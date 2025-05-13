Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5080

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is one of the fastest GPUs ever made. It is designed to play demanding games like Doom The Dark Ages at sky-high framerates without performance hiccups. The latest Bethesda release also supports DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, which makes 100 FPS at 4K look easy. However, a few careful graphics tweaks are necessary to ensure your game looks the sharpest.
Read on to find out the ideal settings combinations for the RTX 5080 in the new DOOM game. We have optimized for a 100+ FPS experience at 4K.
Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for Doom The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).
Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5080 — Better FPS
The RTX 5080 is designed for high FPS experiences at 4K. Most importantly, you can hit these numbers with the highest Ultra Nightmare settings applied. To do this, we recommend setting DLSS upscaling to either the Balanced or Performance preset. Use Frame Generation 4x to get your framerate over 200. A slight latency is involved if you're relying on so much AI. However, casual gamers won't notice.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced (Or Performance if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: 4x (3x for 150 FPS)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4048 (or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5080 — Better picture quality
Doom The Dark Ages can look visually impressive, especially if you're playing at 4K on a capable GPU like the RTX 5080. For the best picture quality, we recommend the Ultra Nightmare settings with DLSS upscaling set to DLAA and Frame Generation set to the 2x preset. This keeps your FPS at a respectable 100 FPS while ensuring the game looks crisp.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA (Or Quality if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: 2x (for better latency)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4048 (or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Overall, the RTX 5080 is designed to handle the latest titles like Doom The Dark Ages without performance hiccups. With the above settings, you can fine-tune the experience per your preferences. While the high framerates are possible only through DLSS, we couldn't tell the difference between native and upscaled frames in our testing.