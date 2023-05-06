5 best Sonos speakers to consider in 2023

Sonos speakers are an elegant sound enhancement for your living room. They use the most cutting-edge technology to make the best smart and wireless speakers. If you want the best audio quality possible while watching movies, listening to music at home, or possibly even while being outside, Sonos has it all covered. Depending on your circumstances, we'll break down the five best Sonos speakers you can purchase in 2023.

1) Sonos Roam ($179)

Device Sonos Roam Weight 0.95 lbs Dimensions 6.61 x 2.44 x 2.36 inches Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, 18Wh Battery Memory 1 GB SDRAM, 4 GB NV

The Sonos Roam is the company's most inexpensive and portable smart speaker. If you want a quality speaker that you can use while traveling, whether by car or otherwise, the Roam is a great option.

It can be used near and in water because it is waterproof. Thus, if you want a shower speaker or take it somewhere where it might get dusty or wet, this is a top Sonos speaker option.

Pros

Sound clarity is crisp.

It is remarkably compact and lightweight.

10 hours or more of nonstop playback from a single charge.

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Waterproof body.

Great for traveling.

Cons

Voice control significantly drains the battery.

Power adapter plugs are not included.

2) Sonos Era 100 ($249)

Device Sonos Era 100 Weight 4.44 lbs Dimensions 7.18 x 4.72 x 5.14 inches Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth Memory 1 GB SDRAM, 8 GB NV

The Era 100 is a smart speaker widely regarded as one of the best Sonos speakers available due to its high quality and satisfying sound. If you have a small room or office and don't need loud, thumping bass, a pair of the Era 100 will sound fantastic.

Furthermore, it has excellent stereo separation for your desk setup, producing a clean and balanced sound suitable for listening to various music genres.

Pros

Excellent sound quality.

Stereo sound is balanced.

Bass and treble can be adjusted.

Sonos and Alexa voice control.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Cons

Not loud enough for big rooms.

No Dolby Atmos or Google Assistant.

3) Sonos Move ($399)

Device Sonos Move Weight 6.61 lbs Dimensions 9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 inches Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth, 36Wh battery Memory 1 GB SDRAM, 4 GB NV

If you need something for an outdoor patio or deck area that is weather-resistant, Sonos Move is a prominent option. Importantly, it sits on a little circular charging base, which is convenient.

The Sonos Move uses Bluetooth or AirPlay. Furthermore, it is waterproof, so you can simply place it around a pool and enjoy quality music.

Pros

Trendy design.

Strong audio with deep bass and bright highs.

Integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, along with Sonos systems.

You can replace the battery.

Automatic TruePlay technology.

Sturdy, waterproof, and dustproof.

Cons

Expensive.

No HomeKit support.

Large and heavy.

4) Sonos Era 300 ($449)

Device Era 300 Weight 9.85 lbs Dimensions 6.30 x 10.24 x 7.28 inches Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth Memory 2 GB DDR4, 8 GB NAND

The Sonos Era 300 is a great option if you have a large room and just want to listen to high-quality music. This Sonos speaker's most notable feature is how its spatial audio fills the space, giving you an immersive sound experience.

The Era 300 is one of the best standalone Dolby Atmos speakers currently available on the market, even though it is quite expensive.

Pros

Excellent sound quality in medium-sized to large rooms.

Compatible with Sonos and Alexa voice controls.

Supports Dolby Atmos

Outstanding spatial sound.

Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C are available.

Adjustable EQ.

Cons

Google Voice Assistant and Chromecast are not supported.

Separate adapter needed for ethernet and line-in.

The Sonos app occasionally runs very slowly.

5) Sonos Arc ($899)

Device Sonos Arc Weight 13.78 lbs Dimensions 3.4 x 45 x 4.5 inches Connectivity WiFi, HDMI eARC, Ethernet Memory 1GB SDRAM, 4GB NV

The Sonos Arc is a top-notch soundbar with immersive Dolby Atmos audio that works well in big rooms. This Sonos speaker features a clean and modern industrial design that's outstanding for its ability to blend in perfectly with its environment.

The Arc is the undeniable king of modern multi-room audio, as it sounds impeccable with both music and movies.

Pros

The sound field is expansive and has strong bass.

Requires no subwoofer.

Dolby Atmos compatibility.

Supports Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Multi-room audio capability.

Supports AirPlay 2.

Cons

Expensive.

Only one HDMI input.

Lack of Bluetooth streaming.

Trueplay Tuning is only available on iOS.

That concludes our list of the five best Sonos speakers that serve as prudent purchases in 2023.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

