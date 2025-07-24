Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be capable enough of handling the latest video games such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Given that the cards are a couple of generations old now, you'll have to crank down a few of the graphics options. The new action RPG from 505 Games isn't the most forgiving in terms of visuals, which means the compromise on graphical fidelity leaves the game looking much worse than intended. Moreover, on entry-level hardware, the card is limited to 60 FPS.
It's important to tweak the graphics settings before getting started in Wuchang. We have outlined the ideal options in this article to help you get started quickly.
Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 16 GB RAM).
RTX 3060 settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The settings listed below help the RTX 3060 maintain a stable 60 FPS without compromising too much on visual quality. Although the GPU ships with 12 GB VRAM, it isn't capable enough of handling Wuchang at anything above 1080p. We've set Volumetric Fog, Global Illumination, and Reflection Quality to Low, to reduce rendering overhead. The remaining (and more forgiving) visual elements are at Mid quality.
Here's the detailed settings list for you to follow while using the 3060 for this game:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: Mid
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 50
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 2
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: Mid
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Global Illumination: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Mid
- Reflection Quality: Low
RTX 3060 Ti settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The RTX 3060 Ti's added rendering performance headroom allows for slightly higher overall quality and High textures, and can handle Mid settings for the more demanding options like Volumetric Fog and Global Illumination. Since the game is locked to 60 FPS, performance isn't an issue.
Here are all the settings for an ideal experience in Wuchang with the 3060 Ti:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (or 1440p with Low settings)
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 55
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Mid
- Sharpening: 2
- Post-Processing: Mid
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Effects Quality: Mid
- Viewing Distance: Mid
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: Mid
- Volumetric Fog: Mid
- Global Illumination: Mid
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Reflection Quality: Mid
Overall, the 3060 and 3060 Ti continue to be relevant in 2025 despite being replaced by much more capable options. With the above settings lists applied, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers runs smoothly on these cards, albeit at the cost of some visual fidelity.