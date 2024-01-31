Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings for Steam Deck

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League has been launched on the Steam Deck. The game isn't optimized for the handheld device. With some tweaks, however, it runs pretty well on the Valve console and offers decent framerates. You need to spend some time in the game's settings to ensure you have the best combinations applied in the title.

Like most other high-profile releases, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League bundles a ton of customizable settings that can make the fine-tuning process a bit overwhelming. To help you get decent framerates in this title, we will list the best settings for this game.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings for 30 FPS on the Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can play Suicide Squad Kill the Steam Deck easily at 30 FPS (Image via Amazon)

30 FPS is quite easy to hit on the Steam Deck. We recommend a mix of low and medium settings for the console with AMD FSR turned on and set to Quality. This ensures the game doesn't look trash while delivering a smooth experience well over 30 frames a second.

The settings to use for 30 FPS are as follows:

Graphics

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display selection: As per your monitor

As per your monitor Resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 V-sync: Off

Off Target framerate: 100

100 Anti-aliasing/Upscaling mode: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Anti-aliasing/Upscaling quality: Quality

Quality Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Quality presets: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Low

Low Volumetric fog quality: Medium

Medium Level of detail: Low

Low Ray tracing: Off

Off FPS counter: Off

Off Brightness and HDR: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 90

90 Camera shake: 100

100 Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Lens flare: On

On Chromatic aberration: on

on Film grain: 50

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings for 60 FPS on the Steam Deck

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League packs some beautiful visuals (Image via Warner Bros.Games)

Getting 60 FPS in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League requires reducing its graphics quality. We recommend cranking down this title's settings to the absolute lowest and putting FSR to Performance for the best experience. This also ensures the game doesn't present major FPS drops.

The settings to use for 60 FPS are as follows:

Graphics

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display selection: As per your monitor

As per your monitor Resolution: 1200 x 800

1200 x 800 V-sync: Off

Off Target framerate: 100

100 Anti-aliasing/Upscaling mode: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Anti-aliasing/Upscaling quality: Quality

Quality Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Quality presets: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog quality: Low

Low Level of detail: Medium

Medium Ray tracing: Off

Off FPS counter: Off

Off Brightness and HDR: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 90

90 Camera shake: 100

100 Motion blur: On

On Bloom: On

On Lens flare: On

On Chromatic aberration: on

on Film grain: 50

The Steam Deck isn't the most powerful handheld console on the market. It is powered by last-generation AMD hardware that has already been surpassed by the latest tech. As such, you need to crank down this game's settings heavily, as per the above lists, to get decent framerates.