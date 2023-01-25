Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti

Forspoken, an action RPG developed by Luminous Productions, immerses players in a mesmerizing fantasy world filled with magic and adventure. Players take on the role of Frey, who is transported to this magical realm and sets out on a journey to return home. The game boasts captivating visuals and is currently only available for PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. Unfortunately, PC players have reported that the game's port for Windows is not very optimized, leading to subpar performance even on high-end hardware.

The RTX 4070 Ti is Nvidia's latest upper mid-range GPU and comes with Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers a significant performance boost over the last generation of cards, in terms of both ray tracing and rasterization. This graphics card is the sweet spot for maxed-out high refresh rate gaming at 1440p. Although it performs exceptionally well in every new title, even at 4K, certain compromises are required at this resolution when it comes to Forspoken.

The RTX 4070 Ti runs Forspoken flawlessly at 1440p but struggles at 4K resolution

Despite being one of the latest-generation graphics cards, Tthe RTX 4070 Ti fails to deliver playable framerates at 4K resolution. While some tweaking with the settings can get the game to run at 60 FPS, the loss in visual quality is significant and is certainly not worth playing.

The RTX 4070 Ti runs Forspoken surprisingly well in 1440p with all the graphical settings maxed out, providing the best visual experience in the game's world. However, a decent CPU must be paired alongside this GPU for this performance. The best graphics settings to use with the RTX 4070 Ti in the latest action RPG are:

Display

Resolution: Set it to 2560x1440 (4K isn't recommended for this game)

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Model Memory: High.

Texture Memory: Ultra-High.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80.

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: High.

Texture Filtering: High.

Post Filters

Reflections: High.

Motion Blur: Off.

Depth of Field: Off.

Fog Quality: High

Cloud Quality: Standard.

Shadow Quality: High.

Ray Traced Shadows: On.

Ambient Occlusion: High.

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Oh.

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti here.

It should be noted that the settings mentioned above merely provide an optimal experience by balancing visual quality and framerates in Forspoken. If users require more framerates, they can start out with these settings and then proceed to lower particular settings one by one.

However, if users want better image quality, they can opt for 4K resolution, but this would require a lot of fiddling with the settings to get decent framerates, which would result in poor overall visual fidelity in certain instances.

These are all of the settings that one should adjust in Forspoken while using the RTX 4070 Ti. Although the game is not very optimized at the moment, players should be able to eliminate several issues such as stuttering, FPS drops, and lags by updating to the latest Nvidia driver, which comes with optimized profiles for Forspoken.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes