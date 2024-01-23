The best lenses for Sony cameras capture stunning images. As of 2024, the market has a wide array of lenses designed for the company’s mirrorless cameras. Whether you are a professional photographer or a hobbyist, these lenses offer exceptional quality, versatility, and performance. From standard zoom lenses to telephoto options, the choices are abundant, allowing photographers to elevate their craft and achieve outstanding results.

This article lists the five best lenses for Sony cameras. It considers factors like versatility, image quality, performance, and budget to cater to a range of photographic needs and aspirations.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

A look at the 5 best lenses for Sony cameras in 2024

1) Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8

The Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 is one of the best lenses for Sony (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 is a versatile and high-quality standard zoom lens. It features a 24-70mm focal range, f/2.8 aperture, G Master optics, Direct Drive SSM (DDSSM), fast autofocus, as well as dust and moisture resistance.

Features Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 24-70mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,699.99

The Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 is suitable for various photography styles. It is an excellent choice for those who want a reliable and versatile lens for their full-frame Sony camera. Its unmatched aperture range, G Master build, and versatility make it one of the best lenses for Sony cameras.

Ideal Use: Professionals or serious enthusiasts seeking top-tier quality and flexibility.

Pros:

Unmatched versatility for landscapes, portraits, street photography, and travel

Exceptional sharpness and low-light performance

Bokeh is smooth and pleasing

Cons:

Has a relatively bulky build

More expensive than some standard zooms

2) Sony 12-24mm F2.8

The Sony 12-24mm F2.8 is one of the best lenses for Sony (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony 12-24mm F2.8 is an ultra-wide zoom lens and is ideal for capturing expansive landscapes, architectural details, and night sky photography. It is one of the best lenses for Sony cameras as it offers a wide focal length range and a fast and constant F2.8 aperture. Its high-quality optics ensure sharp and vibrant images, making it a worthy addition to any camera kit.

Features Sony 12-24mm F2.8 Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 12-24mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,999.99

The Sony 12-24mm F2.8 features an ultra-wide 12-24mm focal range, constant f/2.8 aperture, G Master optics, Nano AR coating, and advanced autofocus.

Ideal Use: Capturing expansive landscapes or architectural interiors. Perfect for professionals and enthusiasts exploring ultra-wide possibilities.

Pros:

Breathtaking landscapes, astrophotography, architectural details

Exceptional sharpness and minimal distortion

Fast aperture excels in low light

Cons:

Relatively heavy and on the expensive side

Has a limited zoom range.

3) Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM E Mount

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM E Mount is one of the best lenses for Sony (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM E Mount, designed specifically for portrait photography, is one of the best lenses for Sony cameras. Its fast and wide F1.4 aperture allows for dreamlike bokeh and sharp focus on the subject, making it an ideal choice for capturing stunning portraits and headshots.

Features Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM E Mount Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 85mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,799.99

The Sony FE 85mm F1.4 GM E Mount features an 85mm focal length, f/1.4 aperture, G Master optics, fast autofocus, and smooth bokeh control.

Ideal Use: Portraiture, weddings, fashion photography.

Pros:

Unrivaled sharpness and creamy bokeh for stunning portraits

Offers excellent low-light performance

Focus peaking feature simplifies manual focusing

Cons:

On the pricey side

Its limited focal length makes it less versatile

4) Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS

The Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS is one of the best lenses for Sony (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS is one of the best lenses for Sony cameras in the telephoto segment. It offers a long focal length range and Optical SteadyShot image stabilization, making it an excellent choice for capturing distant subjects. It offers great value for its price range.

Features Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS Sensor APS-C Focal Length 70–350mm Aperture f/4.5 to f/32 Auto Focus Yes Price $999.99

The Sony E 70-350mm F4.5-6.3 G OSS features a 70-350mm focal range and Optical SteadyShot image stabilization. It is lightweight, compact, and affordable.

Ideal Use: Nature photography, sporting events, and general telephoto versatility on a budget.

Pros:

Budget-friendly telephoto reach for wildlife, sports, and events

It's image stabilization minimizes camera shake

Has a compact and portable build

Cons:

The variable aperture limits low-light performance

Not as sharp as higher-end telephoto lenses

5) Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS is one of the best lenses for Sony (Image via Sony Center)

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS is a versatile standard zoom lens that offers a wide focal length range and Optical SteadyShot image stabilization. Its versatility, compact size, and affordability make it one of the best lenses for Sony cameras. It is ideal for travel and everyday photography, allowing photographers to capture a variety of scenes and subjects with ease.

Features Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS Sensor APS-C Focal Length 18-135mm Aperture f/3.5 to f/36 Auto Focus Yes Price $649.99

The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS features an 18-135mm focal range and Optical SteadyShot image stabilization.

Ideal Use: Landscapes, cityscapes, portraits. Perfect for beginners and casual photographers seeking an all-in-one solution.

Pros:

Offers a wide range from wide-angle to telephoto

Has a compact build and is easy to carry

Image stabilization offers shake-free images

Cons:

Has a variable aperture that limits low-light performance

Not as sharp as prime lenses

Things to consider before buying:

Before exploring specific lenses, it's crucial to remember that the "best" lens is subjective, depending on your individual needs and photographic goals. Here are some key factors to keep in mind:

Sensor format: Sony offers lenses for both full-frame and APS-C cameras. Make sure the lens you choose is compatible with your camera's sensor size.

Budget: Lenses range in price from a few hundred dollars to several thousand. Determine your budget and prioritize features accordingly.

Genre: Look into different genres like landscape, portraiture, and wildlife. Know which one you enjoy most and choose your lens accordingly.

Aperture: A wider aperture (lower f-stop) allows more light in, producing a shallower depth of field and better low-light performance.

Image stabilization: This feature minimizes camera shake for sharper images, especially at slower shutter speeds.

