5 best Nothing Phone 2 cases

The Nothing Phone 2 has just been launched worldwide and is a flagship-grade device with impressive specifications. But like any other smartphone, it's prone to accidental falls or scratches. Especially because of the transparent back glass design, you should take extra care of the smartphone. So, buying a sturdy or durable case cover for this phone is necessary to prevent these unwanted mishaps.

Hence, we have selected a list of the five best cases for the Phone 2, which will protect the device and provide a nice aesthetic look. We have also ensured that we don't pick a heavy case, which will add unnecessary heft to the device.

Various good cases are available at different prices and build quality from different shopping websites for the Phone 2. Let us take a look.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Top five cases for the Nothing Phone 2

We now list the five cases you can buy for the newly launched Nothing Phone 2, with their buying links.

5) Xundd case for Phone 2 ($9)

Xunnd silicon case for Nothing Phone 2 ( Image via AliExpress)

The first case on our list is the Xundd case from AliExpress, which is also one of the cheapest covers currently available for the smartphone. It is also a shockproof case, ensuring that accident falls cause no harm to the phone. The 0.8mm raised edges on the sides and the dual camera module prevent unwanted scratches and add an extra protection layer.

The phone cover is constructed of imported acrylic material, which resists fingerprint stains and deterioration from appearing quickly. It's an excellent case for buyers with a tight budget and can be purchased without second thoughts.

Buy from here

4) Osophter case for Nothing Phone 2 ($10)

Osophter case for Nothing Phone 2 ( Image via Amazon)

If you prefer an issue with a small and sleek design, the Osophter case for the Phone 2 can be the best option. It is constructed of superior TPU and polycarbonate materials that are shock-absorbing and shatterproof. With expanded bumpers on each corner, the case offers powerful protection from major falls or sharp objects.

Another positive point of this case is that it's transparent, and you can view all the Glyph lights easily, even in dark surroundings. The volume and power buttons are also easily pressable, which is a bonus. So, you can buy this case from Amazon if you want an ultra-clear case cheaply.

Buy from here

3) Hensinple case ($15)

Hensinple Case for the Noting Phone 2 (Image via Amazon)

Another case exclusive, made for the Phone 2, is the Hensinple case. The case uses hybrid technology and has a tough hardback with a TPU bumper. The camera and screen are protected from impact, shattering, and surface scratches because the 1.5mm raised sides offer additional protection.

This case also has 0.33mm of excellent 9H tempered glass protection. This cover also has incredibly accurate cuts that align with the speaker, camera, all ports, and buttons. With its low weight, it's also easily recommendable to most people.

Buy from here

2) Olixar Exoshield Clear Hard Case ($22)

Olixar Clear Hard case for Nothing Phone 2( Image via Mobile Fun)

Next, we have a clear hard case supporting durable wireless charging. After prolonged use, many transparent cases often become yellow, but this case can even withstand that. It's also custom-molded for the Nothing Phone 2 and covers every edge while allowing you to easily charge the smartphone with precise cutouts or adequate openings for the speakers as well.

Buy from here

1) Nothing Phone 2's official case ($25)

Nothing Phone 2's official case (Image via Nothing)

Lastly, we have the official case sold by Nothing. The cover is made from sturdy polycarbonate materials and has an extra abrasion coating for enhanced protection. It also supports wireless charging, and the Glyph lighting interface is easily visible through the cover. The buttons are also easily pressable after you install this cover.

Buy from here

So, these were the top five cases you can buy for the Nothing Phone 2. All the cases mentioned here provide durability and extra protection for the latest smartphone. We hope you find the case suitable for your requirements from this list.

