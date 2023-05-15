5 best phones to play Arena of Valor in 2023

Widely considered one of the best multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles for mobile, Arena of Valor has a huge player base. As is the case with any game of this magnitude, it has a devoted fanbase. Whether you are among them and want the best possible device to play Arena of Valor or just want a good all-rounder to run the game well enough, we list five phones for you to consider.

What should you look for in a phone to play Arena of Valor?

Arena of Valor, like any other game, relies on device performance. The higher the performance, the higher the framerate, letting you enjoy smooth gameplay. Also important is a good display with deep blacks and punchy colors, as this will make the gameplay experience more immersive.

Meanwhile, features such as liquid cooling, shoulder triggers, and other gimmicks are useful but shouldn't be a priority. Here are five phones that deliver the best gameplay, ranked in order of increasing AnTuTu score (a popular performance benchmark).

5) iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

Price $1600 SoC Apple A16 Bionic RAM 6GB Display LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Battery 4323mAh

Despite having the A16 Bionic SoC, the iPhone 14 Pro lineup has the lowest AnTuTu score of any phone on this list. With a lackluster 940,000 points, it is not the best phone to run Arena of Valor, but (obviously) the best iPhone for the job. Moreover, it has arguably the best camera setup of any phone on this list and a very polished UI/UX.

4) iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 (Image via iQOO)

Price $700 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Display LTPO4 AMOLED, 1B colors, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1800 nits (peak) Battery 5000mAh

The iQOO 11 is the most affordable phone on this list and has a solid AnTuTu score of 1.14 million. With an incredible 2k display supporting up to 1800 nits of brightness, it is a value-for-money handset and one of the best options for playing Arena of Valor on a limited budget. The 518 ppi high pixel density ensures each and every detail is crisp and clear while playing.

Interestingly, its sensor can shoot up to 8k 30fps footage - more than pretty much every other smartphone in the market right now.

3) Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (Image via Mi)

Price $1300 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Display LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1900 nits (peak) Battery 43820mAh

Equipped with arguably the best smartphone camera on the market right now, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a respectable AnTuTu score of 1.28 million. Built in collaboration with Leica, it packs a 50MP Sony IMX989 camera and two other 50MP sensors. It can also record 8k 24fps footage. If you want a great camera phone that can also play Arena of Valor with ease, this is a solid choice.

4) Red Magic 8 Pro+

The Red Magic 8 Pro+ (Image via Red Magi

Price $800 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 1300 nits(peak) Battery 5000mAh

Being the second-fastest phone in the world is nothing to scoff at, especially when the device costs significantly less than its competitors. With an AnTuTu score of 1.3 million, it can breeze through Arena of Valor, or any mobile game, really, without breaking a sweat.

If you don't mind substandard camera performance and a smaller battery than other gaming phones (though still a good one by regular flagship standards), the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is a real steal. It has an incredible feature set, including 165W charging, a physical 20,00 RPM fan, and programmable shoulder triggers.

1) ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (Image via ROG)

Price $1200 SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 16GB Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 165Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1500 nits (peak) Battery 6000mAh

The most powerful phone on the planet, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (and its younger sibling, the ROG Phone 7), is not a device to be taken lightly - quite literally, because it weighs in at 240g. Boasting an AnTuTu score of 1.33 million, it can breeze through Arena of Valor with every setting maxed. The only issue is its camera - though an improvement over its predecessor, it is still not great.

Like the Red Magic, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has shoulder triggers. It also has an uninterrupted 165Hz panel (the front camera is hidden in the bezels), one of the best speaker arrays we have ever seen, a physical hatch on the back to facilitate better cooling with a cooler attached (the cooler is included in the box), and one of the most elaborate thermals on a phone. The list of features goes on and on.

The above list has been carefully curated to ensure a recommendation for every user. It is worth noting that other flagships like the Google Pixel 7 and Samsung S23 are decent choices but are mostly camera-centric phones and thus didn't make this list.

