Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT are high-end gaming GPUs launched in the last generation to handle the latest titles without performance hiccups. They can play Elden Ring Nightreign without breaking a sweat at high resolutions. The game is locked at 60 FPS, which helps gamers crank up the settings without compromising performance.
In this article, we have listed the ideal settings options for the 7700 XT and 7800 XT for the ideal experience. Use the list to get a balanced experience.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7700 XT
The AMD RX 7700 XT is a 1440p gaming card, and it continues to deliver at the resolution. We recommend a mix of High and Medium settings at the resolution for the best experience. The game doesn't support upscaling or frame generation, which means you have to rely on graphics settings tweaks for the best experience.
The ideal settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7800 XT
The RX 7800 XT is a capable 1440p and 4K gaming GPU, much faster than the RX 7700 XT. Given that Elden Ring is locked at 60 FPS, we recommend playing the title at UHD resolutions. You can rely on a similar mix of High and Medium settings for the best experience.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
With the above settings applied, the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT run comfortably well on Elden Ring Nightreign. You can expect a smooth 60 FPS on both cards with a few compromises to the visual settings. These ensure a balance between graphical fidelity and a playable framerate.