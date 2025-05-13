Best DOOM: The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti are flagship cards from a couple of generations ago, designed for no-compromises 4K gaming. The GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles like DOOM: The Dark Ages with sky-high framerates, even mid-range GPUs launched in 2025 can't hit. However, the new Bethesda game can be quite demanding, especially at 4K. You need to tweak a few graphics settings to ensure a playable experience.

This article lists the ideal settings combinations for the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti in DOOM: The Dark Ages. We have optimized for a 70-80 FPS experience in the game.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for DOOM: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090

DOOM: The Dark Ages looks visually impressive on PC (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3090 was launched as a 4K gaming video card. It continues to keep up that promise in DOOM: The Dark Ages. However, since this GPU lacks frame generation support, it's necessary to crank down a few other settings.

We recommend using a mix of High and Nightmare settings with DLSS set to Quality for a high-FPS experience. The Balanced preset can also work for those after extra performance.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the RTX 3090, you won't need it)

(No frame generation on the RTX 3090, you won't need it) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: High or Nightmare

or Reflections Quality: High

Lights Quality: High or Nightmare

or Particles Quality: Nightmare

Decal Quality: Nightmare

Water Quality: Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)

(Ultra if performance allows) Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: High or Nightmare

or Shading Quality: Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

Best DOOM: The Dark Ages Settings for RTX 3090 Ti

The 3090 Ti delivers sky-high framerates in DOOM: The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 3090 Ti isn't much faster than its original sibling. We recommend a similar settings list on this card. However, the graphics options can be cranked up to Ultra Nightmare while still maintaining similar FPS. This improves the image quality slightly and makes it look crisp in places.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: Off (No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it)

(No frame generation on the 3090, you won't need it) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 6144 (or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 3090 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Reflections Quality: High

Lights Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Particles Quality: Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: High (Ultra if performance allows)

(Ultra if performance allows) Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: High or Ultra Nightmare

or Shading Quality: Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Nightmare

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be some of the fastest GPUs ever made. With the above settings tweaks applied, DOOM: The Dark Ages runs comfortably at 4K on these cards. However, don't expect triple-digit framerates if you aren't ready to drop the settings to Medium.

