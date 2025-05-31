Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are flagship gaming GPUs launched in the last generation to compete against the RTX 4080 and 4090. They are capable enough to play the latest games such as Elden Ring Nightreign without major performance issues. The GPUs still rank among the fastest cards ever, meaning you can max out almost every title while still maintaining a high framerate.
In this article, we have compiled the best settings lists for the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX in the latest FromSoftware title. You can use these lists to quickly get started without major trial and error.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
The AMD RX 7900 XT was launched as a 4K gaming GPU. Given Elden Ring Nightreign is locked at 60 FPS, we recommend you stick to this resolution in the FromSoftware title. At 4K, the High settings work best for the card. This ensures a balance between graphical fidelity and a smooth framerate.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
The RX 7900 XTX is a bit more capable than the 20 GB RDNA 3 GPU. However, since the 7900 XT already maxes out Elden Ring Nightreign, you won't get a major advantage with the more capable card. We recommend a similar set of High settings at 4K resolutions for the best experience.
The recommended settings are as follows:
Overall, the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are some of the fastest gaming GPUs ever made. These GPUs still can max out almost every title without major performance issues. Elden Ring Nightreign is no exception: the cards do a pretty good job in the title with the above settings applied.