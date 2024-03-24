Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super can run the new Dragon's Dogma 2 efficiently. Released on different platforms, the game is well-optimized and can run at 4K resolution with zero compromises. We see great improvements in these cards compared to the previous generation, including better ray tracing and DLSS support.
Thus, gamers who own these cards are in for a treat as they can experience the game at its best quality. Choosing through various manuals for the best settings can be daunting. To help solve the issue, we have curated a quick list of settings to help you get the most out of the game.
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080
Nvidia RTX 4080 is a very capable graphics card and can run Dragon's Dogma at very high settings with relevant ease. Being one of the more powerful GPUs, you can have 4K resolution and settings set to High and still get around 60-70fps. You can run the game with DLSS Quality enabled and play without facing stutters or quality issues.
The best settings for RTX 4080 are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: -2
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Mesh Quality: Max
- Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Texture Quality: High (3 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Max
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Bloom: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Lens Distortion: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: On
- Motion Quality: High
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4080 Super
We recommend Very High settings for the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super. It has greater rendering power, and you can easily play DD2 at 4K resolution with DLSS and Ray Tracing enabled. Even with all settings set to High, you can get up to 50fps without stutters or lags.
The best settings on RTX 4080 Super are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Upscale Sharpness: -2
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Mesh Quality: Max
- Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Texture Quality: High (3 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Max
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Bloom: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Lens Distortion: On (+chromatice aberration)
- Subsurface Scattering: On
- Motion Quality: High
