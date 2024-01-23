5 best webcams to buy in 2024

Remote workers, online content creators, virtual event organizers, students, and individuals seeking high-quality video-conferencing solutions are constantly on the lookout for the best webcams, as investing in a quality device can make all the difference with regard to video quality.

However, not all webcams are the same in terms of features. Some offer basic video and audio quality, while others are feature-rich and come at a higher cost. To help you decide which one is best suited for you, we have compiled a list of the five best webcams to consider buying in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five excellent webcams for 2024

1) Logitech StreamCam

Finest webcam by Logitech (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech StreamCam is a slightly older device but still competes with more recent models. It captures videos in 1080p at 60fps and boasts dual microphones that offer reasonably clear audio. The StreamCam is fully loaded with features like auto-focusing, smart exposure, and facial tracking.

Specifications Logitech StreamCam Resolution 1920 x 1080 FPS 60 Connection type USB-C Microphone Dual mic- mono or stereo Price $139

The Logitech StreamCam comes with a flippable design and allows you to take photos and videos in 9:16 format, making it one of the best webcams for 2024.

Pros:

It records crisp and smooth video.

Comes with multiple amazing features.

Features screen and tripod mount for better stability.

Cons:

It is a slightly dated device.

Logitech Capture software doesn't support direct streaming.

2) Insta360 Link

Premium webcam with advanced AI features (Image via Insta360/Ubuy)

Insta360 Link is a premium webcam that includes advanced features combined with artificial intelligence. Besides being able to capture 1080p videos at 60FPS, it supports Ultra HD 4K at 30fps. Instead of having buttons on the webcam itself, gestures are used to switch between various modes.

Specifications Insta360 Link Resolution 2560x1440 FPS 60 Connection type USB-C Microphone Dual noise-cancellation mic Price $299

The Insta360 Link features a dual noise-cancellation mic setup, reducing background noise, besides an automatic gain control to amplify your voice.

Pros:

It can record up to 4K at 30 FPS.

AI features are well implemented to offer a smooth experience.

Cons:

Very expensive compared to other webcams.

Difficult to use with gesture controls in the beginning.

3) Logitech C920

Budget-friendly webcam (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech C920 is an excellent device. You can plug it directly into your computer or laptop, and it's good to go. Besides, there are no drivers that need to be installed or updated. The camera offers 1080p video quality at 30 fps. However, it doesn't have a built-in lens cover and comes with a non-detachable claw-type mount.

Specifications Logitech C920 Resolution 1920 x 1080 FPS 30 Connection type USB-A Microphone Built-in stereo Price $99

Despite being an old device, the Logitech C920 is still one of the best webcams in 2024.

Pros:

It offers great features at an affordable price.

The build is reliable and sturdy.

Cons:

FPS is limited to 30.

The white balance is not good.

4) Elgato Facecam Pro

Best webcam with Sony STARVIS sensor (Image via Elgato)

The Elgato Facecam Pro is one of the best webcams that offers 4K resolution at 60fps. Besides a 90-degree field of view and an autofocus lens, it comes bundled with Elgato’s Camera Hub software, which offers full control over exposure, white balance, and framing.

Specifications Elgato Facecam Pro Resolution 2560x1440 FPS 60 Connection type USB-C Microphone Built-in stereo Price $299

The Facecam Pro uses a Sony STARVIS sensor optimized for low-light environments, ensuring sharp and highly detailed footage in any lighting condition.

Pros:

Amazing video details, irrespective of lighting conditions.

It is capable of providing 4K quality at 60fps.

You can adjust exposure and white balance manually.

Cons:

It is expensive.

Fairly bulky for a webcam.

Autofocus is slower in low light.

5) Razer Kiyo Pro

Perfect webcam for professionals (Image via Razer/Amazon)

Razer Kiyo Pro is a perfect device for streamers and professionals alike. It comes with ultra-sensitive light sensors, HDR capability, and incredibly smooth 60fps recording capabilities. It also features an inbuilt ring light, which can be handy. Also, the mount is multifunctional.

Specifications Razer Kiyo Pro Resolution 1920x1080 FPS 60 Connection type USB-A Microphone Omnidirectional microphone Price $159

The video quality is excellent; it doesn't require the settings to be tweaked. Moreover, the simple plug-and-go experience makes it one of the best webcams on the market.

This concludes our list of the best webcams you can buy in 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming tech updates.