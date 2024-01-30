5 best Sony lenses in 2024

The best Sony lenses are those that are versatile, have a fast aperture, and a wide focal length. In 2024, the brand continues to be at the forefront with its cutting-edge imaging technology. That said, navigating through numerous options can be daunting, with diverse focal lengths, apertures, and specialties catering to various photographic styles and budgets.

To aid you in your research, we have listed the five best Sony lenses to buy in 2024. We will be looking into their specifications, ideal use, strengths, and weaknesses.

The best Sony lenses to buy in 2024

1) Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G is a versatile standard zoom lens that covers a wide range of focal lengths. It balances practicality with performance, making it one of the best Sony lenses available. It is a good choice for everyday photography and general-purpose use. Its 20-70mm range makes it suitable for various photographer's styles and needs.

Features Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 20-70mm Aperture f/4 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,099.99

The lens features a 20-70mm focal length, f/4 aperture, G-Master series build quality, dust and moisture resistance, 72mm filter thread, and uses the Sony E-Mount.

Ideal Use: Travel photography, street photography, landscapes, portraits, everyday carry lens.

Pros:

Features a versatile zoom range for everyday shooting

Has a compact and lightweight design

Offers excellent image quality throughout the zoom range

Cons:

Fixed f/4 aperture limits low-light performance compared to faster primes

The lens is not very ideal for low-light situations

2) Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM

Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM is a standard prime lens popular for portrait photography and general-purpose use due to its fast aperture and excellent optical quality. This prime lens is renowned for its unmatched sharpness, even at wide-open apertures. Whether you're a professional photographer or an aspiring enthusiast, this is among the best Sony lenses.

Features Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 50mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,299.99

This lens features a 50mm focal length, f/1.4 aperture, G-Master series build quality, dust and moisture resistance, 67mm filter thread, and is compatible with Sony E-mount.

Ideal Use: Portraits, weddings, event photography, low-light photography, creative bokeh effects.

Pros:

Features incredibly fast f/1.4 aperture for stunning bokeh and low-light performance

Offers exceptional sharpness and image quality

Has a classic and versatile focal length

Cons:

On the expensive side

Has a larger and heavier build than some prime lenses

3) Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM

Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM is a telephoto prime lens specially designed for portrait photography. Its long focal length and fast aperture place it among the best Sony lenses. It is an excellent choice for capturing portraits. Whether you're photographing weddings, editing portraits, or simply want to capture moving close-ups, the 135mm F1.8 GM offers unparalleled performance for its price.

Features Sony FE 135mm F1.8 GM Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 135mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,099.99

This lens features a 135mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture, G-Master series build quality, dust and moisture resistance, 95mm filter thread, and is compatible with the Sony E-Mount.

Ideal Use: Professional portrait photography, weddings, fashion photography, and studio work.

Pros:

Offers unmatched bokeh quality with its f/1.8 aperture and unique optical design

Provides exceptional sharpness and detail for professional portraits

Cons:

Longer focal length is quite large compared to shorter portrait lenses

Not very versatile for everyday shooting

4) Sony FE 200-600 mm F5.6–6.3 G OSS

Sony FE 200–600 mm F5.6–6.3 G OSS (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 200-600 mm F5.6–6.3 G OSS is a versatile telephoto zoom lens that is a must-have for sports photographers, nature photographers, and wildlife enthusiasts. It covers a wide range of focal lengths, making it suitable for various photography styles and needs, thus earning its spot on this list among the best Sony lenses.

Features Sony FE 200-600 mm F5.6–6.3 G OSS Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 200-600mm Aperture f/5.6 to f/36 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,899.99

The lens features a 200-600mm focal length, f/5.6-6.3 variable aperture, G-Master series build quality, dust and moisture resistance, 95mm filter thread, and built-in image stabilization.

Ideal Use: Wildlife photography, sports photography, bird photography

Pros:

Offers excellent image quality even at extended zoom ranges

Has advanced image stabilization that minimizes camera shake

Cons:

Quite bulky

Its variable aperture limits low-light performance compared to faster lenses

5) Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II

Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II is an ultra-wide zoom lens popular for a wide range of photography genres. Its constant f/2.8 aperture shines in low-light situations and offers great control over depth of field. Furthermore, its exceptional image quality throughout the zoom range, even at the edges, ensures professional-grade results. This makes it one of the best Sony lenses available.

Features Sony FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II Sensor Full-Frame Focal Length 16-35mm Aperture f/2.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $2,299.99

The lens features a 16-35mm focal length, constant f/2.8 aperture, G-Master series build quality, dust and moisture resistance, 82mm filter thread, and uses Sony's E-mount.

Ideal Use: Landscape photography, architecture photography, astrophotography, creative compositions with wide perspectives, low-light photography.

Pros:

Its ultra-wide angle captures expansive landscapes and architecture

The constant f/2.8 aperture excels in low light and offers greater depth-of-field control

Offers exceptional image quality even at the widest focal lengths

Cons:

Quite expensive for a standard zoom lens

This completes the article on the best Sony lenses available in 2024. These lenses cater to various photography styles and needs, making them suitable for a wide range of photographers and videographers. Certain factors, such as focal length, aperture, and image stabilization, have been taken into consideration.

Remember, the best Sony lens isn't one with the highest specifications but one that aligns with your specific photographic needs.

