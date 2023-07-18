Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Naraka Bladepoint is free to play, and gamers with high-end last-gen GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can enjoy the battle royale at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. The game runs pretty well on these GPUs at high resolutions without sacrificing the visual fidelity.
The video game comes with a ton of graphics settings that gamers can customize to fine-tune their Naraka experience. Choosing the best combination for the 3070 can be pretty hard.
Thus, in this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the 3070 and 3070 Ti graphics cards. We are targeting a stable 60 FPS experience at 1440p on both GPUs.
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is more than powerful enough to run Naraka Bladepoint at the highest settings at QHD resolutions. However, there may be some frame drops here and there while trying to run the game at the highest preset.
To address this issue in Naraka, we have listed a combination of high and highest settings in the game below:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: High
- Tessellation: Highest
- Effects: Highest
- Textures: Highest
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Screen space reflections: High
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: High
- Light: High
Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the cheaper non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers with the GPU can easily play the game at nearly the highest settings without major frame drops.
The best graphics settings combinations for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:
General
- Graphics API: DirectX 11
- Render scale: 100
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Max frame rate: Unlimited
- Filter: Default
- HDR display: Off
- Brightness: As per your reference
- V-Sync: Off
- Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off
- Motion blur: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On + boost
- Nvidia Highlights: Off
Graphics
- Quick set graphics: Custom
- Modeling accuracy: Highest
- Tessellation: Highest
- Effects: Highest
- Textures: Highest
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric lighting: Highest
- Volumetric clouds: Highest
- Ambient occlusion: Highest
- Screen space reflections: Highest
- Anti-aliasing: High
- Post-processing: Highest
- Light: High
Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding on graphics hardware. Gamers can play the game at 60 FPS without investing in some of the best graphics cards in the market. Thus, those with the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti need not worry about performance in this game.