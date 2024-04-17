  • home icon
5 best laptops to play Stardew Valley in 2024

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Apr 17, 2024 13:52 GMT
HP Victus 15 (Image via YuvaTech/YouTube)

Stardew Valley is a title that can run on every laptop; however, the best laptops to play Stardew Valley would be the ones with a decent set of specifications. So, they must have a good display, processor, RAM size, SSD, and battery life. For example, if the display is not adequate, you may not have a good experience playing this game. The right specs can make it a lot better.

This article lists the five best laptops to play Stardew Valley, containing a diverse set of laptops with different configurations and price points.

NOTE: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best laptops to play Stardew Valley in 2024

Here's a list of five laptops to play Stardew Valley:

1) HP Victus 15 with RTX 2050 Laptop - $577.90

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop (Image via HP)

This is a gaming laptop with a dedicated GPU. Even though you don't need one to play Stardew Valley, if you decide to try out other titles in the future, the dedicated GPU will surely help. So, this is a great option if you have the budget. It also has a Ryzen 5 CPU that will ensure your new laptop runs fast and smoothly, paired with 8GB of RAM that is upgradable.

The display is quite decent and has a 144Hz high refresh rate. The laptop features a great design that looks quite decent. There are no over-the-top RGB effects, so you will be able to take it to work as well if you wish.

Pros

  • It has a high refresh rate display for a smooth experience.
  • It has a Ryzen 5 CPU.
  • Dedicated Nvidia GPU.
  • A decent battery life.
  • It also has a bundled 64GB USB flash drive.

Cons

  • The price is a little on the higher side.

Quick specs:

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
GPUNvidia RTX 2050 with 4GB VRAM
Memory8GB | Upgradable
Storage512GB | Upgradable
Battery52.5 Wh

2) ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop - $458.66

ASUS Vivobook 14 Laptop (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a fairly premium laptop for its price tag. It has a compact design that looks great and feels fantastic to hold. The laptop body is well-designed and has achieved military-grade 810H certification, so it will easily survive drops and shocks. It also has a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The laptop boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, so most titles will run smoothly on this laptop, including Stardew Valley. It comes with 8GB of RAM by default, but you can upgrade it to 16GB or even more. This makes it one of the best laptops to play Stardew Valley.

Pros

  • It has a display with FHD resolution.
  • It has an Intel Core i5 CPU.
  • Upgradable RAM and storage
  • The integrated Iris Xe GPU is quite capable.
  • It has a Num Pad integrated into the trackpad.
  • It also has a fingerprint sensor.

Cons

  • It only has 8GB RAM, which is certainly less considering the price.

Quick specs:

SpecificationsDetails
Display14-inch FHD display
CPUIntel Core i5 - 1235U
GPUIntegrated Iris Xe GPU
Memory 8GB | Upgradable
Storage 256GB | Upgradable
Battery 42 Wh

3) Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop - $399.99

Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop (Image via Acer)

If your budget is under $400, the Acer Aspire 3 Slim Laptop is one of the best laptops to play Stardew Valley. It has all the specs and performance to run this game, including a Ryzen CPU, LPDDR5 RAM, integrated Radeon graphics card, and more. The design of this laptop will also impress you. It's quite slim and compact, making it easy to carry in a backpack.

So, if you are a gamer who's always on the go, you will love this laptop.

Pros

  • Its display has an FHD resolution.
  • Upgradable CPU and GPU.
  • It has a Ryzen 5 CPU.
  • It has a faster LPDDR5 RAM.

Cons

  • The graphics performance is a bit on the lower side comparatively.

Quick specs:

SpecificationsDetails
Display14-inch FHD display
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 7520U
GPUIntegrated Radeon 610M GPU
Memory 8GB LPDDR5 | Upgradable
Storage 512GB | Upgradable
Battery 40 Wh

4) Lenovo Ideapad 3i Laptop - $364

Lenovo Ideapad 3i Laptop (Image via Lenovo)

If you need a laptop with a larger display, this is the one for you. The Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop has a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution. With this resolution and display size, everything looks quite sharp, making it one of the best laptops to play Stardew Valley. To top it off, the display is touchscreen so you can use your fingers for navigation.

Powering this laptop is the Intel Core i3 11th Gen, which has more than enough performance to run the game smoothly.

Pros

  • The laptop has a bezel-less display.
  • It has a great design.
  • It has an Intel Core i3 11th Gen CPU.
  • Decently good battery life.

Cons

  • The upgradable RAM slot already has a 4GB RAM kit, so if you install a new 8/16 GB RAM, the previous 4GB RAM stick will become a waste.

Quick specs:

SpecificationsDetails
Display15.6-inch FHD display
CPUIntel Core i3 - 1115G4
GPUIntegrated Intel UHD GPU
Memory 12GB | Upgradable
Storage 256GB | Upgradable
Battery 45 Wh

5) Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Convertible Laptop - $223.84

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Convertible Laptop (Image via Acer)

If you are under a strict budget, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the perfect choice for you. The device runs on ChromeOS with access to the Google Play Store. This is the same Play Store you see on your Android smartphone, so you can access over 3 million Android apps on this laptop.

The Stardew Valley game is on the Play Store from where you can install it. Powering the laptop is a Snapdragon chipset, which has enough power to run the game smoothly. Also, it's a 2-in-1 laptop, so you can use it both as a tablet and a laptop. It's among the best laptops to play Stardew Valley.

Pros

  • It has Chrome OS with Google Play Store, which has 3 million apps.
  • It has a touch-screen display.
  • The laptop has a compact and portable design.
  • It has a great battery life.

Cons

  • ChromeOS doesn't support a lot of games compared to a Windows laptop.

Quick specs:

SpecificationsDetails
Display13.3-inch FHD display
CPUQualcomm Snapdragon 7c
GPUIntegrated Adreno 618 GPU
Memory 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Li-Ion 4670 mAh

These are the five best laptops to play Stardew Valley. No matter which laptop you choose, you will have a fantastic experience playing this title. All the laptops come at different price points, so you must opt for the one that best suits your needs.

