Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5080

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is one of the fastest GPUs ever made. It is designed to play demanding games like Doom The Dark Ages at sky-high framerates without performance hiccups. The latest Bethesda release also supports DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, which makes 100 FPS at 4K look easy. However, a few careful graphics tweaks are necessary to ensure your game looks the sharpest.

Read on to find out the ideal settings combinations for the RTX 5080 in the new DOOM game. We have optimized for a 100+ FPS experience at 4K.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for Doom The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).

Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5080 — Better FPS

The RTX 5080 can play Doom The Dark Ages at 4K 200+ FPS (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 5080 is designed for high FPS experiences at 4K. Most importantly, you can hit these numbers with the highest Ultra Nightmare settings applied. To do this, we recommend setting DLSS upscaling to either the Balanced or Performance preset. Use Frame Generation 4x to get your framerate over 200. A slight latency is involved if you're relying on so much AI. However, casual gamers won't notice.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced (Or Performance if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Performance if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: 4x (3x for 150 FPS)

(3x for 150 FPS) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4048 (or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Best Doom The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5080 — Better picture quality

Doom The Dark Ages looks fantastic on the RTX 5080 with the correct settings applied (Image via Bethesda)

Doom The Dark Ages can look visually impressive, especially if you're playing at 4K on a capable GPU like the RTX 5080. For the best picture quality, we recommend the Ultra Nightmare settings with DLSS upscaling set to DLAA and Frame Generation set to the 2x preset. This keeps your FPS at a respectable 100 FPS while ensuring the game looks crisp.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: DLAA (Or Quality if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Quality if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: 2x (for better latency)

(for better latency) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4048 (or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 5080 has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Overall, the RTX 5080 is designed to handle the latest titles like Doom The Dark Ages without performance hiccups. With the above settings, you can fine-tune the experience per your preferences. While the high framerates are possible only through DLSS, we couldn't tell the difference between native and upscaled frames in our testing.

