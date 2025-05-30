Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti were launched for premium 1080p gaming experiences in the last generation. It holds up that promise pretty well in the latest titles like Elden Ring Nightreign. Since it shares the same engine and mechanics, the new FromSoftware title isn't any more demanding than the 2020 original. This gives gamers on modest hardware some breathing room as the game is locked to 60 FPS.
In this title, we have listed the ideal graphics settings for the two Ada Lovelace-based 60-class pixel pushers. With our lists, you can quickly get started with the title.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060
The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB is a 1080p gaming GPU. However, it can handle Elden Ring Nightreign at the highest settings at 1440p. With both resolutions, you can comfortably hit 60 FPS with the Maximum settings applied. The game doesn't feature ray tracing or DLSS, which doesn't matter much as it's perma-locked to 60 FPS.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: Maximum
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: Maximum
- Depth of field: Maximum
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Maximum
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: Maximum
- Volumetric lighting quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: Maximum
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: Maximum
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti
The RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB and 16 GB are a bit more capable than their $299 sibling. The extra rendering prowess, however, translates to a more stable 60 FPS experience at 4K resolutions. While you can expect similar performance at FHD, we recommend playing at 1440p to utilize everything the 4060 Ti has to offer.
The settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: Maximum
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: Maximum
- Depth of field: Maximum
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: Maximum
- Lighting quality: Maximum
- Effects quality: Maximum
- Volumetric lighting quality: Maximum
- Reflection quality: Maximum
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: Maximum
For the bottom line, the 4060 and 4060 Ti are capable GPUs for playing the latest AAA titles. The PC optimization of the title and the backbones of a 2020 video game does help with the performance, as with the above settings applied, Elden Right Nightreign runs at a smooth 60 FPS without major performance hiccups.