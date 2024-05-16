Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Steam Deck

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on the Steam Deck, despite being a demanding AAA game. This title is technically two years old and doesn't strain the hardware at lower graphics settings. To ensure a decent experience in this game, you'll have to crank down its visuals on the Steam Deck. Though the title won't look very impressive this way, it'll be playable.
It is important to fine-tune the game's settings if you are looking to get a decent framerate. The Steam Deck isn't very powerful, so customizing the graphics options is the only way to ensure satisfactory performance.
This guide will list the ideal settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima on the Steam Deck. We will go offer the ideal settings for both high framerates and better picture quality.
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for high framerates on the Steam Deck
The Steam Deck can handle Ghost of Tsushima at its native resolution: 1280 x 800. The console also supports FSR 3 with frame generation, which helps with the performance. We recommend using very low settings in the game if you are looking for high FPS.
Here is what you should use for high framerates:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1280 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Very low
- Texture filtering: Off
- Shadow quality: Very low
- Level of detail: Very low
- Terrain detail: Very low
- Volumetric fog: Very low
- Depth of field: Very low
- Screen space reflections: Very low
- Screen space shadows: Very low
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: Off
Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for better picture quality on the Steam Deck
If you are looking for better picture quality, we recommend cranking up the settings to Medium in Ghost of Tsushima.
You can expect about 40 FPS in the title with these options applied:
Display
- Monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1280 x 800
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: Default
- HDR: On, if available
- HDR max luminance: 270
- HDR paper white: 200
- Upscale method: FSR
- Upscale quality: Balanced
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: N/A
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Frame generation: On
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Field of view: 0
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering: 2x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Level of detail: Medium
- Terrain detail: Medium
- Volumetric fog: Medium
- Depth of field: Medium
- Screen space reflections: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Water caustics: Off
The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful device out there. Its hardware might rank as among the weakest when compared to the latest generation PC graphics hardware. However, Ghost of Tsushima isn't quite demanding, and with the above settings list applied, you can expect decent performance in the title.