Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are flagship cards from a couple of generations ago, designed for no-compromises 4K gaming. The GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages with sky-high framerates, even mid-range GPUs launched in 2025 can't hit. However, the new Bethesda game can be quite demanding, especially at 4K. You need to tweak a few graphics settings to ensure a playable experience.
This article lists the ideal settings combinations for the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti in DOOM: The Dark Ages. We have optimized for a 70-80 FPS experience in the game.
Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for DOOM: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).
Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090
The RTX 3090 was launched as a 4K gaming video card. It continues to keep up that promise in DOOM: The Dark Ages. However, since this GPU lacks frame generation support, it's necessary to crank down a few other settings.
We recommend using a mix of High and Nightmare settings with DLSS set to Quality for a high-FPS experience. The Balanced preset can also work for those after extra performance.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the RTX 3090, you won't need it)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High or Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Nightmare
- Water Quality: Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Nightmare
Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti isn't much faster than its original sibling. We recommend a similar settings list on this card. However, the graphics options can be cranked up to Ultra Nightmare while still maintaining similar FPS. This improves the image quality slightly and makes it look crisp in places.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Nightmare
The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the fastest GPUs ever made. With the above settings tweaks applied, DOOM: The Dark Ages runs comfortably at 4K on these cards. However, don't expect triple-digit framerates if you aren't ready to drop the settings to Medium.