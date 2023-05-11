5 best network switches for expanding connectivity

Expanding connectivity often requires the use of network switches, which play a vital role in connecting devices, enabling seamless data transmission, and facilitating efficient network management. Whether you need a switch for a small office or a large enterprise, the top-rated network switch offers advanced features, robust connectivity, and effective network management capabilities.

Choosing the right network switch is essential for optimizing network performance, scalability, and security. With a myriad of options available, selecting the best one can be challenging.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

D-Link DGS-1100-08P and other great network switches you should check out

1) Linksys SE3008 ($39.99)

The Linksys SE3008 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch is a cost-effective solution for expanding connectivity in small to medium-sized networks. It offers eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing for fast and reliable data transfer.

The switch is easy to set up and use, requiring no configuration or management. However, it may not have the advanced features and scalability options required for larger or more complex network environments. Additionally, it does not support Power over Ethernet (PoE), which may be a limitation for certain applications that require PoE functionality.

Pros:

Affordable and budget-friendly option.

Eight Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed connectivity.

Plug-and-play setup without the need for configuration.

Compact and sleek design.

Cons:

Lack of advanced management features.

Limited scalability and customization options.

May not be suitable for larger network deployments.

No Power over Ethernet (PoE) support.

2) TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet ($59.99)

TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet (Image via TP-Link)

The TP-Link 16-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch is a reliable and affordable option for expanding connectivity in small to medium-sized networks. It offers 16 Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing for high-speed data transfer and efficient network performance.

This switch is an unmanaged model, which means it operates out of the box without the need for configuration or management. It provides plug-and-play functionality, making it easy to set up and use without requiring extensive networking knowledge.

Pros:

Affordable and cost-effective option.

Plug-and-play functionality for easy setup.

Suitable for small to medium-sized networks.

Cons:

Lack of advanced management features.

Limited scalability and customization options.

3) D-Link DGS-1100-08P ($98.09)

D-Link DGS-1100-08P (Image via Amazon)

The D-Link DGS-1100-08P is a network switch suitable for small businesses and home offices. It offers eight ports, including four PoE ports that can provide power to PoE-enabled devices such as IP phones and wireless access points.

The switch supports features like Quality of Service (QoS) for prioritizing network traffic, VLAN support for network segmentation, and energy-saving capabilities to reduce power consumption. It also includes an intuitive web-based management interface for easy configuration and monitoring.

Pros:

PoE support for powering devices over Ethernet cables.

Energy-efficient design with D-Link Green Technology.

Easy-to-use web-based management interface.

VLAN support for network segmentation.

Cons:

A limited number of ports (8 ports) compared to higher-density switches.

May lack advanced features found in more expensive switches.

Limited scalability for larger network expansions.

4) Aruba Instant On 1830 ($99.99)

Aruba Instant On 1830 (Image via Amazon)

The Aruba Instant On 1830 8-Port Gb Smart Switch is designed to meet the needs of small businesses and SOHO environments. It offers gigabit connectivity, providing fast and reliable data transfer. With its smart switch capabilities, it offers advanced management features such as VLAN support, Quality of Service (QoS) prioritization, and PoE support for powering compatible devices.

The switch is specifically tailored to be user-friendly, with an easy setup process and intuitive management through the Aruba Instant On mobile app.

Pros:

Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed connectivity.

Smart switch functionality for advanced management and configuration.

Designed specifically for small business and SOHO environments.

Easy setup and management with the Aruba Instant On mobile app.

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some unmanaged switches.

May not have the same level of advanced features found in enterprise-grade switches.

5) NETGEAR 8-Port PoE Gigabit Ethernet Smart Switch ($139.07)

NETGEAR 8-Port PoE Gigabit Ethernet Smart Switch (Image via Amazon)

The NETGEAR GS110TP is a smart switch that combines Gigabit Ethernet connectivity with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support. It allows for the seamless integration and power supply of PoE-enabled devices such as IP phones, wireless access points, and IP cameras.

The switch offers basic management features, including VLAN support for network segmentation and Quality of Service (QoS) capabilities for traffic prioritization.

Pros:

Power over Ethernet (PoE) support for powering compatible devices.

Gigabit Ethernet ports for high-speed data transfer.

Smart switch functionality for basic management and configuration.

VLAN and QoS support for network segmentation and prioritization.

Cons:

The limited number of ports (8 ports) compared to higher-density switches.

Basic management features may not be sufficient for advanced network setups.

May have a higher price point compared to unmanaged switches.

Remember, while these network switches are highly regarded, it's crucial to evaluate your specific requirements and consult with networking professionals to choose the most suitable network switch for your needs.

Poll : 0 votes