5 best DJI drones in 2024

DJI has dominated the drone market for years, and for good reason. In this article, we'll explore the five best DJI drones available right now, providing you with essential information to make the best choice for your photography and videography needs. Their drones are well-built, feature-packed, and easy to fly. In 2024, they've outdone themselves with a fantastic lineup of camera drones, catering to every need and budget.

Whether you're a beginner looking for your first drone or a seasoned pro demanding the best image quality, DJI has a drone for you.

A look at the best DJI drones in 2024

1) DJI Mavic 3 Pro

DJI Mavic 3 Pro (Image via DJI)

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro is one of the best DJI cameras available right now. It features top-quality specs like the Hasselblad camera that delivers jaw-dropping image quality, while its omnidirectional obstacle avoidance keeps you worry-free. It's the ultimate drone for professionals and serious enthusiasts who demand the best.

Features DJI Mavic 3 Pro Sensor resolution 20 MP (Hasselblad Camera) 48 MP (Medium Tele Camera) 12 MP (Tele Camera) Battery 5000 mAh Max fly time and distance 43 minutes 28 km Continuous shooting 7 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 5.1K/50fps, DCI 4K/60/120*fps, 4K/60/120*fps Price $2,199 (Mavic 3 Pro with DJI RC) $2,999 (Mavic 3 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC)

Its features include a Hasselblad camera with Four Thirds sensor (5.1K video, 20MP photos), dual tele cameras, 28x Hybrid zoom, Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, 43-minute flight time, and a 28km flight range.

Pros:

Provides unmatched image quality. Has excellent obstacle-avoidance technology. The Hasselblad cameras provide professional-grade footage.

Cons:

Quite bulky and expensive. Complex for beginners. Only the top-end version supports the ProRes feature.

You can buy it here.

2) DJI Mini 4 Pro

DJI Mini 4 Pro (Image via DJI)

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a compact and lightweight drone with a powerful camera, making it an excellent choice for photographers looking to get into drone photography. It's the perfect travel companion, effortlessly capturing stunning footage without weighing you down. Plus, its obstacle avoidance, sub-249g weight, and vertical shooting mode justify its position as one of the best DJI cameras for beginners and content creators.

Features DJI Mini 4 Pro Sensor resolution 48 MP Battery 2590 mAh (Intelligent Flight Battery) 3850 mAh (Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*) Max fly time and distance 45 minutes (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus) 25 km (with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus*) Continuous shooting 7 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/100fps, 4K/60fps HDR, 1080p/60/100*/200*fps Price $759 (DJI RC-N2) $959 (DJI RC 2) $1,099 (Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2) $1,159 (Fly More Combo Plus with DJI RC 2)

Weighing at just 249g, the Mini 4 Pro features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor (5.4K video, 48MP photos), Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, 34-minute flight time (45-minute with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus), 18km range(25km with Intelligent Flight Battery Plus), vertical shooting mode for social media-ready content.

Pros:

Compact and lightweight (sub-249g). Offers great image quality and obstacle avoidance. Vertical shooting mode.

Cons:

Shorter flight time and range compared to the Mavic 3 Pro. Additional battery adds significant weight.

You can buy it here.

3) DJI Mini 2 SE

DJI Mini 2 SE (Image via DJI)

The Mini 2 SE is the DJI's entry-level option, making it one of the best DJI drones for new users. It provides a solid build with great flight time and range. At just $339, it is a fantastic choice for casual flyers and budget-conscious beginners who want to try aerial photography without breaking the bank.

Features DJI Mini 2 SE Sensor resolution 12 MP Battery 2250 mAh Max fly time and distance 31 minutes 15.7 km Continuous shooting N/A Max. video resolution and framerate 2.7K/30fps, FHD/60fps Price $339 (DJI Mini 2 SE) $489 (Fly More Combo)

The Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249g, has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor (2.7K video, 12MP photos), a 31-minute flight time, and a 15.7km range. The DJI Fly app has an easy-to-use interface and flying tutorials that make it incredibly easy for new users to operate.

Pros:

Super lightweight and portable, making it an excellent travel companion. Very easy to operate. Great flight time for the price range.

Cons:

Lack of obstacle avoidance is a big drawback. Image quality could have been better.

You can buy it here.

4) DJI Air 3

DJI Air 3 (Image via DJI)

The DJI Air 3 strikes a perfect balance between portability and features. Its dual camera system is incredibly versatile for capturing different perspectives, while its long flight time and range make it one of the best DJI drones. It is ideal for those who want more than a basic drone camera but don't need the full power of the more expensive options like the Mavic 3 Pro.

Features DJI Air 3 Sensor resolution 48 MP Battery 4241 mAh Max fly time and distance 46 minutes 32 km Continuous shooting 12 MP - 7fps 48 MP - 5fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/60/100*fps, FHD/60/100*/200*fps Price $1,099 (DJI RC-N2) $1,349 (Fly More Combo with DJI RC-N2) $1,549 (Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2)

The Air 3 features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor (4K video, 48MP photos), dual camera system (wide and telephoto lens), Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing, 46-minute flight time, and a 32km range. The Vision Assist feature lets you see in different directions, allowing a safe flying experience.

Pros:

Excellent image quality with dual camera options. Significant increase in flight time and range compared to the previous generation. Incredible obstacle avoidance and vision assist capabilities.

Cons:

It has a large build and is not very compact. Offers only 8GB internal storage.

You can buy it here.

5) DJI Avata

DJI Avata (Image via DJI)

The DJI Avata caters to adrenaline junkies who crave an immersive FPV experience. With a sturdy build, stabilized 4K video capabilities, propeller guards that keep you protected during daring maneuvers, and a flying experience that makes you feel like you are in a cockpit, it's not surprising why the Avata is one of the best DJI drones for those who want an immersive FPV experience.

Features DJI Avata Sensor resolution 48 MP Battery 2420 mAh Max fly time and distance 18 minutes 11.6 km Continuous shooting N/A Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/60fps, 2.7K/120fps, 1080p/120fps Price $629 (No RC) $889 (Explorer Combo) $999 (Pro-View Combo)

Weighing in at 410g, the Avata features a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor (4K video, 48MP photos), a super wide 155-degree view, immersive FPV goggles, Cinewhoop-style design, propeller guards, and a 20GB internal storage. It also has a Turtle Mode that lets the drone flip itself in case it falls on its back.

Pros:

Offers a thrilling FPV experience. Cinewhoop design lets you fit into tight spaces. Super useful propeller guards for added protection.

Cons:

Requires practice to master and is not for beginners. Has a shorter flight time compared to other models.

You can buy it here.

This concludes our list of the five best DJI drones to buy in 2024. Do consider factors like image quality, portability, flight time, features, and budget before making your choice. With this guide, you're well on your way to capturing breathtaking aerial views and sharing your unique perspective with the world.

