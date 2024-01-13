5 best Olympus cameras in 2024

Over the years, Olympus cameras have never failed to impress with their cutting-edge technology, offering exciting features and advancements for photography enthusiasts. Whether you are a professional or an amateur photographer, these shooters are designed to meet a wide range of needs, from high-resolution imaging to making compact and portable designs.
Olympus also offers a great list of camera accessories, allowing you to optimize your device based on your requirements. This article will cover the five best Olympus cameras available in 2024.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
A look at the best Olympus cameras today
1) Olympus OM SYSTEM OM-1
This is one of the best Olympus cameras of all time and is often praised for its feature-rich specifications. The OM-1 shines with insane video capabilities, super-fast shooting, and great autofocus. It was the first model in the OM System series and has remained the undisputed champion for those who demand the absolute best when it comes to photography.
The OM-1 features a Micro Four Thirds 20MP Live MOS sensor, blazing-fast autofocus, and Pro Capture mode. Moreover, it is dustproof and splashproof (IP53).
Ideal for: Professional photographers, sports and wildlife enthusiasts, and those seeking ultimate performance and durability.
You can configure your Olympus OM-1 and buy it here.
2) Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III
The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a versatile mirrorless camera designed for professional photographers. This product's 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor, 121-point all cross-type phase-detection AF, 4K video capture, and 50MP Handheld High-Res Shot mode make it a versatile and powerful tool for various photography needs. As such, it's one of the best Olympus cameras for professionals.
The E-M1 Mark III features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization, high-resolution EVF, dual card slots, and versatile connectivity options.
Ideal for: Photography enthusiasts, people who take pictures while traveling, as well as those seeking a balance between performance, portability, and video-shooting capabilities.
You can configure this Olympus shooter and buy it here.
3) Olympus OM System Tough TG-7
The Olympus Tough TG-7 is a rugged and durable camera built to withstand harsh environments. Its 12MP BSI CMOS sensor, 4x optical zoom lens, waterproof and shockproof design, and 4K video recording capabilities make it an ideal choice for adventure photography. These features make the TG-7 one of the best Olympus cameras for outdoor picture-taking in the point-and-shoot department.
The TG-7 features a 12MP CMOS sensor and an ISO range of 100-12,800. Furthermore, it is waterproof (up to 50m), shockproof (up to 2.1m), crushproof (up to 100kg), and has a built-in macro mode.
Ideal for: Adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, underwater photographers, and those looking for a point-and-shoot camera to use in harsh environments.
You can configure this Olympus camera and buy it here.
4) Olympus OM-D E-M1X
The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a great MFT mirrorless camera for pro sports and action photographers. It consists of a Micro Four Thirds sensor in a rugged, weather-sealed build. This product's extensive features justify its position as one of the best Olympus cameras for fast-paced action and sports photography.
The E-M1X features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, Dual TruePic VIII processors, High-Res Shot mode (80MP images), integrated vertical grip, and a dedicated autofocus joystick.
Ideal for: Professional portrait and studio photographers, action and sports photographers, and those who prioritize high-resolution images as well as fast autofocus.
You can configure the Olympus OM-D E-M1X and buy it here.
5) Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III
The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a compact and portable camera perfect for travel and street photography. Its 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor, 121-point all cross-type phase-detection AF, 4K video capture, and five-axis image stabilization make it one of the best Olympus cameras for capturing stunning images on the go.
The E-M5 Mark III features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization, a compact and lightweight design, and a flip-down touchscreen. It also has a built-in flash.
Ideal for: Travel photographers, vloggers, as well as people who take pictures every day and seek a versatile, portable camera for various shooting scenarios.
You can configure your Olympus device and buy it here (Official buying link).
Conclusion
When it comes to the best Olympus cameras, one must note that each shooter caters to different photography needs. From the rugged and versatile Tough series to the high-performance OM-D models, this brand has a product for every photographer.
The advancements in imaging technology and design make the listed cameras compelling choices for anyone looking to capture stunning visuals.
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates and news on tech.