5 best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D was announced earlier this month and is expected to be released within the first quarter of this year. Its specs sheet proves that the processor is a high-performance chipset featuring the latest Zen 5 architecture along with high clock speeds and the 2nd gen AMD 3D V-Cache, all of which improve gaming performance and content creation potential.

It's roughly comparable to Intel's Core Ultra chips, and in some cases outperforms Team Blue. Being one of the higher-performing processors, it is essential to pair it with the best GPUs out there to maximize its potential.

In this article, we'll look into the best GPUs to pair with the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D.

The best GPUs for AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090

The new Nvidia RTX 5090 is one of the best cards for AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $1,999

The upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 would be our top pick for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D due to its sheer graphical prowess. While it hasn't been released yet for real-world tests, the disclosed specs and game demos display immense potential.

Specs-wise, the RTX 5090 is a powerhouse featuring 21,760 CUDA cores and a whopping 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Moreover, its 1792 GB/s memory bandwidth allows it to handle high-resolution textures, complex 3D models, and modern AAA titles with ease.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Memory Size 32GB Memory Type GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit Boost Clock 2.41 GHz Shading Units 21760 TMUs 680 ROPs 192 Recommended PSU 950 W

For the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, the RTX 5090 is an excellent choice due to its capability to deliver unmatched gaming performance, especially at 4K and 8K resolutions. Its advanced ray tracing and AI features make it ideal for gamers who want the best visual quality.

Also read: Should you upgrade to RTX 5090?

2) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is another great high-end option for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $999

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is another great card from the latest RTX 5000 series line-up. It offers far better performance compared to RTX 40 series cards at a much more affordable price point.

It offers a balanced performance with 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Moreover, its memory bandwidth of 960 GB/s allows for smooth gameplay and efficient handling of high-resolution assets. The card also supports the DLSS 4 technology, enhancing frame rates in supported games while maintaining visual fidelity.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Memory Size 16GB Memory Type GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Boost Clock 2.62 GHz Shading Units 10752 TMUs 336 ROPs 128 Recommended PSU 750 W

This GPU is a great pick for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D as it provides an optimal balance between price and performance. It excels in both gaming at 1440p and content creation tasks, allowing users to enjoy a versatile system that can handle various workloads efficiently.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is a solid mid-tier option for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $749

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is another excellent option for the Ryzen 9 CPU, offering twice the performance of the RTX 4070 Ti. Moreover, it's being released at a far more affordable price point for a high-end GPU.

The RTX 5070 Ti features 8,960 CUDA cores and comes equipped with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. For a mid-tier GPU, these are very impressive specs that allow for solid gaming performance while being power-efficient. Its architecture also allows for effective ray tracing and AI-enhanced graphics.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Memory Size 16GB Memory Type GDDR7 Memory Interface 256-bit Boost Clock 2.45 GHz Shading Units 8960 TMUs 280 ROPs 128 Recommended PSU 700 W

For the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, the card is an excellent option that provides good performance for both gaming and content creation. It is particularly well-suited for gamers who primarily play at 1440p or higher resolutions, offering a smooth experience without significant bottlenecks from the CPU. The performance would be absolutely immaculate if you're someone who plays at 1080p.

Also read: Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4080: Can the new 70-Class deliver last-gen 80-Class performance? Possibilities explored

4) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The Radeon RX 7800 XT is one of the best AMD GPUs for the Ryzen 9 9900X3D (Image via AMD)

Price: $489

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a solid option for those wanting top-end performance at affordable rates. The card particularly excels in rendering high-quality visuals thanks to its support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

The card comes equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 624 GB/s memory bandwidth, and a robust architecture that supports high-performance gaming. It offers excellent thermal management and power efficiency, ensuring stable operation under load.

Features AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Memory Size 16GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit Boost Clock 2.43 GHz Shading Units 3840 TMUs 240 ROPs 96 Recommended PSU 600 W

This GPU pairs well with the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D due to its optimization of AMD’s ecosystem, allowing users to take advantage of technologies like Smart Access Memory. It is particularly effective for gamers who want high frame rates at 1440p resolutions while also being capable of handling content creation tasks efficiently.

5) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 is an excellent option to pair with the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D (Image via Nvidia)

Price: $549

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is still an incredible card that you can purchase for 1440p gaming and performance-heavy creative workloads. Although it comes nowhere close to the performance of the new RTX 5000 series cards, it is still a great GPU at its $550 price point.

The RTX 4070 comes with 5,888 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, providing solid performance across various applications. Its memory bandwidth of 672GB/s ensures smooth gameplay even in graphically demanding scenarios. The card also supports the DLSS 3 technology, which enhances performance without sacrificing image quality.

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Memory Size 12GB Memory Type GDDR6X Memory Interface 192-bit Boost Clock 2.61 GHz Shading Units 5888 TMUs 184 ROPs 64 Recommended PSU 550 W

For AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D users, the card serves as an affordable yet powerful option that excels at resolutions up to 1440p. Its efficiency makes it suitable for long gaming sessions or professional workloads that require reliable performance without excessive heat generation.

Also read: Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti vs RTX 4070 Ti: Which could be the better gaming GPU?

