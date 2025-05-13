  • home icon
  Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified May 13, 2025 03:19 GMT
The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are high-end GPUs for playing DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via ASUS and Bethesda)
The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are high-end GPUs for playing DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via ASUS and Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are flagship cards from a couple of generations ago, designed for no-compromises 4K gaming. The GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages with sky-high framerates, even mid-range GPUs launched in 2025 can't hit. However, the new Bethesda game can be quite demanding, especially at 4K. You need to tweak a few graphics settings to ensure a playable experience.

This article lists the ideal settings combinations for the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti in DOOM: The Dark Ages. We have optimized for a 70-80 FPS experience in the game.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for DOOM: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090

DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive on PC (Image via Bethesda)
DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive on PC (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3090 was launched as a 4K gaming video card. It continues to keep up that promise in DOOM: The Dark Ages. However, since this GPU lacks frame generation support, it's necessary to crank down a few other settings.

We recommend using a mix of High and Nightmare settings with DLSS set to Quality for a high-FPS experience. The Balanced preset can also work for those after extra performance.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 3840x2160
  • Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
  • Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
  • Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video

  • Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
  • Film Gain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the RTX 3090, you won't need it)
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
  • Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced

  • Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)
  • Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare
  • Reflections Quality: High
  • Lights Quality: High or Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare
  • Shading Quality: Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090 Ti

The 3090 Ti delivers sky-high framerates in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)
The 3090 Ti delivers sky-high framerates in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3090 Ti isn't much faster than its original sibling. We recommend a similar settings list on this card. However, the graphics options can be cranked up to Ultra Nightmare while still maintaining similar FPS. This improves the image quality slightly and makes it look crisp in places.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 3840x2160
  • Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
  • Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
  • Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

  • Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
  • Film Gain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it)
  • NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
  • Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

  • Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)
  • Shadow Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
  • Reflections Quality: High
  • Lights Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
  • Particles Quality: Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
  • Shading Quality: Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the fastest GPUs ever made. With the above settings tweaks applied, DOOM: The Dark Ages runs comfortably at 4K on these cards. However, don't expect triple-digit framerates if you aren't ready to drop the settings to Medium.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
