Readers who are curious if they can play Animal Well on Steam Deck will be pleasantly surprised. The game has a Platinum rating on Proton DB and is entirely playable from start to finish on Valve’s beloved handheld gaming PC. Furthermore, as the title is Deck Verified, players can expect little to no issues while playing it at its default configuration.

A breakdown of the best settings for Animal Well on Steam Deck can be found below for reference.

Animal Well on Steam Deck runs without any hiccups

Animal Well runs flawlessly on Steam Deck (Image via Bigmode)

Animal Well has been awarded a Platinum rating by Proton DB, the leading community-driven site for Linux gaming compatibility. This means that the game will run flawlessly on the Steam Deck (as well as other Linux-based operating systems such as Arch Linux).

Interestingly, Animal Well is only native to Windows and as such, does not possess native macOS or Linux ports. The game runs on SteamOS via the Proton Experimental compatibility layer, so it is recommended to use it when playing the game.

What are the system requirements for Animal Well?

Animal Well has modest system requirements (Image via Bigmode)

Bigmode has also provided the list of system requirements for the game via the official Steam storefront page, which are quite modest:

A 64-bit version of Windows.

Any modern, 64-bit processor.

1 GHz or faster CPU.

1 GB of RAM.

Directx 12 minimum.

40 MB of free storage.

Best settings for Animal Well on Steam Deck

Animal Well on Steam Deck uses Xbox controls (Image via Bigmode)

Following are the best settings for Animal Well on Steam Deck:

Scanlines : Enabled

: Enabled Graphics Quality : Best

: Best Reduce Flashing : Keep this enabled if you are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy.

: Keep this enabled if you are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy. Music Volume : Keep at the highest value.

: Keep at the highest value. SFX Volume : Keep at the highest value.

: Keep at the highest value. Vibration : Keep this enabled.

: Keep this enabled. Override Controller Style : Choose between PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Keyboard button prompts.

: Choose between PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, or Keyboard button prompts. Swap confirm/cancel : Switch the positions of the select and return buttons.

: Switch the positions of the select and return buttons. Language: Choose as per your preference.

You can also have a refresher on the controls by clicking on the “Controls” option within the menu to bring up a legend of all of the controls.

Best Steam Deck UI settings for Animal Well

To ensure a good balance of visual fidelity and battery life, you can adopt the following Animal Well Steam Deck settings:

Frame Rate Limit : Keep this locked to 60 frames per second, as the game is hard-locked to 60.

: Keep this locked to 60 frames per second, as the game is hard-locked to 60. TDP Limit : Keep this at 5 watts.

: Keep this at 5 watts. GPU Clock Frequency : It is recommended to keep this under 1000.

: It is recommended to keep this under 1000. HDR: Unfortunately, Animal lacks HDR support. Keep this disabled.

As always, these settings are also applicable to the Steam Deck OLED as well.