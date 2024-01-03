In the ever-evolving world of photography, the significance of high-quality camera lenses cannot be overstated. While cameras are crucial, the lens acts as your window to the world, shaping the stories you tell through light and focus. Choosing the right lens can elevate the quality of your work from ordinary to extraordinary. With so many lenses available on the market, the process of searching for the right lens can be daunting.

We have compiled this list of the five best lenses available on the market, assisting you in making an informed decision tailored to your photographic pursuits. From portrait to telephoto zoom, these lenses cater to diverse photography needs, allowing enthusiasts and professionals alike to capture stunning images. This list is not ranked, and each lens here is the best in its own right.

Here are the 5 best camera lenses you need to have in 2024

1) Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR

Price: $1,199

The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm f2.8 is a standard zoom lens and is a great option for serious photographers. These are designed for APS-C format Fujifilm X-mount cameras. This 16-55mm lens is the 35mm equivalent of the 24-84mm lens. It has a versatile range, as it can be used to take everything from portraits to wide-angle shots. The Fujifilm XF 16-55mm lens is also weather-resistant and protects your lens from dust and moisture.

Uses: Landscapes, portraits, weddings, everyday photography.

Pros: The lens has a constant f/2.8 aperture for beautiful portraits and low-light performance. It is weather-resistant and offers sharp optics and fast and silent autofocus.

Cons: It is larger and heavier than some APS-C zoom lenses and also pricier than some options.

Here's the buying link.

2) Sony E 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 OSS Lens

Price: $649.99

The Sony E 18-135mm f3.5-5.6 is a great camera lens with a range that spans from wide-angle to telephoto. These lenses are designed for the APS-C format E-mount cameras. Being compact and lightweight, it serves as an excellent travel companion. It is the 35mm equivalent of the 27-202.5mm lens and offers a 7.5x zoom.

Uses: Landscapes, cityscapes, portraits, everyday moments.

Pros: The lens has an extensive zoom range, is compact and lightweight, has optical image stabilization, and is affordable.

Cons: The variable aperture limits low-light performance and bokeh. The lens is also not as sharp as high-end lenses.

Here's the buying link.

3) Canon RF 24-50mm f4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Price: $299.99

The Canon RF 24-50mm f4.5-6.3 is a versatile zoom lens designed for Canon's RF mount. It has a range that spans everything from a normal view to a wide angle, thus being the perfect everyday companion. The STM stepping motor offers smooth, fast, and quiet autofocus that is very useful for videography and still shots.

Uses: Street photography, snapshots, documenting life.

Pros: It is compact, lightweight, and affordable. It also has built-in image stabilization and decent image quality.

Cons: Like the Sony lens, the Canon has a variable aperture that limits low-light performance and bokeh and is not as sharp as high-end lenses.

Here's the buying link.

4) Nikon 70-200mm f2.8E AF-S FL ED VR Nikkor Lens

Price: $2,349.95

The Nikon 70-200mm f2.8E is a telephoto powerhouse for Nikon's F-mount (FX) format. FX and DX are the two sensors used by Nikon for their cameras. Cost-wise, the less-priced ones that use APS-C chips are called DX, and the more expensive ones that use full-frame chips are called FX. The lens is rugged and weather-sealed, thus being perfect for outdoors.

Uses: Wildlife, sports, portraits, events.

Pros: The lens has a constant f/2.8 aperture that offers stunning bokeh and low-light performance. It also offers exceptional image quality, fast and accurate autofocus, and weather resistance.

Cons: The lens is on the bulky side, is expensive, and is less versatile than zoom lenses.

Here's the buying link.

5) Sigma 85mm f1.4 Art DG DN Lens for Sony E

Price: $1,199

The Sigma 85mm f1.4 Art DG DN is a portrait-length lens for Sony's E-mount mirrorless system with a full-frame format. It is small, lightweight, and quick, thus being ideal for portrait photography. The lens has won multiple awards, including Best Portrait Lens in the EISA and TIPA awards. It also has a strong build, offering dust and splash resistance.

Uses: Portraits, weddings, creative expression.

Pros: The lens has an extensive f/1.4 aperture for mesmerizing bokeh and low-light mastery, with sharp optics and excellent build quality.

Cons: It is larger and heavier than standard prime lenses and is more expensive than some other options.

Here's the buying link.

Conclusion

Whether you're a seasoned professional or a budding enthusiast, it is important to remember the best lens is ultimately the one that resonates with your style and unlocks your true potential. It is important to consider factors such as compatibility with your camera, focal length, aperture, and image stabilization when selecting a lens.

Overall, each lens has its unique features and benefits, catering to different photography needs and budgets. We hope this article gave some clarity and helped you choose the right lens. If you want some guidance on choosing the right DSLR camera to use with your lens, do check out the article for the same.