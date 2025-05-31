Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti GPUs are capable enough of handling the latest titles such as Elden Ring Nightreign. Despite being a couple of generations old, these BFGPUs are decent options for 4K gaming at the highest settings. The 24 GB VRAM and monstrously high core counts of the cards keep it relevant to this date. On top of this, the new FromSoftware title isn't any more demanding than the 2022 original. The game remains locked at 60 FPS, enabling it to run well on older hardware.
In this article, we have listed the ideal settings to get a stable framerate in the title without performance hiccups.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-11500 / AMD RYZEN 5 5600 + 16 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090
The Nvidia RTX 3090 can play Elden Ring Nightreign smoothly at 4K 60 FPS. We recommend the High settings in the game for a balanced experience, as you don't get any DLSS or FSR frame generation support.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The RTX 3090 Ti is a bit more capable than its non-Ti sibling. However, the performance delta isn't enough for you to crank up the settings any higher than what we recommend for the 3090. At 4K, the High settings give you a stable 60 FPS.
The recommended settings are as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
Overall, the 3090 and 3090 Ti continue to be powerful GPUs for the latest video games. However, cut upscaling and frame generation out of the equation, and the cards start to show their age. Since Elden Ring Nightreign is locked to 60 FPS, gamers get some flexibility as the above settings comfortably handle the title.