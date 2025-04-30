Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

The Nvidia RTX 3060 6 GB laptop GPU is a generation old now. It is much weaker than the newer 4060, which means you'll have to rely on some serious settings compromises to hit a comfortable framerate in some new titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Thanks to DLSS, it is still possible to squeeze out a playable FPS. However, gamers must spend some time in the options menus to get a balanced experience.

In this guide, we have listed the ideal settings options for the laptop GPU. A balanced 1080p 60 FPS is what we have optimized it for.

Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K + 16 GB RAM).

Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered runs well with a few tweaks on the RTX 3060 (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU has some glaring flaws – limited 6 GB VRAM, old ray tracing hardware, and no support for DLSS frame generation. This makes attaining high framerates in the latest titles quite challenging (the difference widens if you take 50 series GPUs into consideration).

Given Oblivion Remastered can be fairly demanding at times, we recommend a mix of Low and Medium settings based on the framerate you're chasing. If you need a stable 60+ FPS, the Low settings work best. However, for visual fidelity with 40-50 FPS, opt for Medium.

The recommended settings are as follows:

General

Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Resolution scale: 85% (manually set)

(manually set) V-sync: Off (unless you experience tearing)

Off (unless you experience tearing) Frame rate limit: 60–75 FPS (reduces heat buildup)

(reduces heat buildup) Show FPS: Optional (helpful for testing)

Optional (helpful for testing) Show VRAM: On (briefly, to avoid overloading the 6GB VRAM)

On (briefly, to avoid overloading the 6GB VRAM) Brightness intensity: 0

0 FOV 1st-person: 90

90 FOV 3rd-person: 90

90 Motion blur: Off

Off Screen space reflections: Off or Low

Quality

Quality level: Medium–High hybrid (manually configured)

(manually configured) View distance quality: High (major impact on immersion; keep)

(major impact on immersion; keep) Effects quality: Medium

Foliage quality: Low–Medium

Shadow quality: Low–Medium (this helps frame stability a lot)

(this helps frame stability a lot) Global illumination quality: Low–Medium

Texture quality: High (fits into 6GB VRAM at 1080p)

(fits into 6GB VRAM at 1080p) Reflection quality: Low

Post-processing quality: Medium

Hair quality: Medium

Cloth quality: Low

Lumen hardware RT: Off

Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off

Off Lumen software RT quality: Off

Advanced

Anti-aliasing: TSR

TSR Upscaling technique: DLSS

DLSS mode: Performance (3060 laptop needs this to stay above 60 FPS)

(3060 laptop needs this to stay above 60 FPS) DLSS sharpness: 0.5

DLSS frame generation: Off (unsupported on RTX 3060)

Off (unsupported on RTX 3060) FSR 3 mode: Off

Off FSR 3 sharpness: 0

0 FSR 3 frame generation: Off

Off XeSS mode: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost (helps with CPU-bound areas and latency)

With these settings applied, Oblivion Remastered should run well on the RTX 3060 laptop GPU. If you're playing on a 1440p or ultrawide external monitor, you can turn on FSR frame generation to leave extra room for performance. However, expect some added latency and awkward frametime spikes.

