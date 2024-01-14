5 best Pentax cameras in 2024

When talking about the best Pentax cameras, one imagines rugged DSLRs, exquisite lenses, vintage makes, and a dedicated user base. However, the brand continues to hold its ground in an industry that now leans towards mirrorless cameras, delivering exceptional image quality, weather-sealed bodies, and an unparalleled value proposition. This proves that despite being an older brand, Pentax continues to stand strong in the photographic landscape.

But with several Pentax cameras boasting these strengths, choosing the right one can be daunting. This guide shines a light on the five best Pentax cameras in 2024, catering to diverse skill levels and photographic pursuits.

A look at the best Pentax cameras today

1) Pentax K-1 Mark II

The Pentax K-1 Mark II is the best Pentax camera aimed at professional photographers. This full-frame powerhouse offers stunning detail, while the in-body image stabilization compensates for even the shakiest hands. The K1 Mark II is built for adventure, and its weather-sealed magnesium alloy body performs excellently in harsh conditions. This camera is for serious photographers who demand nothing less than the absolute best.

Features Pentax K-1 Mark II Sensor resolution 36.4 MP Kit lens HD Pentax-D FA 15-30mm f/2.8 ED SDM WR HD Pentax-D FA 21mmF2.4ED Limited DC WR HD Pentax-D FA 24-70mm F2.8 ED SDM WR Continuous shooting 4.4 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 1080p/60i/50i/30fps, FHD/60fps Price $1699.95 (Body Only) $3499.90 (HD Pentax-D 15-30mm f/2.8 FA ED SDM WR) $3399.90 (HD Pentax-D FA 21mmF2.4ED Limited DC WR) $3299.90 (HD Pentax-D FA 24-70mm F2.8 ED SDM WR)

The K-1 Mark II features a full-frame CMOS sensor (36.4MP), in-body image stabilization (SR+), weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, 33-point autofocus system, 1.6x crop mode for APS-C lenses, and FHD video recording. While it lacks 4K, the K-1 Mark II makes up for it with its image capabilities and over-the-top features.

Ideal Use: Professional photographers, landscape and portrait specialists.

Pros Cons Offers great image quality On the expensive side Incredible low-light performance 4.4 fps seems outdated compared to other models in segment Versatile lens compatibility

2) Pentax K-3 Mark III

The Pentax K-3 Mark III is one of the best Pentax cameras that features a versatile APS-C sensor. Loaded with features, this mirrorless camera clicks stunning images, while its advanced autofocus system excels at dealing with challenging lighting. Boasting exceptional weather sealing and a dedicated APS-C lens ecosystem, the K-3 Mark III is a go-anywhere, do-anything camera for professionals or ambitious hobbyists.

Features Pentax K-3 Mark III Sensor resolution 25.7 MP Kit lens HD Pentax DA 16-85mm F3.5-5.6 ED DC WR HD Pentax-D FA 70-210mm F4 ED SDM WR Continuous shooting 12 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 4K/30fps, 1080p/60fps Price $1699.95 (Body Only) $2649.90 (HD Pentax DA 16-85mm F3.5-5.6 ED DC WR) $2996.90 (HD Pentax-D FA 70-210mm F4 ED SDM WR)

The K-3 Mark III features a 25.7MP APS-C CMOS sensor, PRIME IV autofocus system with 101 focus points, 5-axis in-body image stabilization (SR II), 12fps continuous shooting, and 4K video recording, all in a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body.

Ideal Use: Enthusiasts and professional photographers, wildlife and sports photographers, and those seeking a balance of image quality and portability.

Pros Cons Excellent image quality for its sensor size Image resolution not as high as the K-1 Mark II Offers fast and accurate autofocus Video autofocus not as refined Has a highly durable build

3) Pentax KP

The Pentax KP conquers most genres requiring a high resolution, making it a travel photographer's dream. The camera features a 24MP APS-C sensor, 27 autofocus points, and a maximum ISO of 819,200. It also has in-body stabilization and weather-sealed construction. Thus, the Pentax KP is ideal for resolution-intensive works.

