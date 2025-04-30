  • home icon
Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 30, 2025 18:00 GMT
The RTX 3060 laptop GPU can handle The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered comfortably at 1080p (Image via Bethesda and Walmart)
The Nvidia RTX 3060 6 GB laptop GPU is a generation old now. It is much weaker than the newer 4060, which means you'll have to rely on some serious settings compromises to hit a comfortable framerate in some new titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Thanks to DLSS, it is still possible to squeeze out a playable FPS. However, gamers must spend some time in the options menus to get a balanced experience.

In this guide, we have listed the ideal settings options for the laptop GPU. A balanced 1080p 60 FPS is what we have optimized it for.

Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K + 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs well with a few tweaks on the RTX 3060 (Image via Bethesda)
The Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU has some glaring flaws – limited 6 GB VRAM, old ray tracing hardware, and no support for DLSS frame generation. This makes attaining high framerates in the latest titles quite challenging (the difference widens if you take 50 series GPUs into consideration).

Given Oblivion Remastered can be fairly demanding at times, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings based on the framerate you're chasing. If you need a stable 60+ FPS, the Low settings work best. However, for visual fidelity with 40-50 FPS, opt for Medium.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

  • Window mode: Borderless
  • Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Select monitor: Primary monitor
  • Resolution scale: 85% (manually set)
  • V-sync: Off (unless you experience tearing)
  • Frame rate limit: 60–75 FPS (reduces heat buildup)
  • Show FPS: Optional (helpful for testing)
  • Show VRAM: On (briefly, to avoid overloading the 6GB VRAM)
  • Brightness intensity: 0
  • FOV 1st-person: 90
  • FOV 3rd-person: 90
  • Motion blur: Off
  • Screen space reflections: Off or Low
Quality

  • Quality level: Medium–High hybrid (manually configured)
  • View distance quality: High (major impact on immersion; keep)
  • Effects quality: Medium
  • Foliage quality: Low–Medium
  • Shadow quality: Low–Medium (this helps frame stability a lot)
  • Global illumination quality: Low–Medium
  • Texture quality: High (fits into 6GB VRAM at 1080p)
  • Reflection quality: Low
  • Post-processing quality: Medium
  • Hair quality: Medium
  • Cloth quality: Low
  • Lumen hardware RT: Off
  • Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
  • Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

  • Anti-aliasing: TSR
  • Upscaling technique: DLSS
  • DLSS mode: Performance (3060 laptop needs this to stay above 60 FPS)
  • DLSS sharpness: 0.5
  • DLSS frame generation: Off (unsupported on RTX 3060)
  • FSR 3 mode: Off
  • FSR 3 sharpness: 0
  • FSR 3 frame generation: Off
  • XeSS mode: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost (helps with CPU-bound areas and latency)
Read more: Oblivion Remastered: The Re-review

With these settings applied, Oblivion Remastered should run well on the RTX 3060 laptop GPU. If you're playing on a 1440p or ultrawide external monitor, you can turn on FSR frame generation to leave extra room for performance. However, expect some added latency and awkward frametime spikes.

