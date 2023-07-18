Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Naraka Bladepoint is free to play, and gamers with high-end last-gen GPUs like the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can enjoy the battle royale at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. The game runs pretty well on these GPUs at high resolutions without sacrificing the visual fidelity.

The video game comes with a ton of graphics settings that gamers can customize to fine-tune their Naraka experience. Choosing the best combination for the 3070 can be pretty hard.

Thus, in this article, we will list the best graphics settings for the 3070 and 3070 Ti graphics cards. We are targeting a stable 60 FPS experience at 1440p on both GPUs.

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is more than powerful enough to run Naraka Bladepoint at the highest settings at QHD resolutions. However, there may be some frame drops here and there while trying to run the game at the highest preset.

To address this issue in Naraka, we have listed a combination of high and highest settings in the game below:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + Boost

On + Boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: High

High Tessellation: Highest

Highest Effects: Highest

Highest Textures: Highest

Highest Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Screen space reflections: High

High Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: High

High Light: High

Best Naraka Bladepoint graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than the cheaper non-Ti variant. Thus, gamers with the GPU can easily play the game at nearly the highest settings without major frame drops.

The best graphics settings combinations for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

General

Graphics API: DirectX 11

DirectX 11 Render scale: 100

100 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Max frame rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Filter: Default

Default HDR display: Off

Off Brightness: As per your reference

As per your reference V-Sync: Off

Off Anti-aliasing algorithm: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Graphics Enhancement: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On + boost

On + boost Nvidia Highlights: Off

Graphics

Quick set graphics: Custom

Custom Modeling accuracy: Highest

Highest Tessellation: Highest

Highest Effects: Highest

Highest Textures: Highest

Highest Shadows: High

High Volumetric lighting: Highest

Highest Volumetric clouds: Highest

Highest Ambient occlusion: Highest

Highest Screen space reflections: Highest

Highest Anti-aliasing: High

High Post-processing: Highest

Highest Light: High

Naraka Bladepoint isn't the most demanding on graphics hardware. Gamers can play the game at 60 FPS without investing in some of the best graphics cards in the market. Thus, those with the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti need not worry about performance in this game.