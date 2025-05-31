Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are high-end gaming GPUs launched in the last generation to handle the latest titles without performance hiccups. They can play Elden Ring Nightreign without breaking a sweat at high resolutions. The game is locked at 60 FPS, which helps gamers crank up the settings without compromising performance.

Ad

In this article, we have listed the ideal settings options for the 7700 XT and 7800 XT for the ideal experience. Use the list to get a balanced experience.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT

The 7700 XT can play Elden Ring Nightreign at 1440p (Image via FromSoftware)

The AMD RX 7700 XT is a 1440p gaming card, and it continues to deliver at the resolution. We recommend a mix of High and Medium settings at the resolution for the best experience. The game doesn't support upscaling or frame generation, which means you have to rely on graphics settings tweaks for the best experience.

Ad

Trending

The ideal settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7800 XT

The AMD RX 7800 XT is capable enough of playing Elden Ring Nightreign at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

The RX 7800 XT is a capable 1440p and 4K gaming GPU, much faster than the RX 7700 XT. Given that Elden Ring is locked at 60 FPS, we recommend playing the title at UHD resolutions. You can rely on a similar mix of High and Medium settings for the best experience.

Ad

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Lighting quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: Medium

Medium Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

With the above settings applied, the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT run comfortably well on Elden Ring Nightreign. You can expect a smooth 60 FPS on both cards with a few compromises to the visual settings. These ensure a balance between graphical fidelity and a playable framerate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More