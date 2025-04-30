Best Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU

The RTX 4060 laptop GPU is designed for 1080p gaming at 60 FPS. In The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, you can expect a similar experience with a few tweaks to maintain a smooth framerate. The game can be quite demanding, especially on laptop models with a limited TGP. Hence, spending some time in the video settings menus is necessary.
In this article, we have provided the ideal setting combinations for the 4060 laptop GPU. You can use the list to get started quickly.
Note: These options work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Expedition 33 (AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K + 16 GB RAM).
Ideal Oblivion Remastered settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU
The RTX 4060 laptop GPU was designed for 1080p gaming. It continues to be capable enough at the resolution with DLSS frame generation and a few key settings cranked down. If you're playing on an external display, we don't recommend anything above 2560 x 1440 for the card.
Coming to the settings, a mix of Medium and High works best. The textures can be set to Ultra as the RTX 4060's 8 GB VRAM is enough to handle the detailed textures. With DLSS set to Quality and frame generation turned on, you can expect the game to never dip below 60 FPS.
Here's the detailed settings list:
General
- Window mode: Borderless
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Select monitor: Primary monitor
- Resolution scale: 85–90% (manually set; helps reduce GPU load subtly)
- V-sync: Off (keep Off unless screen tearing occurs)
- Frame rate limit: 120 FPS (to prevent unnecessary GPU load and heat)
- Show FPS: On (optional, for monitoring)
- Show VRAM: Off
- Brightness intensity: 0
- FOV 1st-person: 90
- FOV 3rd-person: 90
- Motion blur: Off
- Screen space reflections: Medium (very costly on laptop GPUs)
Quality
- Quality level: High
- View distance quality: High
- Effects quality: High
- Foliage quality: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium–High
- Global illumination quality: High
- Texture quality: Ultra (4060 Laptop has enough VRAM for this at 1080p)
- Reflection quality: Medium
- Post-processing quality: High
- Hair quality: High
- Cloth quality: Medium
- Lumen hardware RT: Off
- Lumen hardware RT lighting mode: Off
- Lumen software RT quality: Off (RT is too heavy for consistent laptop performance)
Advanced
- Anti-aliasing: TSR
- Upscaling technique: DLSS
- DLSS mode: Balanced (better FPS vs. Quality on a laptop)
- DLSS sharpness: 0.25–0.5 (experiment based on visual preference)
- DLSS frame generation: On (Turn off if you're CPU-bound)
- FSR 3 mode: Off
- FSR 3 sharpness: 0
- FSR 3 frame generation: Off
- XeSS mode: Off (since DLSS is preferred on Nvidia GPUs)
- Nvidia Reflex: Enabled (reduces latency without major performance cost)
With the above settings options applied, Oblivion Remastered runs at around 60 FPS on the 4060 laptop GPU. With frame generation turned on, you can get rid of any weird stutters or lag, which makes the game a very enjoyable experience.