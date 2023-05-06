5 best microphones for streaming on YouTube and Twitch in 2023

Streaming has gained popularity as a means for gamers and content creators to display their skills and develop their own communities. Platforms such as YouTube and Twitch have made high-quality audio essential for broadcasters to improve their material. A decent microphone is needed for this since it may considerably enhance the viewing experience.

This article will list the five of them that are ideal for streaming on YouTube and Twitch in 2023.

AT2020, HyperX QuadCast S, and other top-tier streaming microphones

1) Audio-Technica AT2020+ ($55)

The Audio-Technica AT2020+ is a low-cost, easy-to-use condenser microphone. It has a cardioid polar pattern, which means this device picks up sound from the front and sides while rejecting it from the rear.

This microphone offers USB support, increasing its ease of use and negating the need for additional equipment. The AT2020+ offers a clear and natural sound perfect for streaming, and its compact size makes this device easy to mount on a boom arm or a mic stand.

Specification Description Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Sensitivity -37 dB (1.3 mV) re 1V at 1 Pa Impedance 100 ohms Maximum SPL 144 dB SPL (1 kHz at 1% THD) Signal-to-Noise Ratio 74 dB Self-Noise 20 dB SPL Connector USB Power Requirement USB bus-powered Weight 13.2 oz (374 g) Dimensions (L x D) 6.38" x 2.05" (162.0 mm x 52.0 mm) Included Accessories Pivoting stand mount, threaded adapter, storage pouch

2) HyperX QuadCast ($139)

The HyperX QuadCast is a versatile and stylish microphone ideal for streamers who want a high-quality sound without breaking the bank. It has a built in shock mount to reduce vibrations and a pop filter to reduce plosives.

This entry also has a touch control for adjusting the volume and Mute and comes with four separate polar patterns to choose from; stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional.

The microphone ensures a clear and refined sound that is ideal for streaming and is also simple to set up and use right out of the box.

Specification Description Microphone Type Electret condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Sensitivity -36 dBV/Pa (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Impedance 32 ohms Maximum SPL 120 dB SPL (THD≤1.0% at 1 kHz) Signal-to-Noise Ratio ≥ 90 dB Self-Noise ≤ 10 dB SPL Connector USB Power Requirement 5V USB Weight 0.75 lbs (0.34 kg) Dimensions (L x D) 4.7" x 2.8" (120 mm x 70 mm) Included Accessories Shock mount, pop filter, adapter, stand

3) Elgato Wave:3 ($149)

The Elgato Wave:3 is a professional-grade microphone designed specifically for streamers. It has a condenser capsule with a cardioid polar pattern, which makes this device ideal for picking up sound from the front while rejecting it from the rear. The Wave:3 also has a built-in pop filter and a shock mount to reduce unwanted sounds and vibrations, similar to HyperX's QuadCast.

It comes with a touch control that lets gamers adjust the volume and toggle Mute. Moreover, and it provides headphone output for monitoring audio in real time. The microphone produces a warm and natural sound that is ideal for content creation, and it is compatible with a variety of applications as well as streaming platforms.

Specification Description Microphone Type Condenser Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 70 Hz - 20 kHz Sensitivity -25 dBFS/Pa @ 1kHz Impedance 7 kΩ Maximum SPL 120 dB SPL Signal-to-Noise Ratio ≥ 70 dB Self-Noise ≤ 25 dB Connector USB-C Power Requirement 5V USB Weight 1.34 lbs (610 g) Dimensions (L x D) 7.09" x 2.36" (180 mm x 60 mm) Included Accessories Desktop stand, boom arm adapter, USB-C cable

4) Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set ($199)

The Sennheiser Profile Streaming Set is a complete solution for streamers who want a professional-grade microphone and headset. The former has a cardioid polar pattern, a boom arm, a pop filter. The latter comes with a noise-canceling microphone.

The Streaming Set's microphone produces a clean, detailed sound is easy to set up and use with the attached accessories. The headset is extremely comfortable to use for a long period of time, and its noise-cancelling microphone guarantees that your speech is heard clearly.

Specification Description Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 50 Hz - 16 kHz Sensitivity -60 dBV/Pa Impedance 160 ohms Maximum SPL 140 dB SPL Signal-to-Noise Ratio Not specified Self-Noise Not specified Connector XLR Power Requirement Phantom power (+48V) Weight 0.9 lbs (408 g) Dimensions (L x D) Not specified Included Accessories e835 microphone, MZQ 800 microphone clamp, XLR cable, XSW-D XLR base set, mobile device cable, USB-A adapter

5) Shure SM7B ($399)

The Shure SM7B is a top-of-the-line microphone that is been a favorite among professional broadcasters and podcasters for years. It is a dynamic device that is meant to take only the sound in front of it. This is what makes it so perfect for streaming. It also has a built in pop filter to reduce plosives and other unwanted sounds.

The SM7B requires a preamp or an audio interface to work properly, but it's performance is worth the investment.

The microphone has a smooth warm sound that is perfect for streaming and it is extremely versatile and making it a great choice for a wide range of content creators.

Specification Description Microphone Type Dynamic Polar Pattern Cardioid Frequency Response 50 Hz - 20 kHz Sensitivity -59 dBV/Pa (1.12 mV/Pa) Impedance 150 ohms Maximum SPL 180 dB SPL Signal-to-Noise Ratio 75 dB (A-weighted) Self-Noise 39 dB SPL (A-weighted) Connector XLR Power Requirement Not required Weight 1.69 lbs (0.77 kg) Dimensions (L x D) 7.4" x 3.66" (188 mm x 93 mm) Included Accessories Switch cover plate, close-talk windscreen, standard windscreen, locking yoke mount, captive stand nut

Conclusion

Choosing the correct microphone is critical for streamers who wish to ensure high-quality audio. The five items that have been discussed in this article are all excellent choices for streamers on YouTube and Twitch in 2023. Each of them has its own unique features and benefits.

The best microphone for streaming on YouTube and Twitch in 2023 will depend on your specific needs and budget. Whether you recently started creating content or are a professional streamer, there is a device on this list that will meet your requirements and help you provide your audience with high-quality audio.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

