Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super are powerful graphics cards designed to handle the latest titles like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 easily. These GPUs rank among some of the most powerful in the market and can handle most modern titles at 4K resolutions without major performance hiccups. However, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a bit on the demanding end, which might make maintaining high framerates at high settings a problem.

In this article, we have summarized the ideal settings lists for the two 70-class cards. We have primarily targeted a 90 FPS experience, which is enough for this single-player game.

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is a powerful GPU for playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Although the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti targeted 1440p gaming, it's a capable option for both QHD and UHD resolutions. However, we recommend sticking to the former in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 with a mix of High and Ultra settings applied. With DLSS 4 frame generation, you can get close to triple-digit framerates.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Ultra

Ultra Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: Ultra

Ultra Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination: Ultra

Ultra Post-process quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

Ideal Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super

The RTX 4070 Ti Super can play Kingdom Come Deliverance at 4K (Image via Deep Silver)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super is quite a bit more powerful than the original iteration. With extra VRAM and CUDA cores, it allows gamers to switch to 4K resolutions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. We still recommend relying on DLSS 4 with frame generation for a smooth experience.

The detailed settings list for the game are as follows:

Game settings

Voice language: English

English Text language: English

English Tutorials: Yes

Yes Road magnetism: Manual

Manual Visible crosshair: Yes

Yes Telemetry: No

No Dialogue and cutscene subtitles: Yes

Yes In-game chatter subtitles: Yes

Graphics settings

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Ultra

Ultra Show FPS: Off

Off VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: Full

Full Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution Scaling

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Frame Generation: On

On Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: Ultra

Ultra Particles: Ultra

Ultra Lighting: Ultra

Ultra Global illumination: Ultra

Ultra Post-process quality: Ultra

Ultra Shader quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: High

Sound settings

Main volume: Full

Full In-game music volume: Full

Full Sound volume: Full

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super graphics cards continue to be capable graphics cards for gaming. Although they will be replaced by the 5070 Ti soon, the latest titles still run without hiccups. With the above settings applied, you can expect superb performance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

