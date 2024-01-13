5 best Olympus cameras in 2024

Over the years, Olympus cameras have never failed to impress with their cutting-edge technology, offering exciting features and advancements for photography enthusiasts. Whether you are a professional or an amateur photographer, these shooters are designed to meet a wide range of needs, from high-resolution imaging to making compact and portable designs.

Olympus also offers a great list of camera accessories, allowing you to optimize your device based on your requirements. This article will cover the five best Olympus cameras available in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

A look at the best Olympus cameras today

1) Olympus OM SYSTEM OM-1

Olympus OM SYSTEM OM-1 (Image via Amazon)

This is one of the best Olympus cameras of all time and is often praised for its feature-rich specifications. The OM-1 shines with insane video capabilities, super-fast shooting, and great autofocus. It was the first model in the OM System series and has remained the undisputed champion for those who demand the absolute best when it comes to photography.

Features Olympus OM SYSTEM OM-1 Sensor resolution 20.4 MP Kit lens 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Continuous shooting 50fps (AF/AE) 120 fps (Electronic Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/60fps, 1080p/120fps Price $1,999.99 (Body Only) $2,599.99 (12-40mm F2.8 PRO II Lens kit)

The OM-1 features a Micro Four Thirds 20MP Live MOS sensor, blazing-fast autofocus, and Pro Capture mode. Moreover, it is dustproof and splashproof (IP53).

Ideal for: Professional photographers, sports and wildlife enthusiasts, and those seeking ultimate performance and durability.

Pros Cons Unparalleled speed and precision at 120fps The camera is very heavy and large in size IP53 Weather-sealed Lack of 8K video Performs really well in low-light conditions

You can configure your Olympus OM-1 and buy it here.

2) Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (Image via Olympus)

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is a versatile mirrorless camera designed for professional photographers. This product's 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor, 121-point all cross-type phase-detection AF, 4K video capture, and 50MP Handheld High-Res Shot mode make it a versatile and powerful tool for various photography needs. As such, it's one of the best Olympus cameras for professionals.

Features Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Sensor resolution 20.4 MP Kit lens 12-40mm PRO Continuous shooting 15fps (Mechanical Shutter) 60fps (Electronic Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps , 1080p/60fps Price $2,499.99 (12-40mm PRO Lens Kit)

The E-M1 Mark III features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization, high-resolution EVF, dual card slots, and versatile connectivity options.

Ideal for: Photography enthusiasts, people who take pictures while traveling, as well as those seeking a balance between performance, portability, and video-shooting capabilities.

Pros Cons Offers excellent image quality and resolution Its Menu system is not easy to use IPX1 Weather-sealed build It has a slightly smaller grip compared to the OM-1 Great image stabilization

You can configure this Olympus shooter and buy it here.

3) Olympus OM System Tough TG-7

Olympus OM System Tough TG-7 (Image via imastudent)

The Olympus Tough TG-7 is a rugged and durable camera built to withstand harsh environments. Its 12MP BSI CMOS sensor, 4x optical zoom lens, waterproof and shockproof design, and 4K video recording capabilities make it an ideal choice for adventure photography. These features make the TG-7 one of the best Olympus cameras for outdoor picture-taking in the point-and-shoot department.

Features Olympus OM System Tough TG-7 Sensor resolution 12 MP Kit lens 4.5 - 18.0mm (Fixed Lens) Continuous shooting 20 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps. Price $549.99

The TG-7 features a 12MP CMOS sensor and an ISO range of 100-12,800. Furthermore, it is waterproof (up to 50m), shockproof (up to 2.1m), crushproof (up to 100kg), and has a built-in macro mode.

Ideal for: Adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts, underwater photographers, and those looking for a point-and-shoot camera to use in harsh environments.

Pros Cons Offers unmatched ruggedness for adventure photography The smaller sensor leads to higher image noise Has a built-in flash for underwater illumination Video resolution is not the best in the segment Features optical zoom

You can configure this Olympus camera and buy it here.

4) Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Olympus OM-D E-M1X (Image via Olympus)

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X is a great MFT mirrorless camera for pro sports and action photographers. It consists of a Micro Four Thirds sensor in a rugged, weather-sealed build. This product's extensive features justify its position as one of the best Olympus cameras for fast-paced action and sports photography.

Features Olympus OM-D E-M1X Sensor resolution 20.4 MP Kit lens Does not come with a kit lens Continuous shooting 15fps (Mechanical Shutter) 60fps (Electronic Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30P, 1080p/60fps Price $1,499.99 (Body Only)

The E-M1X features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, Dual TruePic VIII processors, High-Res Shot mode (80MP images), integrated vertical grip, and a dedicated autofocus joystick.

Ideal for: Professional portrait and studio photographers, action and sports photographers, and those who prioritize high-resolution images as well as fast autofocus.

Pros Cons Features superior image quality with high-resolution capabilities Is on the bulky side due to its integrated grip Offers unparalleled autofocus performance Quite expensive for an MFT Weather-sealed build

You can configure the Olympus OM-D E-M1X and buy it here.

5) Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (Image via Olympus)

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a compact and portable camera perfect for travel and street photography. Its 20.4MP Four Thirds sensor, 121-point all cross-type phase-detection AF, 4K video capture, and five-axis image stabilization make it one of the best Olympus cameras for capturing stunning images on the go.

Features Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III Sensor resolution 20.4 MP Kit lens 12-45mm F4.0 PRO 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II Continuous shooting 10fps (Mechanical Shutter) 30fps (Electronic Shutter) Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Price $1,199.99 (Body Only) $1,299.00 (12-45mm F4.0 PRO Lens Kit) $1,478.00 (14-150mm Black Lens Kit)

The E-M5 Mark III features a 20MP Live MOS sensor, five-axis in-body image stabilization, a compact and lightweight design, and a flip-down touchscreen. It also has a built-in flash.

Ideal for: Travel photographers, vloggers, as well as people who take pictures every day and seek a versatile, portable camera for various shooting scenarios.

Pros Cons Has excellent image quality in a compact body Slightly smaller battery capacity compared to other models in segment Flip-down screen offers versatile shooting options Has higher noise at higher ISOs Easy to use interface

You can configure your Olympus device and buy it here (Official buying link).

Alternate Amazon link.

Conclusion

When it comes to the best Olympus cameras, one must note that each shooter caters to different photography needs. From the rugged and versatile Tough series to the high-performance OM-D models, this brand has a product for every photographer.

The advancements in imaging technology and design make the listed cameras compelling choices for anyone looking to capture stunning visuals.

