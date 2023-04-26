5 best GPUs to pair with AMD Ryzen 5 7600

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 brings Zen 4's improved single-core performance marks to a budget audience. The non-X six-core CPUs have been Team Red's most popular lineup for a couple of generations now. The Ryzen 5 3600 topped the charts back in 2019, and the Ryzen 5 5600 brought the company back to competitiveness after the Intel Alder Lake launch.

Thus, it's no surprise that the Ryzen 5 7600 is also quite popular among gamers. It is sufficiently powerful to handle the latest graphics cards. Bundled with an affordable $220 price tag, it is a solid competitor to the more expensive Core i5 13400.

However, choosing the best graphics card for the processor can be a bit daunting. Thus, this article will list the best options, from budget offerings to the best GPUs on the market, to help gamers.

The Ryzen 5 7600 is a very versatile CPU — it can handle both cheap and expensive GPUs

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($279)

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT reference card (Image via AMD)

AMD launched the Radeon RX 6650 XT as a premium 1080p gaming option. It is part of their RDNA 2 refresh lineup, which means it is a slightly overclocked version of the original RX 6600 XT.

On average, the GPU is about 1-5% faster than the 6600 XT, which is very close to the RTX 3060 Ti, the most popular mid-range GPU these days.

RX 6650 XT GPU Name Navi 23 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,635 MHz

The best part of the card isn't its performance or software features; it's the pricing. The GPU can be picked up for just $279 today, which makes it cheaper than the RTX 3050. Thus, it is the best-performing sub-$300 GPU for the Ryzen 5 7600.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti ($418)

The RTX 3060 Ti is currently the best-selling desktop RTX GPU. It has outsold the RTX 2060 Super and the slightly cheaper RTX 3060. This is because you can play video games at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. The card packs all the perks of an Nvidia GPU on a budget: great ray tracing performance, DLSS 2.0, NVENC, and superior productivity performance.

RTX 3060 Ti GPU Name GA104 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The card is more powerful than the GPU inside the PlayStation 5. When paired with a chip like the Ryzen 5 7600, gamers can utilize the full potential of the 3060 Ti, making it a solid option for around $400.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($569)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT reference edition (Image via AMD)

The latest RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace cards still don't have any options under $600. Thus, we looked at the last-gen Radeon RX 6000 lineup — a series that has established itself as solid value for money.

Back in 2020, AMD introduced the RX 6800 XT as a 4K gaming card to compete with Nvidia's RTX 3080. The 6800 XT is barely slower than the Nvidia counterpart and the newer RTX 4070 in ray-tracing-heavy games like Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman III, and Hogwarts: Legacy. In some older rasterization-based titles like The Witcher 3 and Assassin's Creed: Origins, the AMD card takes the lead, making it a decent option for the Ryzen 5 7600.

RX 6800 XT GPU Name Navi 23 Shading unit count 4608 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,825 MHz Boost clock 2,250 MHz

At around $550, the RX 6800 XT is one of the best economical GPUs for high-end gaming. It is one of our top recommendations for mid-range Ryzen 5 and Core i5 chips.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 ($1,199)

The RTX 4080 might be the most cost-effective GPU over the $1,000 mark. It initially debuted at $1,199. However, multiple AIBs (Add In Board) have slightly discounted some of their models to keep the card competitive against their AMD counterparts. An open-box GIGABYTE Eagle RTX 4080 is selling for $1,049 on Newegg as of this writing.

The 80-class Ada Lovelace card is a solid pair with the AMD Ryzen 5 7600. It is still possible to cram a build for slightly under $2,000 that can play all modern titles comfortably at 4K. With this card, gamers can also get access to features like DLSS 3.0 and improved ray-tracing and path-tracing technologies.

Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU name GA104 CUDA core count 9,728 Base clock 2,205 MHz Boost clock 2,505 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6X

On the high end, we recommend gamers side with the RTX 4080. Anything more powerful won't yield significantly better results. However, professionals and creators can consider the 4090 if the budget permits.

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($1,699)

The RTX 4090 is a state-of-the-art consumer GPU available on the market today. It is ridiculously expensive and probably costs more than some 4K-ready PC builds. While many might believe that the Ryzen 5 7600 will bottleneck the RTX 4090, it surprisingly does not. Gamers can expect a solid performance in the latest titles without dumping hundreds of dollars on their CPU.

RTX 4090 GPU Name AD102 Memory 23 GB GDDR6X 384-bit Base clock 2,235 MHz Boost clock 2,520 MHz

However, pairing an RTX 4090 with any build will make it ridiculously expensive. The Founder's Edition version is priced at $1,599 and multiple third-party AIB models go above $2,000. Thus, an expected estimate for building a gaming system with this card is $3,000.

