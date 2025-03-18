  • home icon
Best graphics settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Xbox Series X|S

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:27 GMT
Picture of Assassin
Assassin's Creed Shadows with Xbox Series X|S (Image via Ubisoft || Microsoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20, 2025, on all platforms, including the Xbox Series X|S consoles. For users with 4K TVs, the best way to experience this game is on the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S is also a great choice but is more suited for 1080p/1440p monitors and TVs. Assassin's Creed Shadows can be played in multiple graphical modes.

In this article, we explain which graphical mode you should choose for each Xbox console.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for the Xbox Series X

Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)
Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

The Xbox Series X is the best Microsoft console to play Assassin's Creed Shadows. Here are all the graphical modes:

  • Fidelity: Best graphics with higher ray tracing features | 30fps
  • Balanced: Decent graphics with only selective ray tracing features | 40fps
  • Performance: Lower graphics with only selective ray tracing features | 60fps

The Balanced mode will deliver the best experience when playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on the Xbox Series X. However, you will need a television with a High Frame Rate/120 Hz feature and HDMI 2.1 cable to unlock this option.

Users with standard 4K TVs should opt for Fidelity mode when playing Assassin's Creed Shadows. One can also utilize the Performance mode, but we do not recommend it for this title due to its lower graphics, which could ruin the narrative-driven gameplay.

The best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for the Xbox Series S

Unfortunately, the Xbox Series S can only play Assassin's Creed Shadows with the Fidelity mode at 30fps. There won't be any performance or balanced mode for this console, which is a bit disappointing.

Nonetheless, 30fps is fine for this title due to its narrative-driven gameplay. Pair the console with a decent 1080p/1440p monitor or TV for the best experience.

Also read: Can you play Assassin’s Creed Shadows as a newcomer to the series?

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
