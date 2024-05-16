Best Ghost of Tsushima PC graphics settings for Steam Deck

Ghost of Tsushima runs pretty well on the Steam Deck, despite being a demanding AAA game. This title is technically two years old and doesn't strain the hardware at lower graphics settings. To ensure a decent experience in this game, you'll have to crank down its visuals on the Steam Deck. Though the title won't look very impressive this way, it'll be playable.

It is important to fine-tune the game's settings if you are looking to get a decent framerate. The Steam Deck isn't very powerful, so customizing the graphics options is the only way to ensure satisfactory performance.

This guide will list the ideal settings to use in Ghost of Tsushima on the Steam Deck. We will go offer the ideal settings for both high framerates and better picture quality.

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for high framerates on the Steam Deck

Ghost of Tsushima PC still looks fantastic (Image via Steam)

The Steam Deck can handle Ghost of Tsushima at its native resolution: 1280 x 800. The console also supports FSR 3 with frame generation, which helps with the performance. We recommend using very low settings in the game if you are looking for high FPS.

Here is what you should use for high framerates:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Very low

Very low Texture filtering: Off

Off Shadow quality: Very low

Very low Level of detail: Very low

Very low Terrain detail: Very low

Very low Volumetric fog: Very low

Very low Depth of field: Very low

Very low Screen space reflections: Very low

Very low Screen space shadows: Very low

Very low Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: Off

Ghost of Tsushima graphics settings for better picture quality on the Steam Deck

Ghost of Tsushima runs with the Medium settings applied on the Steam Deck (Image via Steam)

If you are looking for better picture quality, we recommend cranking up the settings to Medium in Ghost of Tsushima.

You can expect about 40 FPS in the title with these options applied:

Display

Monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum supported by your display

Maximum supported by your display Vsync: Off

Off Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: Default

Default HDR: On, if available

On, if available HDR max luminance: 270

270 HDR paper white: 200

200 Upscale method: FSR

FSR Upscale quality: Balanced

Balanced Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: N/A

N/A Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Frame generation: On

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Motion blur strength: 0

0 Field of view: 0

0 Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: 2x anisotropic

2x anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Level of detail: Medium

Medium Terrain detail: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Medium

Medium Depth of field: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Water caustics: Off

The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful device out there. Its hardware might rank as among the weakest when compared to the latest generation PC graphics hardware. However, Ghost of Tsushima isn't quite demanding, and with the above settings list applied, you can expect decent performance in the title.