Features Pentax KP Sensor resolution 24.3 MP Kit lens Pentax DA 35mm f/2.4 AL Pentax DA 50mm f1.8 Continuous shooting 7 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 1080p/60i/50i/30fps, HD/60fps Price $858.00 (Body Only) $954.95 (Pentax DA 35mm f/2.4 AL) $947.95 (Pentax DA 50mm f1.8)

The KF features a 24.3MP APS-C CMOS sensor, SAFOX 11 autofocus system with 27 focus points, in-body image stabilization (SR+), weather-sealed stainless steel body, tilting LCD screen, and built-in flash.

Ideal Use: Travel photographers, street photographers.

Pros Cons Has a compact and lightweight for travel Smaller APS-C sensor limits low-light performance compared to full-frame cameras Offers excellent image quality Continuous shooting speed is relatively low Features a weatherproof construction

4) Pentax KF

The Pentax KF bridges the gap between modern tech and classic film aesthetics. Its APS-C CMOS sensor delivers exceptional image quality, while its articulating screen offers flexible shooting. Whether you're a seasoned film enthusiast or a curious digital explorer, the Pentax KF proves to be a versatile camera that offers a unique shooting experience and redefines the boundaries of photography.

Features Pentax KF Sensor resolution 24.2 MP Kit lens SMC Pentax-DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 AL WR SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 ED AL [IF] DC WR Continuous shooting 6 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 1080p/60i/50i/30fps, HD/60fps Price $699.95 (Body Only) $1099.90 (SMC Pentax-DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 AL WR) $1099.90 (SMC Pentax-DA 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 ED AL [IF] DC WR)

The KF is equipped with a 24MP APS-C CMOS sensor, PRIME X autofocus system with 225 focus points, a weather-sealed polycarbonate body, and a dedicated viewfinder for a classic shooting experience.

Ideal Use: Film photography enthusiasts, photographers seeking a unique shooting experience, and those who appreciate a classic camera design.

Pros Cons A great mix of modern sensor tech and film camera aesthetics Lacks in-body image stabilization Weatherproof for outdoor adventures Lacks 4K video

5) Pentax 645Z

The Pentax 645Z is one of the best Pentax cameras in the market, boasting a 51.4MP medium format sensor. This sensor captures images brimming with detail and dynamic range and its weatherproof magnesium alloy body makes it a workhorse for professional photographers. The 645Z showcases Pentax's dedication to pushing the boundaries of image quality, catering to those who looking for a camera that can deliver highly detailed, crystal-clear images.

Features Pentax 645Z Sensor resolution 51.4 MP Kit lens smc PENTAX D-FA 645 55mm F2.8 AL (IF) SDM AW HD PENTAX-DA 645 28-45mm F4.5 ED AW SR HD PENTAX D-FA 645 MACRO 90mm F2.8 ED AW SR Continuous shooting 3 fps Max. video resolution and framerate 1080p/60i/50i/30p, HD/60p Price $3,996.95 (Body Only) $8,999.88 (3 Lens Comprehensive Kit)

The 645Z features a 51.4MP medium format CMOS sensor, SAFOX 12 autofocus system with 55 focus points, weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, 3fps continuous shooting, and Full HD video recording.

Ideal Use: Professional photographers demanding the highest image quality, landscape and studio photographers, and those working in demanding lighting conditions.

Pros Cons Unmatched image resolution and detail Significantly larger and heavier than other cameras on this list Offers exceptional dynamic range Has relatively low continuous shooting and video capabilities Has a weatherproof build for professional use

Conclusion

Pentax remains a cherished choice for photographers who value build, performance, and timeless design. This curated list represents the best Pentax cameras available and is only a glimpse into the diverse Pentax lineup. Whether you're a seasoned professional, a budding enthusiast, or a film aficionado, Pentax has a camera that is perfectly suited to your needs.

Note that each model boasts its own set of strengths and weaknesses. So, be sure to do your research and explore the cameras before you decide to buy them.

