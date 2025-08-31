Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater uses Unreal Engine 5 to fully overhaul MGS 3 with current-gen visuals. The game bundles a mix of stealth, shooting, survival, and cinematic quality. You'll need to fine-tune the in-game settings to get an experience similar to MGS 3 and V. While there aren't many customizable options on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, you still get a customizable control style and an option to play the game the classic way, alongside Quality/Performance mode FPS toggles.

This guide covers the best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S.

Best gameplay settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta on all consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

With a few settings tweaks, MGS Delta Snake Eater plays well on consoles (Image via Konami)

Metal Gear Solid: Delta plays quite similarly to MGS V. For a refresher, you'll need precise aiming, smooth camera movement, and immersive stealth gameplay to ace it. Here are the settings we recommend:

Difficulty

Game Difficulty: Normal (balanced challenge for most players)

Controls

Control Style: New Style (modern controls with free camera)

Legacy Style: Off (unless you prefer classic fixed camera angles)

Camera

Camera Shake: Off (for steadier aiming during combat)

Camera Sensitivity: 0.7 (balanced for exploration and combat)

Invert Y-Axis: Off (personal preference)

Aim Assist

Aim Assist: Medium (helpful for console precision)

Auto-Aim: Off (maintains stealth challenge)

Stealth Settings

Alert Indicators: On (essential for stealth gameplay)

Enemy Awareness Indicators: On

Footstep Audio Cues: Enhanced

Survival

Skip Codec Conversations: Off (preserves story immersion)

Subtitles: On (recommended for dialogue clarity)

Item Management Auto-Sort: On

Best graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta on PS5

On the standard PlayStation 5, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater offers both Performance Mode and Quality Mode. Performance Mode targets 60 FPS for smoother stealth gameplay and combat sequences. Quality Mode prioritizes enhanced lighting, shadows, and visual detail at 30 FPS.

Below are the recommended graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta on PS5:

Quality Preset: Quality Mode

V-Sync: On (reduces screen tearing)

(reduces screen tearing) HDR: On (if supported by your display)

(if supported by your display) Motion Blur: Off (for clearer enemy tracking)

(for clearer enemy tracking) Depth of Field: Off (better visibility for spotting guards)

Quality Mode is recommended for PS5 because it provides more stable performance than Performance Mode. The Quality mode lets you soak in the game's graphics in full quality. Also, the Performance preset is currently bugged on PS5.

Besides Quality mode, enable HDR calibration in PS5 settings. This makes the jungle colors pop more in MGS Delta. Another pro tip is to turn off TV sharpness to avoid any jagged ends or white contours.

Best graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta on PS5 Pro

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, surprisingly, isn't well-optimized on the PlayStation 5 Pro. This may upset gamers, as a large portion of the game's fanbase is on the Sony consoles. For now, you get a single Pro mode graphics setting. There's no Quality or Performance toggle.

Quality Preset: Single Pro Mode (no choice between Quality/Performance)

(no choice between Quality/Performance) V-Sync: On

HDR: On

VRR: Enable if available (helps smooth 40-60 FPS fluctuations)

The game has reported stutters on the console. The last patch, unfortunately, had no mention of performance. Gamers might have to wait longer. Here are a few things to try now:

Lock console output to 30Hz to reduce microstuttering

Wait for future patches to address PSSR upscaling issues

Monitor for performance updates from Konami

The PS5 Pro version currently underperforms compared to the base PS5 due to optimization issues. A report from Digital Foundry showed that the base PS5 Performance Mode averages 7 FPS higher than PS5 Pro in early game areas. Konami has acknowledged the performance issues across all platforms. Hopefully, we'll get a patch by next week.

Best graphics settings for Metal Gear Solid Delta on Xbox Series X and Series S

MGS Delta Snake Eater runs well on the Xbox Series X/S (Image via Konami)

The Xbox Series X is a bit more capable than the PlayStation 5. Hence, for the best experience, a VRR-capable display at 120Hz is recommended. If the monitor features a low frame rate compensation technique like FreeSync Premium, you'll get a smooth experience. Here are the settings you should use on the higher-end Xbox Series X:

Quality Preset: Performance Mode

V-Sync: Off (if using VRR display)

(if using VRR display) VRR: Enable (Xbox Series X has superior VRR implementation)

(Xbox Series X has superior VRR implementation) HDR: On

120Hz Output: Enable (for wider VRR window)

The Xbox Series S is limited to a single 30 FPS performance profile. Given that this console bundles a much weaker CPU and GPU, the game has been appropriately tuned down with reduced lighting, reflections, and shadow quality. Here's the graphics settings you should use:

Quality Preset: Single Performance Profile (30 FPS target)

(30 FPS target) V-Sync: On

HDR: On (if supported)

These settings ensure Metal Gear Solid works best on consoles. For the most part, gameplay is smooth. However, until Konami drops a patch, PS5 gamers might have to endure a few microstutters.

