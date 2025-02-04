Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are powerful graphics cards designed to handle the latest titles like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 easily. These GPUs rank among some of the most powerful in the market and can handle most modern titles at 4K resolutions without major performance hiccups. However, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a bit on the demanding end, which might make maintaining high framerates at high settings a problem.
In this article, we have summarized the ideal settings lists for the two 70-class cards. We have primarily targeted a 90 FPS experience, which is enough for this single-player game.
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti
Although the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti targeted 1440p gaming, it's a capable option for both QHD and UHD resolutions. However, we recommend sticking to the former in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 with a mix of High and Ultra settings applied. With DLSS 4 frame generation, you can get close to triple-digit framerates.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Ultra
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: Ultra
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global illumination: Ultra
- Post-process quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is quite a bit more powerful than the original iteration. With extra VRAM and CUDA cores, it allows gamers to switch to 4K resolutions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. We still recommend relying on DLSS 4 with frame generation for a smooth experience.
The detailed settings list for the game are as follows:
Game settings
- Voice language: English
- Text language: English
- Tutorials: Yes
- Road magnetism: Manual
- Visible crosshair: Yes
- Telemetry: No
- Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes
- In-game chatter subtitles: Yes
Graphics settings
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Overall image quality: Ultra
- Show FPS: Off
- VSync: On
- Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
- Gamma correction: Full
- Horizontal FOV: 95
Resolution Scaling
- Technology: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Frame Generation: On
- Sharpness: 70%
Camera Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Near DOF: On
Advanced graphics settings
- Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Object quality: Ultra
- Particles: Ultra
- Lighting: Ultra
- Global illumination: Ultra
- Post-process quality: Ultra
- Shader quality: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: High
Sound settings
- Main volume: Full
- In-game music volume: Full
- Sound volume: Full
The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super graphics cards continue to be capable graphics cards for gaming. Although they will be replaced by the 5070 Ti soon, the latest titles still run without hiccups. With the above settings applied, you can expect superb performance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.