user reviews.

Here's the buying link for the phone.

4) Apple iPhone 16e

The Apple iPhone 16e is the best Apple budget gaming phone (Image via Apple)

Price: $599

The Apple iPhone 16e is one of the best budget options for Apple enthusiasts. It may not have the best specs for top-tier gaming, but its A18 chipset can run most modern titles at great graphics settings. Another great thing about gaming on Apple devices is the access to certain exclusive titles like the Resident Evil series, Final Fantasy series, and even games like Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Features Apple iPhone 16e Processor A18 chip 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU Display 6.1”, Super Retina XDR display, 60Hz RAM and ROM 8GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, 512GB ROM Camera Rear: 48MP Front: 12MP Video Capabilities 4K/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 4005 mAh

This budget gaming phone features 8GB RAM and multiple storage options to choose from. It comes with a beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which offers incredible colors. Its 4005 mAh battery lasts around 26 hours of video playback according to Apple. However, based on user reviews, it lasts an average of 13 hours of moderate use.

Here's the buying link for the phone.

5) Nothing Phone (3a)

The Nothing Phone (3a) is one of the most unique budget gaming phones available (Image via Nothing)

Price: $379

Most modern phones feature the same minimalistic design, which can get quite boring after a while. For those looking for unique-looking options, the Nothing Phone (3a) would be a solid choice. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, it can comfortably handle demanding mobile titles without any performance issues.

Features Nothing Phone (3a) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 5G Display 6.77”, AMOLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 8GB, 12GB RAM 128GB, 256GB ROM Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP Front: 32MP Video Capabilities 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 5000 mAh

The device features 8 and 12GB RAM options, and up to 256GB storage. With a large 6.77-inch AMOLED display, it offers brilliant vibrance to media content and games. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts an average of 13 hours of moderate use according to reviews.

Here's the buying link for the phone.

This concludes the list of the best budget gaming phones available in 2025. We've included a varied budget range, each excelling in slightly different fields. While all phones mentioned in the list are great gaming devices, they also excel in other areas like daily multitasking, photography, etc.

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More