Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are flagship gaming GPUs launched in the last generation to compete against the RTX 4080 and 4090. They are capable enough to play the latest games such as Elden Ring Nightreign without major performance issues. The GPUs still rank among the fastest cards ever, meaning you can max out almost every title while still maintaining a high framerate.

In this article, we have compiled the best settings lists for the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX in the latest FromSoftware title. You can use these lists to quickly get started without major trial and error.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT runs Elden Ring Nightreign comfortably at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

The AMD RX 7900 XT was launched as a 4K gaming GPU. Given Elden Ring Nightreign is locked at 60 FPS, we recommend you stick to this resolution in the FromSoftware title. At 4K, the High settings work best for the card. This ensures a balance between graphical fidelity and a smooth framerate.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The 7900 XTX is capable enough for 4K gaming (Image via FromSoftware)

The RX 7900 XTX is a bit more capable than the 20 GB RDNA 3 GPU. However, since the 7900 XT already maxes out Elden Ring Nightreign, you won't get a major advantage with the more capable card. We recommend a similar set of High settings at 4K resolutions for the best experience.

The recommended settings are as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Overall, the 7900 XT and 7900 XTX are some of the fastest gaming GPUs ever made. These GPUs still can max out almost every title without major performance issues. Elden Ring Nightreign is no exception: the cards do a pretty good job in the title with the above settings applied.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More